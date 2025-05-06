Advanced stats to help you choose the right players

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Bets Today: Dodgers/Marlins, Padres, Royals for May 6th Action

Previous article 2-1 (+1.08 units)

Season 37-43-1 (-7.93 units)

Key Trends in Today's MLB Matchups

Road Favorites - Dodgers -250 at Marlins, Tigers -174 at Rockies

Home Favorites (Largest) - Braves -220 vs Reds, Royals -220 vs White Sox, Twins -157 vs Orioles, Cubs -155 vs Giants

Totals - Athletics/Mariners 10,0, Dodgers/Marlins, Rockies/Tigers, Nationals/Guardians 9.5

Cardinals/Pirates 7.0

Weather Impact on MLB Games: Delays and Rainouts

Likely Delay/Rainout - DET at COL (39 degrees)

Possible Delay/Rainout - TEX at BOS (57 degrees), SD at NYY (wind blowing in)

Phillies/Rays - Wind blowing out 13 mph; 81 degrees

Mariners/Athletics - Wind blowing out 12-15 mph

Giants/Cubs - Wind blowing in, 57 degrees

MLB Line Movement

Dodgers -20, Reds -13, Brewers -14

Bullpen Rankings (updated 5/6/25)

Top 5 (Mets, Padres, Yankees, Dodgers, Astros). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 5 (Angels, Marlins, Dbacks, White Sox, Braves). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet on them, focus on F5s.

MLB Tuesday Night Best Bets and Predictions

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs Picks

I will look to run it back again with the Cubs F5 on the run line like I did yesterday.

The Cubs are the best F5 team in baseball, especially at home with a 11-4-2 record (+$389). Their bullpen is one of the worst so you only want to play them in F5 situations.

The pitching matchup is a little closer tonight versus Monday with Justin Verlander against Colin Rea. Verlander got off to a rocky start, but has settled down in his last 3 starts (1.96 ERA and 0.82 WHIP). But he also faced the Rockies, Rangers, and Angels, which is about as pitcher-friendly as you can get.

Rea is 3-0-1 in the F5 in his starts and has pitched very well overall by limiting baserunners with a 1.46 ERA and 1.05 WHIP.

The difference in these teams is on offense, where the Cubs are 1st in baseball with 5.94 runs per game. I am going to lay -0.5 runs F5 and get the line within reason.

MLB Best Bets: Cubs -0.5 F5 for 1 unit (DraftKings -110)

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals Picks

Another game I took yesterday and will look to run it back tonight, but in a different way. I had the Royals/White Sox UNDER 3.5 runs F5 and the final score was 3-0. The pitching matchup is much more in the Royals favor tonight so I will look at taking the Royals.

Seth Lugo goes for the Royals against Sean Burke for the White Sox. Lugo dominated the White Sox in 2024. In his 3 starts, he went 3-0, with a 0.79 ERA, 13 strikeouts, 3 walks, 0 homeruns including a complete game shutout on July 21st.

Burke has a 4.91 ERA and 1.36 WHIP. He is capable of a decent outing like the ones against the Brewers and Angels. But those were both at home. He has gotten crushed in his 3 road starts with a 4.73 ERA, 1.65 WHIP. He allows too many baserunners and contact even for this Royals offense.

The Royals' offense is putrid and laying -1.5 runs is risky, but much like yesterday, I still think they can scratch out a win against the White Sox while covering the run line.

MLB Best Bet: Royals -1.5 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM -105)

Los Angeles Dodgers at Miami Marlins Picks

We get the same exact matchup from April 30th with Tony Gonsolin against Cal Quantrill, except this time it is in Miami. These two teams just finished a three-game series in Los Angeles, with the Dodgers sweeping it by a score of 34-15. They also put up 11 runs in the first game in the series on Monday night.

The Dodgers' team total is a whopping 6.5 runs, so that is not playable. The alternative total of 5.5 is -140 which is fine if you want to go that route. I would rather just go full game total and hope the Dodgers get to at least 6-7 runs and the Marlins can put up 3-4.

When a total reaches 9.5 it can be tough to look at the OVER, but the Dodgers offense is so hard to keep under 5 runs and the Marlins have shown to be able to put up some runs.

MLB Best Bet: Dodgers/Marlins OVER 9.5 runs for 1 unit (BetRivers -113)

MLB Picks Recap