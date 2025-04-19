Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Picks for Saturday April 19th

Previous article 3-0 (+2.90 units)

Season 20-26 (-9.05 units)

The roller coaster continues but we're in off a positive a 3-0 night! Hopefully we can keep it going this weekend.

Saturday's MLB Slate Observations

Road Favorites - Nationals -132 at Rockies, Giants -130 at Angels

Home Favorites (Largest) - Red Sox -325 vs. White Sox, Phillies -215 vs Marlins, Braves -215 vs. Twins

Totals - Marlins/Phillies 10.5, Nationals/Rockies 9.5, White Sox/Red Sox 9.0

Mariners/Blue Jays, Dbacks/Cubs (7.5)

Weather

Warmer weather throughout the day should help with scoring. Nats/Rockies got PPD last night and will have colder temperatures again today in the 40s.

Wind blowing out at Phillies, Orioles, Red Sox, and Pirates 10-15 mph.

Yankees/Rays will be hot at 88 degrees, but the winds are blowing in at 15mph.

MLB Line Movement

Marlins/Phillies from 9.0 to 10.5; Phillies from -174 to -218

Mets from -164 to -190

Rangers from +108 to -121

Rays from -142 to -124

Braves from -190 to -219

Bullpen Rankings -

Top 5 (Guardians, Padres, Dodgers, Mets, Dbacks). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 5 (Pirates, Marlins, Angels, Nationals, Rockies). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full game situations. If you want to bet on them, focus on F5s.

Best MLB Bets Today

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Picks

It is hard to lay -300 in baseball unless you are using it as part of a parlay. But that does not mean you should shy away from the game. Take a look at the strengths and weaknesses on both teams and look to exploit that with something else at reasonable odds.

Yesterday I was all over the White Sox under and it came through. It is hard to do that in this game with the huge ML as the White Sox totals are just too high priced or low on the number. When I see a very strong starting pitcher with a huge ML, the first thing I look at is an F3 UNDER. We get a pretty good price on White Sox U 0.5 runs F3 with Garrett Crochet on the mound against his former team.

The White Sox have been terrible on the road. They just hit their first away homer yesterday. Its likely the only thing that would kill this play is if Crochet gives up a long bacll. I will bank on him going three scoreless innings this afternoon. Against my better judgment I will lay the -2.5 runs here on the Red Sox because the White Sox are 0-7 on the road.

MLB Best Bet: White Sox UNDER 0.5 runs F3 for 1 unit (DraftKings -115); Red Sox -2.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -105)

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels Picks

The Giants have mashed on the road on the way to an 11-3 record on their team total to the OVER (5.5 runs per game). They typically are going to see a park benefit when they travel, and they face Kyle Hendricks who does not get a lot of swing and misses.

The Angels have only played 4 games at home and allowed 14 runs in those games (3.5 runs per game). But we puts me on the Giants OVER their team total is the Angels bullpen starting the season as a bottom 5 unit in baseball. So even if the Giants can not get to Hendricks early, they should be able to get to their bullpen late.

MLB Best Bet:Giants OVER 4.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings -115)

Cleveland Guardians at Pittsburgh Pirates Picks

The combo of Paul Skenes and the Guardians bullpen has me looking at the UNDER in this game. If the Pirates can be held to a couple of runs before the Guardians bullpen takes over, then this one should stay relatively low. Ben Lively has gone at least 5 innings in 3 out of his first 4 starts.

The UNDER has hit in 5 out of the last 6 Pirates games and 4 out of their last 5 at home.

MLB Best Bet: Guardians/Pirates UNDER 8.5 runs for 1 unit (ESPN Bet -115)

MLB Picks Recap