MLB Picks: MLB Best Bets and Player Props for Thursday, June 15

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Best Bets: Expert Bets and Props to Target for June 15

Thursday brings a mix of day games and night games across baseball. Let's focus our attention on the evening slate and highlight some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Mike Barner's season record: 10-10 (-2.41 units)

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

The Tigers are 1-9 over their last 10 games and enter this matchup seven games behind the Twins, who sit atop the AL Central. The Tigers are just 12-21 on the road, and that might not improve in this matchup with the Twins having a 20-14 record at home. The Twins also have a .766 OPS at home, compared to just a .670 OPS on the road.

Not only do the Twins have the advantage of this game being at home, but they have a big edge in the starting pitching department. They will deploy Sonny Gray, who hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his 13 starts. He has also given up just one home run over 72 innings. Starting for the Tigers will be Matthew Boyd, who has an underwhelming 5.55 ERA and 4.70 FIP. There is a lot of juice that comes with taking the Twins on the moneyline for the full game, but it's not as bad if you take them on the moneyline through the first five innings.

MLB Best Bets for Twins vs. Tigers

Twins first five innings moneyline (-175 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers

The White Sox exploded in the later innings Wednesday to earn a comeback win over the Dodgers. They finished with eight runs, which was a rare scoring outburst for them. For the season, they have scored the ninth-fewest runs in baseball, while also recording the fifth-worst OPS. The good news for them is that their lineup is finally healthy again after Eloy Jimenez made his return from a calf injury Wednesday.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see the White Sox score added runs Thursday, as well. They have a favorable matchup against Michael Grove, who has a 1.60 WHIP over six appearances for the Dodgers. He has allowed at least three runs in four of his outings. In one that he didn't, he gave up two runs over just three innings against the Cubs. Look for the White Sox to get the scoring started early in this matchup.

MLB Best Bets for White Sox at Dodgers

White Sox over 2.5 runs first seven innings (-145 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

San Diego Padres vs. Cleveland Guardians

It has been rare for the Padres to have their regular starting lineup all on the field at the same time. Fernando Tatis Jr. was serving a suspension to start the season, and both Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts have battled injuries. However, they are all healthy now, which has helped them average 5.4 runs over their last eight games. During that span, they had at least seven hits in seven of those games. They even finished with at least nine hits five times.

Another plus for the Padres to rack up added hits in this game is that they are batting .241 at home, compared to just .216 on the road. Starting for the Guardians will be Logan Allen, who has logged at least 5.2 innings in seven of his nine starts. With him pitching so deep into games, he has allowed at least seven hits in six of his last seven outings. His hits allowed prop is set lower than that with the Padres having racked up the fewest hits in baseball. However, with their healthy lineup and improved hitting at home, I like taking a chance on the over for hits allowed by Allen, especially at even money.

MLB Best Bets for Padres vs. Guardians

Logan Allen over 5.5 hits allowed (+100 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

