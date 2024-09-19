MLB Picks: PrizePicks Plays and Strategy for Thursday, September 19

This article is part of our PrizePicks MLB series.

There are 12 games on the schedule Thursday across baseball, many of which have early start times. Let's focus on the evening slate and highlight some of the best options to target on PrizePicks.

Pete Alonso, NYM vs. PHI: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Taijuan Walker is set to rejoin the Phillies' starting rotation and make this start against the Mets. He didn't exactly shine after being demoted to the bullpen, giving up five runs (four earned) over eight innings. For the season, he has a 6.29 ERA that is backed by an equally poor 6.34 FIP.

One of Walker's biggest problems has been him allowing 2.3 HR/9. That fits right into the wheelhouse of Alonso, who has hit 33 home runs on his way to a .226 ISO this year. He has a .245 ISO a home, further tilting the scales in his favor for this matchup.

Mark Vientos, NYM vs. PHI: More Than 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBI

Vientos went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in the Mets blowout win over the Nationals on Wednesday. He has established himself as one of their more productive hitters, posting a .246 ISO and a .358 wOBA this season. At home, he has a .309 ISO and a .387 wOBA. Given how poorly he has pitched, expect Walker to have a difficult time keeping Vientos quiet at the plate.

Seiya Suzuki, CHC vs. WAS: More Than 7.5 Hitter Fantasy Score

Patrick Corbin will start this game for the Nationals, leaving the Cubs' lineup with tremendous upside. Corbin enters this matchup with a 5.45 ERA and a 4.38 FIP. He has a 1.49 WHIP, putting him on pace to finish with a WHIP of at least 1.47 for the fifth straight season.

Corbin has been particularly bad on the road this year, posting a 1.74 WHIP away from Washington. As we look to exploit this matchup, this is an appealing option for Suzuki. He is on a nine-game hitting streak that has seen him hit 14-for-38 (.368) with one home run, four RBI and five runs scored. His hard-hit rate checks in at 48.4 percent, which is on pace to be the highest mark of his career.

Joey Gallo, WAS at CHI: Less Than 0.5 Total Bases

It has been another disaster of a season for Gallo. He is batting .152 with a .152 ISO and a .265 wOBA. While his 12.9 percent walk rate is good, his strikeout rate is awful at 39.7 percent. His inability to make contact is nothing new, given his career 38.0 percent strikeout rate.

Over his last 10 games, Gallo is 1-for-28 with his lone hit being a home run. Thursday brings a matchup with Javier Assad, who has only allowed 1.1 HR/9 for his career. Assad's career 1.32 WHIP is a bit concerning, but with how bad Gallo has been, less than is still the way to go here.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.