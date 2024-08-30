MLB Picks Today: White Sox vs. Mets and More MLB Best Bets

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets & Player Props

for Friday, August 30

Friday brings a loaded schedule consisting of 16 games. That leaves us with a ton of wagering opportunities to consider. Here are a few that stand out amongst the crowd.

Mike Barner's season record: 49-32 (+7.52 units)

Chicago White Sox vs. New York Mets Best Bets

Jonathan Cannon will get another start for the White Sox as they continue to rack up losses. He hasn't helped their cause, recording a 4.57 ERA and a 4.67 FIP across 90.2 innings. He generally pitches to contact with his 16.2 percent strikeout rate contributing to his 1.39 WHIP. With him having allowed at least six hits in six of his last eight starts, things won't get any easier for him against the Mets. They are only batting .235 at home this year, but they have hit .261 on the road. That's the third-highest road batting average in baseball. Let's take the Mets to record at least six hits against him.

Staying in that same game, let's also roll with Francisco Lindor to go over 1.5 total bases. He hit another home run Thursday, giving him at least two total bases in eight of his last 12 games. Over his last 25 games, he is 36-for-107 (.336) with six home runs, eight doubles and one triple. Behind Cannon is a White Sox bullpen that has the second-highest bullpen WHIP in baseball.

MLB Picks for Chicago White Sox vs. New York Mets

Jonathan Cannon Over 5.5 Hits Allowed (-130 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Francisco Lindor Over 1.5 Total Bases (-145 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Cleveland Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Best Bets

After playing seven straight games at home, this is the beginning of a six-game road trip for the Pirates. They are just 1-9 over their last 10 games away from Pittsburgh. Trying to help them end their road woes will be Bailey Falter, who allowed five runs over five innings against the Reds in his last outing. After getting off to a good start this season, he has a 1.69 WHIP over his last 11 outings.

The Guardians will turn to Ben Lively, who has given up two or fewer earned runs in six of his last eight starts. The Pirates struggle against right-handed pitchers, posting the fourth-worst OPS in baseball against them. Combine their starting pitching advantage with the Guardians being 41-24 at home and they are in a great spot to emerge from this game with a victory. There is some added juice that comes with taking the Guardians on the Moneyline, so let's lower it by taking them not to bat in the bottom of the ninth inning.

MLB Picks for Cleveland Guardians vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Guardians to Bat Bottom of the 9th: NO (-115 at DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

MLB Best Bets Today Recap