Jeff on VSiN: Which Teams Can We Trust? (Video)

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
May 11, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Jeff Erickson joins VSiN to discuss what we've learned about most teams after five plus weeks of play.  How worried should we be about the Mets and Yankees?  Should the Braves still be World Series favorites after injuries to key pitchers such as Max Fried

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
