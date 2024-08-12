Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our Minor League Barometer series.

Here are some underrated hurlers to keep an eye on before we head into this week's Barometer:

Exclusively a reliever in college, Alex Pham in the Orioles organization has been converted to a starter. And they may have found a diamond in the rough as the 2021 19th-rounder out of San Francisco has produced a 109:39 K:BB in only 89.1 innings at Double-A.

An older entry due to Tommy John surgery, the 25-year-old Ryan Webb led the Eastern League in strikeouts before a recent promotion to Triple-A. The Cleveland system southpaw boasts a stellar curveball among his four-pitch arsenal.

Astros prospect Miguel Ullola leads the Texas League in strikeouts with 127 across 101.1 innings with batters hitting .160 against, though he's battled some wildness.

Peter Heubeck is having a rebound season at the Dodgers' High-A affiliate by posting a 2.84 ERA and fanning 95 through 73 frames. He's also fought control problems, but has managed to limit the damage overall and place himself back on the phenom map.

UPGRADE

Leodalis De Vries, SS, SD – De Vries has five-tool potential after been signed by the Padres in January in the international class. At just 17, he's finding his footing at Low-A and already flashing his massive potential slashing .241/.361/.442 with 11 homers and 12 steals through 69 contests. The switch-hitter has also racked up 19 doubles and 45 walks to prove polish beyond his years. While De Vries is unlikely to be pushed as aggressively as fellow top-tier international prospect and organization-mate Ethan Salas, he should still garner plenty of attention as he ascends to the higher levels.

Hao-Yu Lee, 2B, DET – Lee came over to the Detroit system in exchange for Michael Lorenzen last year. He's always displayed the ability to handle the bat as well as swipe a few bags, but he's enjoying a career-year in terms of power with 12 home runs so far at Double-A. This could also be the first year where Lee logs 100 games. With the potential to hit close to .300, draw walks and notch double-digit steals and homers, he's a sneaky prospect who could see the bigs as early as 2025.

Jhostynxon Garcia, OF, BOS – Garcia is an intriguing prospect who's shown an extremely versatile skill set at several different stops. He's far more powerful than his frame would suggest and has impressed at the plate since being promoted to High-A by recording a .311/.371/627 line with 16 home runs and 37 RBI in 53 appearances. And in his first 24 at Low-A, Garcia stole 14 bags and picked up 15 walks. He's been far more aggressive since, but clearly with plenty of success. Garcia's hit tool was supposed to be his weakest one, so it'll be interesting to see how he fares at the higher levels. With plenty of power, surprising speed, and the ability work the count, he's definitely someone to watch.

Gavin Cross, OF, KC – After struggling in 2023, Cross is in the midst of a bounceback campaign. He battled injury, illness and inconsistency, though the tools that made him a first-round selection in 2022 have returned as he's slashing .272/.354/.432 with 12 homers, 50 RBI and 24 stolen bases. Cross has been able to hit for both average and power while cutting down on his Ks while also being a deceptively good runner. While he's not yet ready to be anointed a future star, his stock appears to be on the rise again.

CHECK STATUS

Nick Yorke, 2B/OF, PIT – Yorke's trade for Quinn Priester came as a mild surprise, but perhaps both prospects needed a change of scenery. He had been solid, albeit unspectacular, since being drafted in the first round of 2020 as his best stretch came at Triple-A in the Boston organization before being dealt going .310/.408/.490 with six homers, 19 RBI and six steals over 38 games. In 10 outings since the deal, Yorke has been even hotter batting .371 (13-for-35). He's lacked consistency during his professional career and his raw tools leave much to be desired, yet he can take a few free passes and should record double-digit home runs and steals with less competition in Pittsburgh than he did with the Red Sox. Yorke doesn't necessarily offer star qualities, though could surprise with everyday at-bats as early as next year.

Druw Jones, OF, AZ – Jones looked overmatched to begin the current campaign, but has begun to round into form hitting safely in five of the last six contests at Low-A. He's also accumulated plenty of walks with 66 on the season while batting .277 with a .408 OBP. Jones' power has yet to materialize and he's still striking out too much, though he's certainly made positive strides while his size and pedigree can't be ignored. His development may be slower than expected, yet he does finally appear to be headed in the right direction.

Sammy Stafura, SS, CIN – A second-rounder in 2023, Stafura torched the Arizona Complex League in 15 games to begin the season, resulting in a quick promotion to Low-A. The teenager has more than held his own since by slashing .260/.378/.418 with six home runs, 33 RBI and 17 stolen bases. Stafura is athletic with plus-speed and the Reds believe he'll eventually be able to tap into that power stroke. He also works the count and is far more polished than his age would indicate. Assuming Stafura can continue to hit for average and not sell out for power, he should develop into a stellar middle infield prospect.

Jimmy Crooks, C, STL – In an organization known for catching, Crooks and Leonardo Bernal look to be next-in-line. Bernal is younger, a switch-hitter with more pop and perhaps more upside, though Crooks is enjoying an exceptional campaign at a higher level - more specifically, Double-A - as he's produced a .311/.404/.489 line with nine homers, 48 RBI and four stolen bases while being considered the superior defender of the two. Willson Contreras isn't getting any younger and with the DH in the NL, the Cards could opt sooner rather than later to begin working out their catcher of the future with Crooks likely to get the first shot - perhaps by next year.

DOWNGRADE

River Ryan, P, LAD – Ryan's 2024 will come to a disappointing end after a promising stint in the bigs as he's been diagnosed with a UCL strain and has already been ruled out for the season. The hope is that Tommy John surgery isn't required for the 25-year-old righty who notched a 1.33 ERA through the first four starts of his Dodger career. The injury opens the door for another top prospect - Gavin Stone - to stay in the rotation despite recent struggles even as the team get Walker Buehler back from the Injured List. Here's hoping Ryan's issue will only sideline him for the rest of this year and not also for 2025.

Luke Keaschall/Brooks Lee, MIN – The top prospects in the Minnesota system have endured a rough campaign as Emmanuel Rodriguez recently aggravated a thumb injury and is unlikely to return this season while Walker Jenkins landed on the IL along with Royce Lewis. While both have returned to action, Keaschall and Lee now find themselves shelved. Keaschall has the more serious injury of the duo as he'll need Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. That being said, he's still expected to return next season being a position player. Lee was up with the parent club, though was sidelined with biceps tendinitis. He received a cortisone shot and is unlikely to come back until September at the earliest. The Twins are firmly in play for a Wildcard spot, so they're certainly hoping Lee could still be able to help them down the stretch.