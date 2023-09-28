MLB Picks Tonight: Expert Analysis for Mariners vs Rangers

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Bets Tonight: Expert Picks for Mariners vs Rangers

We're down to the last four regular season matchups, and both leagues still have a lot to decide. Every game, inning, and pitch is so critical at this point in the season. One play can change the outcome for teams that have been fighting for the last six months to make the dance.

MLB Odds Tonight

Texas Rangers (-102) @ Seattle Mariners (-116) | Over/Under 7.5

This is a little Deja Vu on a Thursday. We have the Rangers and Mariners once again, but this time Texas is in the red zone to put the wraps on winning the AL West. They've managed to humiliate the lifeless Mariners this season with a dominating 8-1 record. With four contests in this series, Texas may only need to win two to put a bow on it.

This mirrors the matchup I wrote less than a week ago with Jordan Montgomery battling Logan Gilbert. Both were strong on 9/23 combining for 12.2 innings of two-run ball, but ultimately it was Montgomery that claimed victory. After two brutal showings against the Twins and A's to start September where he allowed 11 earned runs, Monty has saved his best for last, shoving for 21 innings of one-run ball over his last three starts. He's been butter on the road according to his 2.82 ERA (3.61 ERA at home) with both St. Louis and Texas, so it's hard to imagine he doesn't continue that trend against a pathetic and lifeless Mariners offense with absolutely no heart or teeth. It sets up nicely for the lefty to close his regular season with a bang.

Aside from one rough start against the Dodgers (five earned in five innings), Logan "Pennywise" Gilbert has been solid in the month of September. In the other four outings, he's only surrendered nine earned in 24.2 innings of work. The problem is Seattle has lost four of his last five contests. The Rangers are finding ways to win games, but the offense has really stepped it up lately. The Texas resurgence coincides with the return of rookie 3B Josh Jung. Since Jung's return, the Rangers have won seven of the nine games he's played in. And if you count before he went down in early August, that number is 13 of the last 15. Maybe Gilbert comes to play with the M's season on the line, but he's been brutal at home with his 4.18 ERA, not to mention the 16 taters he's yielded at T-Mobile park.

I'm done with Seattle. They're a worthless bunch pretty much everywhere except for Julio Rodriguez and Luis Castillo. I just don't see a scenario where they muster any kind of a fight at this point, so we might as well make some money off this situation.



Pick: Rangers ML -102



