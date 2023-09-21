MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our MLB FAAB Factor series.

Sawyer Gipson-Long , Tigers: Gipson-Long was called up by Detroit in early September and has performed well over his first two major-league starts. He's allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 16 in 10 innings and should remain in Detroit's rotation down the stretch. He's set to start Friday in Oakland and will likely make his final start of the season next week against another favorable opponent in the Royals. Although Gipson-Long has a limited sample in the big leagues, he warrants late-season streaming consideration. FAAB: $8

Just over a week remains in the MLB regular season, and there are still plenty of postseason races to be sorted out down the stretch. Players on contending teams should have plenty of chances to step up over the next week and a half, while there have also been some solid contributors for eliminated teams in recent weeks who could provide fantasy value. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

This FAAB article is in addition to the AL and NL FAAB articles that run Sunday. Bids are based on a $100 FAAB budget. Throughout the season, this column will have two goals:

1. Identify FAAB targets for fantasy managers in leagues with Thursday FAAB.

2. Offer a preview of FAAB targets ahead of Sunday's columns.

Just over a week remains in the MLB regular season, and there are still plenty of postseason races to be sorted out down the stretch. Players on contending teams should have plenty of chances to step up over the next week and a half, while there have also been some solid contributors for eliminated teams in recent weeks who could provide fantasy value. As always, subscribers can use the Discussion section to ask league-specific questions.

Starting Pitcher

Sawyer Gipson-Long, Tigers: Gipson-Long was called up by Detroit in early September and has performed well over his first two major-league starts. He's allowed three runs on six hits and three walks while striking out 16 in 10 innings and should remain in Detroit's rotation down the stretch. He's set to start Friday in Oakland and will likely make his final start of the season next week against another favorable opponent in the Royals. Although Gipson-Long has a limited sample in the big leagues, he warrants late-season streaming consideration. FAAB: $8

Kenta Maeda, Twins: Maeda struggled mightily during his final start in August, but has turned things around over the first half of September. Over his four starts this month, he's posted a 2.82 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 22.1 innings, and he's rattled off wins in each of his last three appearances. He likely lines up for a two-start week next week against favorable opponents in the Athletics and Rockies, although his final start of the year would come at hitter-friendly Coors Field. Maeda has had some inconsistent stretches this year but has been solid late in the season. FAAB: $7

Reese Olson, Tigers: Olson had some shaky starts in mid-August, but has turned things around in recent weeks. He's been stellar over his last five appearances and has posted quality starts in his last four outings. Across his last five starts, the right-hander has posted a 1.50 ERA and 0.80 WHIP in 30 innings. It's possible he will make just one more start in 2023 since the Tigers have an off day next week, but he has plenty of late-season momentum. FAAB: $6

Adrian Houser, Brewers: Houser missed the first half of September due to an elbow injury, but has made two starts since returning to action. He's picked up wins in each of those outings, posting a 2.45 ERA and 1.00 WHIP in 11 innings. The right-hander is coming off a quality start Wednesday against the Cardinals and likely lines up for a two-start week to close out the season, including an early-week rematch against St. Louis. Houser hasn't missed a beat upon his return and is a late-season option for those looking for solid ratios and wins. FAAB: $6

Nick Pivetta, Red Sox: Pivetta has been back in Boston's rotation over the past week and a half, and he posted a quality start during his most recent outing. Over his two appearances since reclaiming a starting role, he's posted a 3.86 ERA, 16:1 K:BB and 0.77 WHIP in 11.2 innings. He lines up for a favorable matchup against the White Sox this weekend before a tougher test against the Orioles next week, but he's still been a decent source of ratios and strikeouts as a starter recently. FAAB: $5

Bailey Ober, Twins: Ober spent the first half of September in the minors, but rejoined the Twins in mid-September and has been solid over his two starts since returning to the majors. Over those outings, he's posted a 3.60 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in 10 innings. He'll likely make only one more start in 2023, but he lines up for a favorable matchup against the Athletics next week. Ober had some struggles in August that led to him heading to the minors, but he's turned into an appealing late-season option upon his return. FAAB: $4

Relief Pitcher

Taylor Clarke, Royals: Clarke hasn't had the best ratios in recent outings, as he's allowed at least one run in five of his last six appearances, giving up five runs in five innings during that time. However, he's still been used in high-leverage situations and has picked up two saves, a hold and a win over his last four appearances. Clarke is unlikely to be a reliable source for ratios down the stretch, but it's possible he provides some saves or holds for fantasy managers in deeper leagues. FAAB: $4

Tyler Kinley, Rockies: Kinley has earned just four saves this season, but two of those saves have come over the past week, and all four have been in September. However, he's had some lackluster results as well and has been charged with losses in two of his last four appearances. Justin Lawrence is also healthy after recently exiting an appearance with an ankle injury, so it's possible the two pitchers split closing duties down the stretch. However, Kinley has some fantasy appeal for those in deeper leagues as the season draws to a close. FAAB: $3

Catcher

Luis Campusano, Padres: While Campusano has had a limited sample this year, he's been productive over 47 games with the Padres. He's been especially hot at the plate over the past week, slashing .370/.414/.630 with two home runs, a double, nine RBI and five runs across the last seven games while recording hits in six of those matchups. Campusano has had an encouraging stat line in 2023 and has the potential to give a late-season boost to fantasy managers in deep leagues. FAAB: $3

Jake Rogers, Tigers: Rogers has had lackluster ratios for most of the season, but has racked up a career-high 20 home runs over 101 games. He's been on a tear over the past few days, going 7-for-16 with four home runs, eight RBI and seven runs over his last four games. He still isn't an everyday player for the Tigers, but has certainly generated plenty of production recently. Even if Rogers continues to have some days off down the stretch, he's riding a late-season hot stretch that gives him some fantasy appeal. FAAB: $2

First Base

Mark Canha, Brewers: Canha missed a few games due to a sore wrist last week, but he hasn't missed a beat since returning to action. He's riding a six-game hitting streak upon his return, hitting .333 with a home run, a double, nine RBI, three steals and two runs. The 34-year-old was also productive before his brief absence, continuing what has been a productive stretch since joining the Brewers. While it's possible the Brewers give him some rest once they presumably clinch the division, he's been a well-rounded contributor in recent weeks. FAAB: $6

Ryan O'Hearn, Orioles: O'Hearn has operated mainly in the strong side of a platoon this season but has started in 11 of the last 13 games. He's been productive during that stretch, hitting .356 with three home runs, three doubles, 10 runs and nine RBI. He's also had four multi-hit performances during that time. The Orioles are in a tight race for the AL East title down the stretch, so it wouldn't be surprising to see O'Hearn maintain plenty of playing time. FAAB: $5

Second Base

Zack Gelof, Athletics: Gelof has shown plenty of promise during his first season in the majors, and he's in the midst of an eight-game on-base streak. During that time, the 23-year-old has slashed .345/.424/.655 with two home runs, three doubles, five runs, three stolen bases and two RBI. He's been an everyday player near the top of the Athletics' order and is generating plenty of production as the season draws to a close. Gelof has provided value for fantasy managers for most of the year and could also offer a boost over the final week and a half of 2023. FAAB: $8

Third Base

Mark Vientos, Mets: Vientos has a lackluster .226 batting average this season, but has been a solid contributor over the past week. He's recorded hits in seven of the last eight games, hitting .323 with three homers, six runs, six RBI and a stolen base. Vientos has hit mainly near the bottom of the order for the Mets but has shown in recent matchups that he can still provide plenty of value through counting stats in that role. FAAB: $5

Yoan Moncada, White Sox: Moncada has had plenty of opportunities to cross the plate recently, and he's scored runs in 11 of the last 13 games. During that time, he's slashed .300/.340/.600 with four home runs, three doubles, 11 runs and 10 RBI. Moncada has had consistent playing time in the heart of the order and has had plenty of chances to rack up counting stats despite the White Sox's overall struggles this year. FAAB: $4

Shortstop

Ronny Mauricio, Mets: Mauricio missed two games due to an illness last week, but has been relatively effective at the plate over the past week and a half. Across his last eight games, he's slashed .290/.371/.452 with a home run, two doubles, six RBI, four runs and three steals. Although the 22-year-old has been moved around the batting order, he's been an everyday player since being called up by the Mets at the beginning of September. Mauricio should continue to have plenty of chances to contribute as the season draws to a close. FAAB: $7

J.P. Crawford, Mariners: Crawford snapped a nine-game hitting streak Wednesday against the Athletics, but has still been a solid contributor for the Mariners in recent weeks. Over the last 10 matchups, he's slashed .256/.347/.465 with a home run, six doubles, seven RBI and five runs. While the 28-year-old has had some periods of inconsistency, he's been a fairly reliable option over the second half of the regular season. As the Mariners remain in a tight postseason race, Crawford should continue to have ample opportunities to maintain his production down the stretch. FAAB: $5

Outfield

Tyrone Taylor, Brewers: Taylor has produced a late-season power surge to help propel the Brewers to the brink of a division crown, and he's also racked up three multi-hit performances over the last seven matchups. During that seven-game stretch, he's slashed .333/.391/.952 with three home runs, four doubles, seven runs, six RBI and a stolen base. Although the 29-year-old has hit in the bottom half of Milwaukee's order, he's been a well-rounded contributor late in the year. FAAB: $7

Nelson Velazquez, Royals: Velazquez has showcased plenty of late-season power for the Royals, including home runs in three of the last six matchups. He's had sustained success over the last two and a half weeks, slashing .256/.353/.698 with six home runs, a double, 13 RBI and 10 runs over his last 13 games. Velazquez has been a bright spot in a lackluster Royals lineup this year and should be a consideration for fantasy managers seeking some power late in the season. FAAB: $5

LaMonte Wade, Giants: Wade has been reliable at reaching base safely as the Giants attempt to remain in the wild-card race in the National League, as he's gotten on base in 15 consecutive games. He's also in the midst of a power surge over the past few matchups, going 5-for-15 with two home runs, a triple, five runs and three RBI over the last five games. The 29-year-old's solid ratios have led to increased counting stats recently, giving him some late-season fantasy appeal. FAAB: $5