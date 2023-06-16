MLB Bets Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Friday, June 16

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Betting Picks Today: Free MLB Picks and Props for Friday, June 16

Season: 36-53 -35.31 units

Prior Article: 3-2 +1.20 units

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

Sometimes reputations proceed themselves in sports betting lines, and clearly, we have that case here in tonight's Yankees/Red Sox game with a total of 9.5-10.0 depending on the sportsbook.

Neither team has been hitting as of late and despite the Red Sox typically crushing at home, I do not trust either lineup at this point. Both of these teams played last weekend with scores of 3-2, 3-1, and 3-2. Tanner Houck and Domingo German both have decent history against their opponents here with Houck at 2.63 ERA, German at 2.89 over their last 5 starts.

The Red Sox are averaging just 3.5 runs per game over their last 23 with just 16 home runs and allowing 4.4 runs per game for a total of 7.9. The Yankees are averaging 3.4 runs per game since June 4th (without Aaron Judge). The Red Sox are 8-17 to the UNDER in their last 25.

MLB Best Bets for

Yankees/Red Sox UNDER 10 runs for 1.2 unit (DraftKings -120)

Cleveland Guardians at Arizona Diamondbacks

Zac Gallen is the favorite for NL Cy Young and rightfully so with a 7-2 record, 3.09 ERA, and 1.15 WHIP, but his home splits are even more impressive (0.96 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 11.5 K/9, 1.3 BB/9, 0.2 HR/9). Gallen has allowed an average of 0.7 earned runs per home start.

The Dbacks are 11-3 in Gallen's last 14 home starts with a 5.1-2.8 average scored and 2.3 run differential.

The line on this game is way off in my opinion and the public perception on the Dbacks/Guardians is off. The Dbacks have been one of the best teams in baseball, while the Guardians have been one of the most disappointing. I am shocked the Dbacks are getting plus money on the run line tonight.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Padres

Diamondbacks -1.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel +146)

Zac Gallen UNDER 2.5 earned runs for 1.3 unit (DraftKings -130)

Miami Marlins at Washington Nationals

The Marlins are 13-5 in their last 18 and averaging 4.8 runs per game. Yes, the Marlins. While the Nationals are finally starting to come back to reality going 9-17 over their last 26 (.346 win percent).

The Nationals are still hitting over the past month, but the pitching has cratered to a 4.95 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 7.1 K/9, 4.0 BB/9, and 1.9 HR/9. They have had a negative run differential of -1.1 (last 26 games) vs. the Marlins run differential of +1.2 (last 20 games). These two teams are headed in opposite directions and getting the run line at just about EVEN money is great value.

MLB Best Bets for Marlins at Nationals

Marlins -1.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel +102)

Marlins OVER 4.5 runs for 1.15 unit (FanDuel -115)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap