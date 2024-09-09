MLB Expert Picks and Props for Dodgers vs. Cubs and More MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Monday, September 9

There will be no shortage of wagering options Monday with nine games set to be played across baseball. Let's get right to the task at hand and highlight some of the top props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 53-34 (+8.47 units)

Find the best sportsbook promos at your favorite sports betting apps to boost your bankroll. This BetMGM bonus code features a first-bonus bet of worth up to $1,500.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs Best Bets

This pitching matchup leaves the Dodgers' lineup with tremendous upside. The Cubs will start Kyle Hendricks, who has a 5.22 FIP and a 1.51 WHIP this season. He has been even worse on the road, where he has a 6.09 FIP and a 1.61 WHIP. When he faced the Dodgers in Chicago earlier this season he gave up five runs over four innings.

The first way to attack this matchup is to roll with Mookie Betts to score at least one run. He has already scored at least one run in 10 of his last 14 games. During that span, he hit .340 with a .407 on-base percentage (OBP). Despite being limited to just 97 games this year because of injuries, he has scored 68 runs. That comes on the heels of him scoring at least 117 runs in both of the last two seasons.

Let's also take a chance on Shohei Ohtani to steal at least one base with great plus odds. Hendricks allows a lot of base runners, so Ohtani could find himself with more than one opportunity to swipe a base in this game. Ohtani currently has 46 stolen bases and is on a quest to become the first player in MLB history to have at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season. Expect him to remain aggressive on the base paths.

MLB Picks for Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs

Mookie Betts Over 0.5 Runs (-125 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

Shohei Ohtani Over 0.5 Stolen Bases (+295 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 0.5 Units

The best sports betting sites are continuously offering new and exciting promotions. Grab these bankroll boosters like this FanDuel promo code offering $200 in total bonus bets and three free weeks of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Mets Best Bets

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a rare quiet performance at the plate Sunday, going 0-for-4 with a walk against the Braves. He faced one of the best pitchers in baseball in Chris Sale, so it was certainly a difficult matchup. He has still been one of the hottest hitters in baseball, posting a 1.233 OPS over 45 games since the All-Star break. During that span, he has just an 8.6 percent strikeout rate.

This game being played at home works in Guerrero's favor. He has a .243 ISO in Toronto, compared to a .220 ISO on the road. Starting for the Mets will be Paul Blackburn (hand), who is being activated from the injured list (IL). Before getting hurt, he had given up 13 runs (12 earned) over 12.1 innings in his last three starts. Let's roll with another wager that has plus odds and take Guerrero to record over 1.5 total bases.

MLB Picks for Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Mets

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100) at FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 Unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap