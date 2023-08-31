MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, August 31

This article is part of our DraftKings MLB series.

Thursday is about as light a night as you'll find in MLB. The last day of August features only three games in the evening. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. ET. Here are my recommendations. Let's end August on a high note!

Pitching

Braxton Garrett, MIA at WAS ($8,200): Garrett has a 3.96 ERA, but a 2.86 ERA on the road. Plus, he's walked a paltry 3.8 percent of the batters he's faced and held lefties to a .218 average. The Nationals, who are below average in runs scored, will likely need to nail their southpaws to the bench for this one.

Top Target

This season, Manny Machado ($5,200) has been more reliant on facing lefties, but when facing a southpaw he's posted a .917 OPS. He also has an .824 OPS at home for good measure. The Giants' starter is uncertain. It may be Sean Manaea, but if he doesn't start there's at least a good chance he is a bulk reliever. He has a 5.05 ERA this season, and since 2021 righties have hit .270 against him.

Bargain Bat

Jesus Sanchez ($2,800) has 10 homers and 21 doubles, but in only 98 games. The southpaw has a .795 OPS against righties as well, as Sanchez largely doesn't play against his fellow left handers. Joan Adon has a 5.25 ERA, which is actually an improvement upon his 7.10 ERA last season. Additionally, in Triple-A this year he has a 4.62 ERA.

Stack to Consider

Atlanta at Dodgers (Lance Lynn): Matt Olson ($6,300), Michael Harris ($4,500), Eddie Rosario ($4,100)

Some places you might see Julio Urias starting, but Rotowire's starting pitcher grid has Lynn in line to start, and more often than not, the Rotowire grid is accurate. With the NL West locked up for the Dodgers, they might as well give their starters extra rest down the stretch, especially with the injury woes they've had. Lynn has been much better since joining the Dodgers, there's something magic about Dodger Blue, but on the season he has a 5.56 ERA. Given that lefties have hit .313 against Lynn, I'll stack three southpaws from Atlanta gladly with a lack of DFS options out there.

Olson doesn't just have 43 homers, but he's posted over 100 RBI and 100 runs as well. His 1.000 OPS against righties stands out, but his .891 OPS versus lefties shows that he can manage even when a southpaw comes out of the bullpen. Harris, like Olson, can handle his fellow lefties, as he has a .762 OPS in those matchups. While his power has dipped this year, he only has 12 homers after having 19 as a rookie, he's stolen 20 bases, and his .289 batting average is still quite good. Rosario has been red hot, as he has an 1.124 OPS over the last three weeks. He doesn't walk at all, but he has 20 homers and has slugged .487.

