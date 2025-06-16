Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, June 16

Woof. This game is humbling. Just when you are cruising along on a nice little hot streak, an 0-6 run brings you right back down to Earth. We will keep plugging away, because that is what we do! However, Monday's card is not a strong one and given my recent run, I suggest treading lighter than usual.

Top MLB Betting Picks for June 16

Baltimore Orioles ML (+104 @ BetRivers) over Tampa Bay Rays

Orioles RHP Zach Eflin is finally starting to look like himself again after a dreadful start. He comes in after firing three straight quality starts, and with his team on a three-game winning streak, too. Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot has been a victim of poor offensive backing and is just 3-6 despite his 3.31 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. However, he has a 3.57 ERA at home, as opposed to 2.83 on the road, and 11 of his 13 homers allowed have come at home. I like Baltimore winning this game, 3-2 (which means under 8.5 at plus money is a bet worth looking into as well).

Boston Red Sox ML (+158 @ FanDuel) over Seattle Mariners

It is safe to say that Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito has been a massive disappointment since leaving Chicago, but there are glimpses of success in certain pockets if you look hard enough. For example, Giolito has been much better away from Fenway Park in 2025, and Monday he and the Sox head to Seattle for the return of RHP Logan Gilbert. Gilbert has been out since late April with elbow issues, and one would assume the Mariners will be VERY careful with one of their top arms in his first start back. The BoSox have won five straight, and I like the value on them extending that streak in this series opener.

San Diego Padres ML (+132 @ FanDuel) over Los Angeles Dodgers

Is it the smartest, most profitable play to doubt Shohei Ohtani in the long term? Certainly not. However, if he shows he isn't as sharp on the mound after being absent for almost two full years, there is good value on the Padres with RHP Dylan Cease on the mound. Cease has not given up more than three earned runs since his nine-run debacle in Sacramento against The Athletics in early April. With an opportunity to take down the Dodgers in a huge spot, I like the Padres chances tonight.

MLB Picks Recap