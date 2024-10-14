MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 14

This article is part of our FanDuel MLB series.

What's this, two MLB games on a Monday!? Obviously, the longer we get into the postseason, the less common days with multiple games become. However, both League Championship Series are taking place Monday. The first game of the day starts at 4:08 p.m. EDT. Here are my lineup recommendations.

Pitching

Carlos Rodon, NYY vs. CLE ($9,200): Rodon is starting Game 1 of the ALCS for the Yankees, which makes sense. He had a 3.11 ERA at home this year, so getting him on the mound at Yankee Stadium is smart. Additionally, since 2022 lefties have hit .201 against the southpaw. Cleveland's best hitters are either lefties or the switch-hitting Jose Ramirez, so Rodon is fairly well-suited for this matchup.

Top Target

Even with his stolen base in the ALDS, Giancarlo Stanton ($3,700) is at the "lumbering" stage of his career, but he often makes things easy on himself by hitting homers. He slugged .505 against his fellow righties this year, but also slugged .561 at home. In the four games of the ALDS, Stanton posted an 1.132 OPS. Alex Cobb will likely start Game 1 for the Guardians. The righty only made three starts this season after returning from injury, and his start against the Tigers last round did not go well.

Bargain Bat

Even for a shortstop, Brayan Rocchio ($2,500) is not a remarkable hitter. He had a .643 OPS versus lefties and a .673 OPS on the road, and both of those were the better sides of his splits. Against the Tigers in the ALDS, though, he had a .944 OPS. I know that is a sample size of five games, but Rocchio wouldn't be the first surprising postseason performer. He gets to face a lefty in Rodon on Monday, and you need a shortstop in your lineup. Why not Rocchio?

Stack to Consider

Mets at Dodgers (Walker Buehler): Francisco Lindor ($4,300), Brandon Nimmo ($3,300), Jesse Winker ($2,600)

It seems the Dodgers have no better option than to grit their teeth through another Buehler start. He allowed six earned runs on seven hits in his start against the Padres, but he gave the Dodgers 5.0 innings which allowed them to pull off a bullpen game the next time around. There only other real options are Landon Knack (another below-average righty) or to try and pull off a bullpen game here in Game 2. Thus, I will bet on a righty pitching bulk innings, probably Buehler, and stack this trio.

Lindor is, of course, a switch hitter, one who fell a single stolen base shy of a 30-30 season and who hit a massive grand slam in the NLDS. He's also a strong safeguard against a bullpen parade, given that he had an .836 OPS versus righties, but an .868 OPS versus lefties. When Nimmo gets to face a righty on the road that's when things pop for him. Since 2022 he has an .800 OPS against right-handed pitchers, and also an .864 OPS in away games. As a lefty who is DHing at the moment, Winker is an easy pull for the Mets if a southpaw takes the mound. That being said, he had 14 homers and 14 stolen bases this season and he's already picked up a triple and a homer in the playoffs.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Morgan plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: cmorgan3, DraftKings: cmorgan3.