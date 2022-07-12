MLB Picks at DraftKings Sportsbook Today: MLB Bets and Player Props for Tuesday, July 12

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

DraftKings Sportsbook MLB Picks and Best Bets for Tuesday, July 12

There will be plenty of wagering opportunities across baseball with all 30 teams in action Tuesday. There will even be a doubleheader amongst the bunch. Let's get right down to business and highlight some of the top options to consider on the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last Article's Record: 2-1 (+1.15 units)

Season Record: 15-9 (+3.00 units)

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

This game brings a significant mismatch. The Giants will have one of their top starting pitchers on the mound in Logan Webb, who has a 2.98 ERA and a 3.10 FIP, to go along with his seven wins. He's logged at least six innings in five straight starts, posting a 1.32 ERA and a 0.94 WHIP during that stretch. Another stellar stat line could be coming when you consider that the Diamondbacks have the fifth-worst OPS in baseball.

Starting for the Diamondbacks will be Dallas Keuchel, who is probably only in their rotation because of multiple injuries. He's made 11 combined starts for the Diamondbacks and White Sox, recording a 7.63 ERA and a 1.94 WHIP. If there is a bright side, he is coming off of a respectable outing against the Rockies in which he allowed three runs over seven innings.

Rolling with multiple bets in the same game is risky. However, this matchup is too good to pass up. With this pitching mismatch, the Giants could jump out to an early lead and cruise to a victory behind Webb.

MLB Best Bets and Player Props for San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Giants -0.5 Run Line First 5 Innings (-145) for 1 unit

Giants Over 2.5 Team Total Runs First 5 Innings (-105) for 1 unit

Logan Webb To Record A Win (-105) for 1 unit

New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds

After taking the first two games of their four-game set with the Red Sox in Boston, the Yankees' pitching staff faltered as they lost the final two games. They had the day off Monday, which was much-needed for their overworked bullpen. Not only will their bullpen be fresh for this game, but they will have their ace on the mound in Gerrit Cole.

Starting for the Reds will be Graham Ashcraft, who has a respectable 4.35 ERA and 4.03 FIP through nine starts. The problem is, that he doesn't miss many bats, leaving him with a 13.4 percent strikeout rate. That could prove to be troublesome against the Yankees, who have hit the most home runs in baseball.

This game being played at Yankee Stadium is noteworthy because the Bronx Bombers are 34-9 at home. Meanwhile, the Reds are 14-26 on the road. Taking the Yankees on the ML (-315) is too juicy, and even the RL (-155) doesn't have all that great of odds. Looking for another way to capitalize on the matchup, taking a chance on Cole to earn a victory could end up being the most profitable route to take.

Player Prop Picks for New York Yankees vs. Cincinnati Reds

Gerrit Cole To Record A Win (-135) for 1 unit

