MLB Bets Tonight: Expert Picks for Braves vs. Cardinals, Sept. 7

Braves vs. Cardinals, Sept. 7

Thursday brings a limited slate consisting of just six games. One of them has the potential to be a lopsided affair when the Atlanta Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals. Let's highlight three wagers to consider taking a chance on.

Mike Barner's season record: 27-31 (-10.00 units)

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Bets

The Braves have lost the first two games of this series despite scoring 12 total runs. Their lineup is loaded, scoring the most runs and hitting the most home runs in baseball. At home, they have an .866 OPS. While injuries have plagued their starting rotation for much of the season, their lineup is healthy and firing on all cylinders.

The Braves have the potential to score early and often in a matchup against Adam Wainwright. He has been a disaster, recording a 5.90 FIP, a 1.98 WHIP and giving up 1.7 HR/9. On the road, he has given up a staggering 2.5 HR/9. The Braves have averaged 1.3 runs scored in the first inning at home, so I'm jumping on them to score at least two runs over the first three innings of the game.

Braves over 1.5 runs first 3 innings (-145 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Wainwright is certainly prone to getting hit hard. He has given up at least six runs in six of his last 10 starts. In all six of those outings, he didn't even last five innings. Given how well the Braves have performed at home, they have the potential to score in bunches early in this matchup.

The Cardinals might have a more difficult time producing offense in this game. Starting for the Braves will be Max Fried, who has a 2.52 ERA and a 2.95 FIP. In his last start, he logged seven scoreless innings against a dangerous Dodgers lineup. Instead of taking the over on the Braves' team total of 6.5 runs for the game, let's roll with them to be the first team to score five runs.

Braves win race to 5 runs (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Last season, Fried gave up just 156 hits over 185.1 innings. He hasn't been as impressive in that department this year, but he has allowed a modest 57 hits over 60.2 innings. The same can't be said for Wainwright, who has allowed a whopping 132 hits over 83.1 innings. Combine that with the Braves having tallied the most hits in baseball and they have a great chance to out-hit the Cardinals in this matchup.

Braves most hits (-180 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

