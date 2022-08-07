MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Sunday, August 7

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets and MLB Player Props for Sunday, August 7

Last Article's Record: 2-4 (-2.15 units)

Season Record: 59-61 (-0.14 units)

Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians

While Astros starter Cristian Javier is a good pitcher with a ton of upside, one thing he consistently lacks is efficiency. So it's rather surprising that under 17.5 outs is listed as the over/under, as Javier has only logged the required six innings in just five starts all year. One of those five starts was his most recent one, where he got in just under the wire by completing the six innings with 97 pitches (even after sailing through the early innings with a very low pitch count). Our cause may also be helped today by the fact that Javier has generally pitched much worse on the road, posting a 4.15 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in his away starts (compared to a 2.60 ERA and 0.89 WHIP at home). Until Javier shows that he can complete six innings in a more consistent manner, this prop should probably be considered every time he takes the mound (depending on price, of course).

MLB Best Bets for Astros at Guardians

Cristian Javier under 17.5 outs recorded, -110 (DraftKings)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Baltimore Orioles

Orioles starter Spenser Watkins has pitched very well recently, allowing one earned run or fewer in five of his last six starts. Contrast that with Pirates starter Bryse Wilson, who gave up three home runs in his latest start and generally gives up multiple runs per outing. The Orioles are also streaking at the moment, winning five straight and 21 of their last 30 games. Meanwhile, the Pirates have lost 14 of their last 20 games and are 19-35 on the road. Seems like a good spot for the O's today.

MLB Best Bets for Pirates at Orioles

Baltimore Orioles F5 -0.5, -112 (FanDuel)

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals

Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford has been impressive since moving into the rotation and seems to be improving, as he has now logged six innings in three of his last four starts (with two of those starts coming against the Astros and Blue Jays). Meanwhile, Royals starter Brad Keller got absolutely crushed in his last start, allowing 14 baserunners and eight earned runs over 5.2 innings vs. the White Sox. He's allowed four or more earned runs in three of his last five starts. The Royals also seem to struggle badly against righties, compiling a 29-49 record against them while nearly breaking even against lefties (14-16). There's a decent chance the Red Sox can put up some runs against Keller, while Crawford seems more likely to find success today. Edge to Boston at the coin-flip price.

MLB Best Bets for Red Sox at Royals

Boston Red Sox F5 -0.5, -102 (FanDuel)

MLB Best Bets Today Recap

Cristian Javier under 17.5 outs recorded, -110

Baltimore Orioles F5 -0.5, -112

Boston Red Sox F5 -0.5, -102

Visit RotoWire all season long for exclusive sports betting picks from our group of handicappers with their expert MLB picks each day of the campaign. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds and available player props, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet.