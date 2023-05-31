Imminent Arrivals: Top 10 Prospects for Redraft Leagues, May 31

This article is part of our Imminent Arrivals series.

With those caveats out of the way, here's a look at the Top 10 prospects still in the minors who offer the potential for fantasy contributions in 2023.

A reminder that this list is only players who still maintain rookie eligibility, and also only players who are still in the minors qualify.

1. Elly De La Cruz, INF, Cincinnati Reds

2023 stats that matter: : 135 AB, .302/.395/.644, 10 HR, 9 SB, 20 BB, 42 SO for Triple-A Louisville.

With Royce Lewis now officially a part of the Minnesota roster, it's an easy call for the top spot in this week's edition. In the month of May, De La Cruz has hit .351/.456/.745 with nine homers over 114 plate appearances. If there's been a negative, the infielder has gone just 7-for-12 in his steal attempts, so the jumps haven't been great. To say that's nitpicking is quite the understatement, because just look at those numbers, folks. There's absolutely no guarantee as to when we'll see De La Cruz make his debut. He's worth the wait.

2. Jordan Walker, OF, St. Louis Cardinals

2023 stats that matter: 105 AB, .238/.352/.381, 3 HR, 4 SB, 15 BB, 27 SO for Triple-A Memphis; 73 AB, .274/.321/.397, 2 HR, 2 SB, 3 BB, 20 SO for St. Louis.

To the surprise of no one, Walker has really picked things up as of late, and he's picked up five multi-hit games since May 20. The approach has been outstanding as well, as he had a streak of five consecutive games with a walk snapped Sunday. The overall numbers are still disappointing if only because of the lofty expectations that come with being one of the top prospects in baseball, but it's readily apparent what kind of offensive potential comes with his right-handed bat. Even with no guarantee of an imminent call-up, Walker is the clear-cut answer for who belongs in the second spot on this list right now.

3. Christian Encarnacion-Strand, INF, Cincinnati Reds

2023 stats that matter: 136 AB, .346/.384/.721, 13 HR, 0 SB, 7 BB, 38 SO for Triple-A Louisville.

After going through a bit of a homer lull – for him, anyway – Encarnacion-Strand has now homered in three of his last five games. He also more than doubled his walk total since the last update to this list, although there's still a lot to be desired in terms of his overall approach at the plate. It's worth pointing out that the infielder has played the last seven games at first base, which is his likely long-term position, and also could get his bat into the lineup more quickly than if he were playing the hot corner. Again, no guarantee that Encarnacion-Strand is with Cincinnati anytime soon, but fantasy managers who are looking for power potential should strongly consider adding him now.

4. Andrew Abbott, LHP, Cincinnati Reds

2023 stats that matter: 9 G, 47 IP, 2.66 ERA, 6 HR allowed, 17 BB, 82 SO for Double-A Chattanooga and Triple-A Louisville.

Yep. The Cincinnati Reds have three of the top four on this list. Get excited, southeastern Ohio. Abbott had another outstanding start Wednesday for Louisville, going 6.1 innings and allowing one run with nine strikeouts. Is he the fourth-most-talented player on this list? Absolutely not, but that's more compliment to the names above than an insult to Abbott. His ability to miss bats while generally hitting his spots makes him a strong fantasy option when Cincinnati adds him to the rotation, and there's not exactly a ton of guys who are holding Abbott back. Just keep in mind that there's some risk because of his home park, but that risk comes with a strong amount of reward.

5. Kyle Manzardo, 1B, Tampa Bay Rays

2023 stats that matter: 160 AB, .275/.368/.519, 8 HR, 1 SB, 25 BB, 39 SO for Triple-A Durham.

That's more like it. Manzardo was scuffling at this point last Wednesday, but he's starting to see the hits fall, and picked up four of them Tuesday against Triple-A Jacksonville, including two doubles. There are few – if any – prospects in baseball who have the potential for an 80-grade hit tool, but Manzardo is one of them, and while he hasn't shown a ton of power as of late, he's more than capable of driving the baseball over the fence. The only reason Manzardo ranks in the middle of this list instead of near the top is because there's just no guarantee of a call-up right now. Whenever the Rays decide he's worthy, fantasy managers should do the same.

6. Oscar Colas, OF, Chicago White Sox

2023 stats that matter: 88 AB, .295/.376/.443, 1 HR, 2 SB, 11 BB, 20 SO for Triple-A Charlotte; 76 AB, .211/.265/.276, 1 HR, 2 SB, 5 BB, 20 SO for Chicago (AL).

Colas got off to a fantastic start with Triple-A Charlotte after his demotion, but things have slowed down as of late for the outfielder. Still, he's a 24-year-old who is considered one of, if not the, best hitting prospects in the Chicago system, and his skill set suggests an outfielder who can hit for average and provide solid – if unspectacular – power from the outfield. The White Sox have rotated through outfielders since sending Colas down, and it just appears to be a matter of time until Chicago gives him another chance to be an everyday player. He's worth another look despite his struggles in the majors from a fantasy perspective.

7. Gavin Williams, RHP, Cleveland Guardians

2023 stats that matter: 9 G, 46.1 IP, 1.75 ERA, 3 HR allowed, 16 BB, 62 SO for Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus.

Williams was once again solid for Columbus on Saturday with 6.1 innings of two-run baseball that saw him strike out six. The right-hander has held hitters to a .176 average against in his nine starts in 2023, and while he has walked three in two of his last three outings, his 1.00 WHIP tells you just how good Williams has been at avoiding traffic for the overwhelming majority of the 2023 campaign. There are a lot of options at Cleveland's disposal, but he's quite easily the best prospect in the system, and the Guardians aren't going to hold him back if they feel he's ready to contribute. There's enormous fantasy potential in Williams' right arm, both in the short and long term.

8. Ronny Mauricio, INF, New York Mets

2023 stats that matter: 51 G, .343/.381/.564, 7 HR, 9 SB, 11 BB, 35 SO for Triple-A Syracuse.

Mauricio has been on the watch list, but gets a spot on the list with the promotion of Lewis and his strong play in the International League. A shortstop for the majority of his career, Mauricio has made the move to second base, and it creates a much better opportunity for him to becoming an option for the Mets with Francisco Lindor having shortstop locked down for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old has plus power from the left side, and while he does have a considerable amount of swing-and-miss in his profile, his bat speed gives him a chance to make hard contact and hit for a solid average. Add in some speed, and Mauricio could be a multiple-category contributor, but it's definitely worth noting that there's loads of volatility in this type of profile.

9. Colton Cowser, OF, Baltimore Orioles

2023 stats that matter: 139 AB, .331/.469/.554, 7 HR, 5 SB, 35 BB, 40 SO for Triple-A Norfolk.

Cowser is unfortunately out of commission right now, as he was placed on the injured list with left quad tightness in the middle of last week. It's not expected to be a long-term concern, but it obviously prevents him from being an option for the Orioles for the next week or so – possibly longer. When healthy, Cowser shows the ability to hit for average, draw walks, provide some pop and provide some steals; pretty much everything you'd want to see from a fantasy outfielder. His debut may not come for a while, but Cowser is one of the few prospects right now who has to be monitored in all eligible redraft formats.

10. Gavin Stone, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

2023 stats that matter: 8 G, 35.2 IP, 4.04 ERA, 5 HR allowed, 19 BB, 41 SO for Triple-A Oklahoma City; 3 G, 10 IP, 14.50 ERA, 1 HR, 7 BB, 5 SO for Los Angeles (NL).

Well, that didn't go very well. Stone's command was lackluster at best while he was with the Dodgers, and "earned" the demotion to Triple-A Oklahoma City. That being said, there were flashes that suggested Stone pitched better than those numbers indicate, and he did generate a good amount of swings and misses in his last outing against the Rays on Saturday. The right-hander is going to have to pitch well in Triple-A to earn another promotion, but it will never be a question of stuff, and if the Dodgers do decide to add him to their rotation again this summer, fantasy GMs should give him another chance, too.

Also considered: Tyler Soderstrom, C/1B, Oakland Athletics; Curtis Mead, INF, Tampa Bay Rays; Evan Carter, OF, Texas Rangers; Endy Rodriguez, C, Pittsburgh Pirates; Jordan Westburg, INF, Baltimore Orioles; Michael Busch, INF, Los Angeles Dodgers; Sal Frelick, OF, Milwaukee Brewers