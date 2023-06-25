MLB Betting
MLB Best Bets: MLB Preview, Picks, and Predictions for June 25

John Ryan
June 25, 2023

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies

This betting opportunity is reinforced by a gross mismatch of starting pitchers, The Mets will send Carlos Carrasco to the hill to make his 10th start. He's posted a 6.34 ERA and a 1.55 WHIP, including 21 walks and 28 strikeouts in only 44 innings of work. This will be his sixth day start of the season, and in his previous five days starts he's posted a horrid 8.43 ERA and a 1.828 WHIP with more walks (14) than strikeouts (13). 

Even though the Phillies have a higher-than-average chase rate of pitches thrown out of the strike zone you can be sure that they will be selective on every first-pitch delivery. For instance, right-handed batters will be shrinking the strike zone to only pitches that are thrown middle-in to them. That location is the best hot zone for RH batters. For left-handed batters like Kyle Schwarber, any pitch thrown over the inner third and just above the knees is going to hit with an exit velocity of around 110 mph. Moreover, Schwarber has a great batting eye as evidenced by his 0.323 OBP percentage. 

Zack Wheeler will be on the hill for the Phillies. He is 6-4 in 15 starts with a 3.48 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP, including 20 walks and 98 strikeouts spanning 88 innings of work. He has pitched remarkably well over his last three starts posting a remarkable 0.47 ERA and a 0.776 WHIP, including four walks and 19 strikeouts in 19.1 innings.

Wheeler is a traditional three-pitch power starter with an excellent fastball that has late-breaking arm-side movement with heavy sinking action averaging 96 mph. What makes his fastball one of the best in MLB is that he averages a very tight and high spin rate of 2450 RPM. His slider averages 91 mph and an even higher spin rate at 2550 RPM. Then he will throw a curve with one of the highest spin rates in MLB at 2700 RPM. The spin rates are so high that it makes it nearly impossible for the batter to identify the pitch thrown. If the "red dot" can be seen on below-average curveballs, it's invisible with Wheeler's curve ball offerings. Moreover, just 4.5 percent of all his pitches have found the barrel of the bat this season. 

Phillies skipper Thomson is 50-18 when facing a team that is averaging 2.75 or fewer extra-base hits per game and 9-3 in the 2023 season.

MLB Best Bets for Mets at Phillies

  • 8-Unit Best Bet on the Phillies, using the money line on a 5-to-10-unit grading
  • 1-unit bet that Kyle Schwarber will hit a home run
  • 1-unit bet that Bryce Harper will hit a home run
  • 1-unit bets bet that Zack Wheeler will have more than 6 strikeouts

Washington Nationals at [San Diego Padres]

The Washington Nationals are a struggling team and have the MLB's second-worst record in June at 4-14, with only the Kansas City Royals posting a worse mark (4-15). The Nationals' pitching staff has struck out 18 percent of opposing hitters faced this month, the lowest mark by any team's pitching staff in the span. The Padres must take advantage of the upcoming gauntlet-type schedule featuring winning teams if they want to be a true contender in the NL Wild Card race. Starting Monday, the Padres start a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners followed by a three-game series against in Philadelphia against the Phillies, and then if that isn't enough, a four-game series against the first-place, scorching hot Cincinnati Reds led by rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz

Betting the Under with a total of 8.5 or more runs and with a team (Padres) averaging four or more walks per game and has allowed three or fewer runs in each of the past two games has earned a solid 118-63-5 record for 65 percent winning bets over the past five seasons. This system has had profitable seasons in every one of the past five seasons. Now, if the game is the last game of any series, the Under has gone 36-15-3 for 71 percent winning bets.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Padres

  • 8-Unit Best Bet UNDER the posted total on a 5-to-10 Unit grading
  • 1-Unit bet that Seth Lugo will record 5 or more strikeouts
  • 1-Unit bet that Manny Machado will hit a home run +450
  • 1-Unit bet that Gary Sanchez will hit a home run +500

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
John Ryan
John Ryan has been handicapping professional sports for over 28 years. He has either won or placed in the Top-10 in dozens of contests. John's success begins with the philosophy that profits are earned and measured over the long-term and not just one lucky weekend. He has hosted or been a guest on more than 5,000 shows and when hosting he always ends them with "Bet with your heads and not over it and may all the wins be yours." Every client is informed that there are no guarantees for profit or that any past performances can be counted on for future profitable results. He provides full disclosure that gambling can be dangerous, but can be a lot of fun if done in a very disciplined manner. For more than 30 years John has develoepd adn deployed many advanced analytical, machine learning, and neural network quantitative applications. Jumuman subjectivity from these applications is minimized and proftit potential optimized. The foundation systems are based on combinatorial algorithms and an adaptive-structure Neural Network. In summary, his systems calculate and analyze several million pieces of game data and then optimizes the data to produce the best possible forecasts. The systems also optimize team streaks and momentum metrics much like their technical use in the analysis of a stocks, futures, or even bitcoin. As seen in the financial markets for decades and personally learned from a vast investment banking career on Wall Street, John applies a contrarian weighting to the betting markets consensus. For example, if a given trend in any sport is posting a 15-2 ATS, then the model may project that the trend has topped and is more likely to reverse. JRS is a cutting-edge technology company whose sports information is unique, and informative, and has produced strong predictive anmd consistent results. The key is committing to a full season or a 6 to 12-month horizon. If you make that decision to do that and invest in yourself, you will not be disappointed. After all, he has been around for 28 years with a proven track record of success and treating clients with the respect and full transparency. To be one of the best in anything it takes hard work week after week and John provides this with no hype and just facts that you trust.
