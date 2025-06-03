Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

Top MLB Player Props Today: Bets for Ohtani, Crow-Armstrong, and Gallen

With another full-game slate on Tuesday, these are some of the best player props for today in MLB. Will Shohei Ohtani homer again after going yard against the Mets in the series opener Monday?

Best MLB Bets Today

Pete Crow-Armstrong Prop Bets Against Nationals

Pete Crow-Armstrong to record over 1.5 total bases -110 @ bet365

Few hitters in MLB have turned more heads than Crow-Armstrong in 2025. The talented outfielder, who has vaulted his name into the NL MVP conversation with his play over the first two months of the regular season, enters Tuesday's matchup leading all centerfielders in homers (six) over the last 30 days, a stretch in which he's hitting .292 with an .883 OPS and 25 RBI across 24 games. Plus, he went 3-for-4 with an RBI, two stolen bases and three runs scored in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Reds, so he's doing it all on offense for Chicago, a team that happens to boast one of the best offenses in all of baseball.

Furthermore, Crow-Armstrong has recorded over 1.5 total bases in four of his last nine games, and given the way he's been swinging the bat, he's certainly an appealing option in what figures to be a favorable matchup against the Nationals and Trevor Williams (3-5, 5.69 ERA).

Zack Gallen To Struggle in Braves Matchup

Diamondbacks vs. Braves: Zack Gallen under 17.5 outs recorded -130 @ DraftKings

Gallen's most recent start came against the Pirates, but he was far from his best, allowing six runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks with three strikeouts over five innings. The 29-year-old has now allowed at least four earned runs in four consecutive outings, doing so in seven of his 12 starts this season as well.

Furthermore, Gallen has failed to complete six innings in each of his last four starts, going 0-3 with an 8.02 ERA, a 1.78 WHIP and a 17:11 K:BB across 21.1 innings over that stretch. The Braves might be underachieving this season, but there's no question they have enough talent on offense to rake against struggling pitchers. Don't expect Gallen to bounce back here, especially playing on the road.

Betting on Shohei Ohtani Home Run Odds

Shohei Ohtani to record over 0.5 home runs +220 @ bet365

Ohtani went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's loss to the Mets, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him go yard again Tuesday. He's homered in at least two straight games five times already, with four of those coming since the beginning of May.

Plus, the star slugger has launched six homers and owns a 1.018 OPS despite a .231 average in his last 10 games. The Mets will start Tylor Megill (4-4, 3.52 ERA) in this matchup, who owns a 1.36 WHIP and has allowed four homers in 11 starts this season. It's not the best matchup for Ohtani, but it wouldn't be the best move to bet against him given the way he's been hitting lately.

