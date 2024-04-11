MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 11

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

Thursday brings a limited schedule consisting of just seven games. There are mostly early start times, as well as some potential weather complications. With that in mind, let's get right to it and highlight some appealing options to consider on PrizePicks.

Masataka Yoshida, BOS vs. BAL: Less Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

It has been a rough start to the season for Yoshida, who is only batting .225 with a .311 OBP. He has yet to hit a home run, while recording just two doubles. He's still not striking out much, but his 2.9 percent barrel rate is not helping his cause.

This is not a favorable spot for Yoshida to break out of a slump that has seen him record fewer than two combined hits, runs and RBI in six of his 10 starts. Taking the mound for the Orioles will be Grayson Rodriguez, who is one of the most talented young pitchers in the league. In his first two starts, he allowed a total of just three runs over 12.1 innings. He also recorded 16 strikeouts during that span. Look for Yoshida to have another quiet night at the plate.

Evan Carter, TEX vs. OAK: More Than 0.5 Total Bases

After batting .306 over 23 games with the Rangers last season, Carter is batting .189 through 11 games this season. He has still been drawing walks, though, leaving him with a .362 OBP. He has a hit in both of the first two games against the Athletics, including a double in Wednesday's game.

While his slow start is likely a factor in his total bases option being so low, it could also be because the lefty JP Sears will be on the mound for the Athletics. In 18 career plate appearances versus left-handed pitchers, Carter has yet to get a hit. However, Sears is not an overpowering force with his career 20.1 percent strikeout rate. In his first two starts this year, he has allowed 12 hits and nine runs over 9.1 innings. With a weak bullpen behind him, Carter still has a favorable opportunity to emerge from this game with a hit.

Marcus Semien, TEX vs. OAK: More Than 0.5 Runs Scored

Semien scored at least 101 runs in both of his first two seasons with the Rangers. Last season, he scored 122 runs, marking the second time in his career that he has crossed home plate at least 120 times in a season. He has been a pillar of health, playing in at least 159 games in each of the last five full seasons.

With a loaded lineup behind him, Semien has scored at least one run in eight of 12 games. That has included him scoring a run in both of the first two games of this series. With how poorly Sears has pitched to begin the season, Semien could cross home plate at least one more time Thursday.

Corey Seager, TEX vs. OAK: More Than 8.0 Hitter Fantasy Score

As we continue to attack the Rangers' matchup with Sears, we arrive at Seager. He was given the day off in the first game of this series, then returned to go 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Wednesday. After posting a .419 wOBA last season, he has a .379 wOBA this year. In just 10 games, he has already amassed eight runs scored.

Left-handed pitchers generally don't bother Seager. Last season, he posted a .218 ISO and a .374 wOBA against them. For his career, he has a respectable .343 wOBA and .200 ISO against lefties. In a game in which the Rangers could score runs in bunches, look for Seager to be in the thick of the action.

