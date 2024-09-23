MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Monday, September 23

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

The final week of the regular season starts off with a small four-game slate Monday. Let's dig into the matchups and highlight some of the best options to consider on PrizePicks.

Ketel Marte, ARZ vs. SF: More Than 7.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Marte is coming off a four-game series against the Brewers in which he hit 7-for-14 with three home runs and a double. He'll now return to Arizona, where he has a .238 ISO and a .408 wOBA this season. That puts him on pace to produce a wOBA of at least .379 at home for the third time over the last four seasons.

Tasked with trying to slow down Marte will be Hayden Birdsong, who gave up three runs over 5.2 innings to the Orioles in his last start. Across 14 starts with the Giants this year, he has a 4.74 ERA and a 4.94 FIP. Part of his problem has been a 13.9 percent walk rate that has left him with a 1.39 WHIP. This is a favorable spot for Marte to produce another gaudy stat line.

Eugenio Suarez, ARZ vs. SF: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Suarez is one home run away from hitting at least 30 homers for the third time over the last four seasons. He also has 98 RBI, putting him two away from his third career 100-RBI season. He has been locked in down the stretch, hitting 25-for-67 (.373) with six home runs over his last 17 games. With Birdsong's struggles in mind, this is another appealing option to target on the Diamondbacks.

Kyle Schwarber, PHI vs. CHI: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

After batting .218 and .197 the last two seasons, Schwarber has improved significantly with a .249 batting average this season. While his power numbers are down at bit compared to the last two seasons, his 36 home runs and .235 ISO aren't exactly anything to be disappointed about. His 55.9 percent hard-hit rate is on pace to be the highest mark of his career.

The Cubs are expected to have Nate Pearson serve as an opener for this game. Hayden Wesneski could follow him, but he threw just 25 pitches over two innings in his first appearance since coming off the injured list Saturday. This has the makings of a bullpen game for the Cubs, so Schwarber and the Phillies' lineup could have a productive evening at home.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR vs. BOS: More Than 7.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

The Blue Jays just completed a six-game road trip in which Guerrero hit 13-for-27 (.481) with two home runs. He has shown an excellent eye at the plate this season, posting a 10.3 percent walk rate and a 13.9 percent strikeout rate. It has helped him produce a .226 ISO and a .402 wOBA, both of which are on pace to be the second-highest marks of his career.

Guerrero has been even better at home, producing a .229 ISO and a .420 wOBA there this season. The Red Sox will turn to Tanner Houck to make this start, but he might not pitch deep into the game. After dealing with shoulder fatigue that sidelined him for two weeks, Houck only threw 60 pitches over four innings in his last start. Behind him is a Red Sox bullpen that has the sixth-highest bullpen ERA and the seventh-highest bullpen WHIP in the majors. The potential for multiple at bats against a bad bullpen at home makes this a great spot for Guerrero.

