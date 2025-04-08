Use RotoWire's pre-draft tools and reports with our custom advice to dominate your league.

MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Picks for Tuesday April 8th

Previous article 2-1 (+0.92 units)

Season 12-13 (-3.26 units)

Observations for Tuesday's MLB slate

Weather is playing a HUGE factor in a lot of games. Play close attention to games being played outdoors in colder climates and the wind/rain/snow impact.

Road Favorites - Dodgers -175 at Nationals, Brewers -158 at Rockies, Padres -134 at Athletics,

Home Favorites (Largest) - Mets -195 vs Marlins, Red Sox -198 vs Blue Jays, Guardians -195 at White Sox

Totals - Brewers/Rockies 9.5, Orioles/Dbacks 9.5, Cardinals/Pirates 6.5, Astros/Mariners 6.5

Line Movement

Not much in terms of significant line moves Tuesday, but several games have seen their run totals jump 0.5 runs.

Best MLB Bets Today

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians Picks

I am being cautious going against the White Sox early on because the prices are so high based on last year. We have seen them be competitive, even with a 2-7 record. But this is a spot where I really like Cleveland, because this is a divisional home game and the motivation is there.

Cleveland was so good at home in 2024 scoring +0.64 runs per game versus on the road and having the third-lowest earned runs allowed at home as well. Ben Lively hasn't been great so far in 2025, but he just needs to go five innings before turning it over to the nasty Guardians bullpen. Shane Smith was so-so in his first start against the Twins going 5.2 innings with two earned runs, two hits, but a 3:4 K:BB. The Guardians will take advantage of a pitcher with this profile, and I see this being a 5-2 type of game.

MLB Best Bet: Guardians -1.5 runs for 1 unit (DraftKings +114)

Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves Picks

Tuesday night in Atlanta brings us a huge pitching matchup with Zack Wheeler against Chris Sale. I always look to use Wheeler at home with a fade on the road, but we are getting him at EVEN money in this spot.

I think the Phillies can at least get to Sale or make it a shorter outing to turnover to the bullpen. The problem is the Braves offense, which is dead-last in baseball at 2.67 runs per game (RPG).

I am going to take the equivalent pitcher on the road at EVEN money against the offense that just is not clicking right now. Give me the Phillies on the Moneyline, taking this game 4-3.

MLB Best Bet: Phillies for 1 unit (FanDuel +100)

Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals Picks

I rode the Royals a TON at home last year because oddsmakers just refused to price them correctly and it paid off. Much like the NL East matchup, we get a strong one in the AL Central with Pablo Lopez against Cole Ragans.

Ragans struggled against the Guardians in his first start, but that is very difficult lineup to go against. He came back in his second start on the road against the Brewers and threw a gem with 10 strikeouts over five innings along with just one earned run allowed. Lopez has had two starts with one against the White Sox in which he went seven innings allowing just one run and four hits. He did struggle against the Cardinals on the road with just three strikeouts in five innings while allowing four runs (two earned).

Both pitchers have performed well against their opponents with Ragans having a 1.93 ERA in his last five starts against the Twins, while Lopez has a 2.43 ERA in his last five against the Royals. This has all the making of a F5 UNDER as well.

Give me Cole Ragans at home at a pretty good price Tuesday night.

MLB Best Bet: Royals for 1 unit (BetMGM -118)

