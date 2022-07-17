MLB Expert Picks: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Sunday, July 17

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: MLB Best Bets for Sunday, July 17

RotoWire.com's Walter Hand has dug into the best online sportsbooks across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 3-1, +1.88 units

Season Record: 47-54, -5.48 units

Before diving into the write-ups, I wanted to point out that today is pretty much the ultimate getaway day, as everyone leaves for the All Star Break after today's games. As such, we can probably expect some abnormalities in the lineups (and/or with playing time), probably even more than on a normal Sunday, where it's already an issue to begin with.

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

Phillies starter Aaron Nola has been remarkably consistent of late, logging 7+ innings in each of his last seven starts and getting a strikeout per inning (or close) in all but one of those outings, with the lone exception coming against a Nationals lineup that has been one of the toughest teams to strike out. Also notable here are Nola's road splits, as he's recorded an exceptional 2.61 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in his road games this year, striking out 68 batters in 62 innings. Contrast that with Marlins starter Trevor Rogers, who has been awful at home this year, posting a 7.27 ERA and 1.76 WHIP in Marlins Park. Based on those numbers the Phillies' superior offense, this looks like good value on the Phillies holding a lead after five innings.

In addition to Trevor Rogers' terrible home splits, be aware that Rhys Hoskins has crushed him in his career, going 7-for-14 with a double and three homers vs. Rogers. He's also hitting a robust .364 and slugging .818 vs. the Marlins overall this year in 33 at-bats. With that in mind, and with Hoskins likely hitting second in the order today, his total bases odds look a little too generous.

MLB Best Bets for Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees

The Yankees face Chris Sale and the Red Sox today, with DJ LeMahieu likely hitting at the top of the order. LeMahieu is 6-for-9 with a double and three homers vs. Sale and has hit .307 against lefties overall this year. Regarding what I mentioned earlier about lineups possibly being shuffled around today, there's definitely some chance Hoskins or LeMahieu could lose an at-bat, but on the surface they appear to be good plays. Be sure to check lineups before making any total bases play.

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Philadelphia Phillies F5 -0.5, -106

Rhys Hoskins over 1.5 total bases, +120

DJ LeMahieu over 1.5 total bases, +115

