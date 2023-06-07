Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues, June 7

This article is part of our Imminent Arrivals series.

Well, this was difficult. The top two prospects on last week's list both received promotions, with Jordan Walker receiving a promotion over the weekend and Elly De La Cruz getting the call Tuesday. Fun. With those two names now up for the foreseeable future, Encarnacion-Strand gets the top spot, but you can make the argument for a couple other options. While his power numbers have dipped in the past few weeks – it's hard to slug over .700 for a long time, folks – he's really seen a better approach at the plate lately with six walks since the last article, and he remains an asset in the average category despite the swing-and-miss in his profile. The 23-year-old isn't guaranteed to see a promotion anytime soon, but his offensive upside beats anyone else on this list right now. He's worth considering an add to your roster right now.

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the Top 10 prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

A reminder that this list is only players who still maintain rookie eligibility, and also only players who are still in the minors qualify.

1. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, INF, Cincinnati Reds

2023 stats that matter: 158 AB, .342/.397/.690, 14 HR, 0 SB, 13 BB, 41 SO for Triple-A Louisville.

2. Bo Naylor, C, Cleveland Guardians

2023 stats that matter: 190 AB, .258/.402/.505, 11 HR, 0 SB, 46 BB, 49 SO for Triple-A Charlotte; 2 AB, .000/.000/.000, 0 HR, 0 SB, 0 BB, 0 SO for Cleveland.

From unranked to the two spot. Naylor probably should have been on this list the past few weeks to be honest, but his strong play as well as multiple graduates is good reason for him to jump up the list. The 23-year-old backstop has plus power from the left side, and his excellent approach at the plate along with a manageable amount of swing-and-miss should make him a strong offensive option. He's also a solid defender behind the plate, which doesn't hurt. Meanwhile, the Guardians have gotten nothing from the catching group in 2023 at the plate. It just makes too much sense for Naylor to help Cleveland – and fantasy GMs – in the coming weeks.

3. Oscar Colas, OF, Chicago White Sox

2023 stats that matter: 106 AB, .302/.380/.434, 1 HR, 2 SB, 12 BB, 25 SO for Triple-A Charlotte; 76 AB, .211/.265/.276, 1 HR, 2 SB, 5 BB, 20 SO for Chicago (AL).

Colas got off to a fantastic start with Triple-A Charlotte after his demotion, but things have slowed down as of late for the outfielder. Still, he's a 24-year-old who is considered one of, if not the, best hitting prospects in the Chicago system, and his skill set suggests an outfielder who can hit for average and provide solid – if unspectacular – power from the outfield. The White Sox have rotated through outfielders since sending Colas down, and it just appears to be a matter of time until Chicago gives him another chance to be an everyday player. He's worth another look from a fantasy perspective despite his struggles in the majors.

4. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: 176 AB, .261/.362/.494, 8 HR, 1 SB, 29 BB, 41 SO for Triple-A Durham.

Things continue to be up-and-down for Manzardo, and it's getting a little more difficult to justify him being in the upper-half of this list. He hasn't homered since May 13, and his stats since that round-tripper are a rather uninspiring .213/.329/.328. The approach remains solid, with 11 walks over those 17 games. But in terms of potential fantasy production, managers are going to want to see him driving the baseball and seeing hits land on a more consistent basis. The talent is undeniable, but Manzardo needs to go on another hot run if he's going to receive a promotion. When that does happen – and I do believe it will – fantasy managers should run to add him.

5. Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 144 AB, .347/.484/.590, 8 HR, 5 SB, 37 BB, 41 SO for Triple-A Norfolk.

Cowser returned from his quad injury on June 3, and he went 4-for-5 with a homer in his first two games back. It's worth noting that the outfielder is not going to be playing in full games for a bit while he works his way back, but just take a look at the numbers he's put up in the International League to understand what the 23-year-old has the potential to bring to the table. The only reason Cowser doesn't rank at the top of this list is that the Baltimore outfield seems full at the moment, but if Cowser keeps this up, he's going to force the issue. He has a chance to be a difference maker once he's up with the Orioles.

6. Gavin Williams, RHP, Cleveland Guardians

2023 stats that matter: 10 G, 51.1 IP, 1.91 ERA, 4 HR allowed, 20 BB, 71 SO for Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus.

Williams has issued his share of free passes as of late, with seven of his 20 walks coming in the last two starts. Still, he's allowed no more than two runs in any outing this year, and he has struck out nine or more in three of the last five chances. If this list were just about potential long-term success, Williams might be at the top of of the group. Because Cleveland has a lot of quality arms at their disposal, he ranks in the bottom half. The 23-year-old still has an excellent chance to be a strong fantasy option whenever the Guardians give him a chance.

7. Edouard Julien, 2B, Minnesota Twins

2023 stats that matter: 34 G, .294/.447/.513, 5 HR, 3 SB, 30 BB, 37 SO for Triple-A St. Paul; 62 AB, .210/.296/.435, 5 HR, 3 SB, 30 BB, 37 SO at Minnesota.

Julien's time with the Twins has been a mixed bag at best, but there have certainly been flashes that suggest there's a lot to like about Julien in the future as well as reason to believe he can help when he gets another chance. That, of course, is assuming he does get another chance, as the Minnesota infield does seem sort of locked in at the moment. There's not much speed here, but his approach is impressive for any age – much less a 24-year-old – and there's above-average power in his bat with a swing that suggests he can hit for average, as well. The fact he's also already on the 40-man roster helps his case, and it seems more likely than not that he'll get a chance to be a fantasy contributor in the second half of the season.

8. Ben Brown, RHP, Chicago Cubs

2023 stats that matter: 10 G, 48 IP, 2.63 ERA, 7 HR allowed, 23 BB, 70 SO for Triple-A Iowa.

Plenty of people have asked me about Brown over the last couple weeks, and the circumstances -- along with his talent have earned him a spot on the list. Acquired in the deal for David Robertson from the Phillies at least year's deadline, Brown doesn't have an elite offering in his arsenal, but he gets plus grades on three of his pitches, and he's generally in the strike zone with the ability to hit his spots. Brown doesn't looke like a future ace, but the 23-year-old has good enough stuff/command to be a starting option, and he's worth fantasy consideration when the Cubs give him a chance to make his MLB debut. It should be sooner rather than later, relatively speaking.

9. Jordan Westburg, INF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 51 G, .308/.387/.601, 15 HR, 5 SB, 24 BB, 50 SO for Triple-A Norfolk.

Westburg was far from an unknown coming into the 2023 season as a borderline Top 100 prospect, but his stock has risen as much as any prospect this summer thanks to his strong play at the highest MiLB level this spring. Westburg has plus power in his right-handed bat, a strong approach at the plate, and he's fast enough with good enough jumps to suggest he can steal bases at a 15-to-20 pace. The issue with Westburg is that the 24-year-old isn't on the 40-man roster, and the Orioles are loaded with infield depth. Still, if Baltimore decides to give Westburg a shot, he's absolutely someone fantasy managers should snatch up.

10. Gavin Stone, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 stats that matter: 9 G, 40 IP, 4.28 ERA, 5 HR allowed, 25 BB, 47 SO for Triple-A Oklahoma City; 3 G, 10 IP, 14.40 ERA, 1 HR, 7 BB, 5 SO for Los Angeles (NL).

Stone's command was lackluster at best while he was with the Dodgers, and he struggled to throw strikes in his return to Triple-A with six walks over 4.1 frames. The right-hander also struck out six in that time, and there's nothing in his delivery that suggests to me that he can't throw strikes in the future. Stone isn't worth rostering right now and offers risk based on his struggles with the Dodgers, but he is a right-hander with three swing-and-miss pitches. He's also shown the ability to throw quality strikes in the past. Don't give up on him just yet as a potential helper in the 2023 campaign.

Also considered: Endy Rodriguez, C, Pittsburgh Pirates; Kyle Harrison, LHP, San Francisco Giants; Michael Busch, INF/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers; Ronny Mauricio, INF, New York Mets; Brandon Pfaadt, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks; Sal Frelick, OF, Milwaukee Brewers