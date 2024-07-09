Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels & More MLB Best Bets & Player Props for July 9

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Tuesday, July 9

A packed slate Tuesday means that there are plenty of wagering options to consider. Let's try to help narrow down the field by highlighting three props that stand out amongst the crowd.

Mike Barner's season record: 31-24 (+1.30 units)

Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians Best Bets

Ben Lively has been a reliable starter for the Guardians, posting a 3.14 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP. His FIP isn't as impressive at 4.21, but after giving up 2.0 HR/9 last year, he has only allowed 1.3 HR/9 this season. In his 14 starts this season, he has allowed more than three runs just one time.

In terms of strikeouts, Lively has posted at least four of them in each of his last four starts. Going back even further, he has finished with at least four strikeouts in eight of his last nine outings. The Tigers have struck out the 11th-most times in baseball, putting Lively in a favorable spot to rack up at least four strikeouts again.

MLB Picks for Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Ben Lively over 3.5 strikeouts (-155) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Best Bets

After scoring 13 runs in their series finale against the Rays, the Rangers followed it up by scoring nine runs against the Angels on Monday. Corey Seager is on a 13-game hitting streak and rookie Wyatt Langford has also caught fire at the plate. Even Leody Taveras has a .500 OBP over his last 10 games.

Trying to slow down the Rangers will be Roansy Contreras, who has a 1.46 WHIP while working mostly in relief this season. Behind him is a bullpen that has the third-highest ERA in baseball. The Rangers will bat in all nine innings with this game being played in Los Angeles, so taking the over on their team total is an appealing option.

MLB Picks for Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers

Rangers team total over 4.5 runs (-130) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins Best Bets

This game being played in Houston is significant. The Astros only have a .314 OBP and a .698 OPS on the road. However, they have a .336 OBP and a .799 OPS at home. They have drawn 122 walks over 47 road games, but they have 133 walks over 43 games at home.

The Marlins will deploy one of their wilder starters in Trevor Rogers. For the season, he has a 10.1-percent walk rate. Over his last 12 starts, he has walked at least two batters 10 times. With the potential for the Astros to have a big night at the plate at home, look for Rogers to issue at least two walks again.

MLB Picks for Houston Astros vs. Miami Marlins

Trevor Rogers over 1.5 walks allowed (-155) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 unit

