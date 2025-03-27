MLB Betting
MLB Picks and Parlays for Mariners vs A's

Written by 
Juan Carlos Blanco 
Published on March 27, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Opening Day: Mariners vs A's Same Game Parlay


2024 Final Regular-Season Betting Record: 15-13 (+0.80 RW Bucks)

2024 Final Regular-Season Props Betting Record: 35-33 (+5.45 RW Bucks)  

Opening Day has arrived, and the Team Formerly Known as Oakland faces off with its long-time AL West rival in the Mariners to cap off the first full day of MLB action in the 2025 season. The pitching matchup is an intriguing one between offseason addition Luis Severino and Mariners ace Logan Gilbert, and we'll break down both game bets and props to consider.

Best Athletics vs. Mariners Bets Today

Mariners -0.5 - first 5 innings (-120 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Severino inked the largest guaranteed deal in Athletics history this offseason after putting together his most encouraging and healthiest season in over a half-decade with the Mets in 2024. The veteran right-hander, long plagued by injuries, tied his second-highest number of starts (31) and produced a solid 11-7 record, 3.91 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 182 innings.

However, gone was Severino's once-elite swing-and-miss stuff, as he generated a modest 21.2 percent strikeout rate. The fastball still encouraging averaged 96 mph, but Severino also allowed just over a home run per nine innings after being much more proficient at keeping the ball in the park earlier in his career. Left-handed hitters also continued to give him some trouble, especially on the road, where he conceded a .297 average, .895 OPS and .380 wOBA to them over a 199-batter sample.

Athletics Under 0.5 runs - first 3 innings (-120 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

In turn, Gilbert put together a deceptive 9-12 mark a season ago that was belied by a 3.23 ERA and career-low 0.89 WHIP. The right-hander held right-handed bats to a minuscule .182 average and lefty hitters to an only slightly higher .213 figure, and he was tough as nails at home with a 2.49 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 10.2 K/9 across 101.1 innings. Gilbert also went 1-1 versus the A's with a 2.41 ERA, 21:1 K:BB and tiny .154 wOBA allowed in 18.2 innings over three starts.

Logan Gilbert To Record A Win (+105 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Current Athletics hitters have a microscopic combined .090/.123/.256 slash line against Gilbert over 81 career encounters, further underscoring his dominance and comfort level in this season-opening matchup. Given Gilbert's body of work and a Mariners lineup expected to feature four lefty bats against Severino, I'm in the camp of an early Seattle advantage and a strong enough showing for Gilbert to pick up a victory.

MLB Picks Recap

  • Mariners -0.5 - first 5 innings (-120 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit
  • Athletics Under 0.5 runs - first 3 innings (-120 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit
  • Logan Gilbert To Record A Win (+105 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Juan Carlos Blanco
