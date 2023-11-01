MLB Bets Tonight: Expert MLB Picks and Props for Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, World Series Game 5

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Tonight: MLB Picks & Props for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks World Series Game 5, Nov. 1

Last article: 1-2 (-1.39 RW Bucks)

2023 regular-season/postseason record: 38-45-1 (+6.52 RW Bucks)

The Diamondbacks once again see the odds stacked against them Wednesday night, with a potential series-ending Game 5 on tap. Arizona will at least have ace Zac Gallen on the mound to try and salvage its Cinderella postseason run, and we'll look into some bets to consider for tonight's critical matchup.

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks Best Bets

The Diamondbacks are certainly used to playing the underdog this postseason and are in front of their home crowd for the final time this year, so there's a case to be made for some intangibles being in their favor Wednesday.

Naturally, the biggest one is the prospect of elimination, and with Arizona having upended the then-defending NL champion Phillies on the road in the last two games of the NLCS, there's no question the D-Backs are thinking a championship is still very much still within their reach if they can just get past the Rangers tonight.

Gallen certainly gives them a good chance, even though he turned in a bit of a mixed bag of an outing in Game 1 (5 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K). However, that came in the raucous road environment of Globe Life Field, and in that context, Gallen's performance was actually borderline solid.

This time around, Gallen is back in the friendly confines of Chase Field, where he produced a 12-3 record, 2.47 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 10.6 K/9 and 0.6 HR/9 across 102 innings this season. It's also worth noting the Diamondbacks did even more damage against Wednesday starter Nathan Eovaldi in Game 1 than the Rangers managed against Gallen, with Arizona touching up the former for five earned runs on six hits and one walk over 4.2 innings.

One of the bats that gave Eovaldi the most trouble in the outing was Tommy Pham, who connected for a solo homer off the veteran right-hander. Pham has been running hot all postseason with a .293 average and .800 OPS across 59 plate appearances, and he's been at his best during this series with a .500 average that includes four extra-base hits overall (out of eight total hits).

Pham also will have the advantage of facing a vulnerable/somewhat fatigued Rangers bullpen once Eovaldi exits, one that had to put in some unexpected extra work in Game 4 when the D-Backs rang up six runs over the final two innings.

Given all the factors cited, I like the Arizona's chances of forging an early lead of at least one run, Gallen putting in an outing of decent length and Pham doing some damage.

MLB Focus Bets for Rangers at Diamondbacks: