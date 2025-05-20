MLB Player Props for Tuesday, May 20

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

MLB Props Today

Tuesday marks the opening of several series in MLB, and it's a new day to deliver some of the best bets your way. Here are our three best selections for this full 15-game slate.

Best MLB Player Props Today

Rangers vs. Yankees: Cody Bellinger to record over 1.5 total bases, +125 @ bet365

Bellinger has recorded at least one hit in every game but one since the beginning of May, and the outfielder has been raking during his current 13-game hitting streak with a .377 average and a 1.129 OPS with four homers, 12 RBI, four doubles and 11 runs scored during that hitting streak. Plus, Bellinger is also a career .391 hitter off Corbin.

Even though the veteran has posted back-to-back quality starts in his last two outings, his struggles against Bellinger are well-documented, and his 3.35 ERA across 37.2 innings (seven starts) isn't a true indicator of how he's been pitching all season long. Having recorded over 1.5 total bases in four of his previous five appearances, and knowing the success he's had against Corbin in the past, Bellinger is a strong bet to continue his excellent hitting ways Tuesday.

The last time he played in the series finale against the Mets on Sunday, which ended in an 8-2 win for the Yankees, Bellinger went 3-for-3 with a two-RBI double and a grand slam.

Padres vs. Blue Jays: Fernando Tatis to hit over 0.5 home runs, +375 @ bet365

Fernando Tatis is one of the most dangerous hitters in baseball when he gets hot, and the star outfielder is raking of late with four home runs over his last eight games. Even though he's only hitting .250 during that span, he's also posted a robust .990 OPS, and four of his last eight homers have gone yard.

His power has been especially potent against right-handed pitchers, boasting a .339 batting average, and he's hit 11 of his 12 home runs against righties. Even though Chris Bassitt didn't allow any homers in his previous starts, he's allowed two homers in each of his previous three starts, so there's potential for Tatis to continue his hot streak here. His season-long dominance against right-handed hurlers boosts his case even more.

Phillies vs. Rockies: Antonio Senzatela over 6.5 hits allowed, -110 @ bet365

The Rockies have struggled massively this season and boast the worst record in the majors, so they're massive underdogs against the Phillies despite playing at home in Coors Field. Senzatela has endured a fair share of struggles on the mound as well and has allowed at least seven hits in all but one of his nine starts so far.

The Rockies continue to rely on him since he's one of the few experienced arms who can eat innings at the MLB level, but his struggles are well-documented, and it's hard to imagine him dominating a strong Phillies lineup that features the likes of Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber. His previous outing against the Phillies doesn't exactly strike confidence either, as he allowed 10 hits -- but only gave up one run -- when facing Philly on April 3.

Considering Senzatela is 1-7 with a 6.39 ERA and a 1.99 WHIP, and knowing the Phillies recorded nine runs and 17 hits in the series opener Monday, it wouldn't be surprising if the righty struggles once again.

