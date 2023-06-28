This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets and Props for Wednesday, June 28

You can stay on top of all the latest baseball betting markets using RotoWire's baseball betting tools with all the resources and content MLB fans need this season. From daily MLB picks to up-to-the-minute MLB futures , MLB player futures and MLB odds , RotoWire has your baseball betting needs covered.

Last article: 2-2 (-0.26 RW Bucks)

2023 regular-season record: 9-16-1 (-7.50 RW Bucks)

For MLB DFS players, RotoWire just launched a revamped version of the MLB DFS Optimizer with more customizations than ever before. And be sure to check out the latest MLB sports betting promos as the season gets underway to find the best offers in your state.

Sports betting is now live in Massachusetts and baseball fans located there can use the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code at signup for a generous welcome bonus. The BetMGM bonus code gets baseball fans a first-bet bonus offer worth up to $1,000 when they use code ROTOBONUS.

We have an all-day slate Wednesday, and I'll look to build on a respectable Saturday by picking on a pair of what I feel are vulnerable left-handers Wednesday.

Washington Nationals at Seattle Mariners Best Bets

The Nationals' Patrick Corbin has been better overall by the numbers than in his previous two seasons thus far in 2023, but he's beginning to regress, as his set of expected metrics have essentially been predicting for some time now. Corbin carries a 4-9 record, 5.32 ERA and 1.61 WHIP into Wednesday afternoon's start, but his .323 xBA, .385 xwOBA and 6.40 xERA all indicate matters could be even worse.

Corbin has begun displaying some of those cracks in his last pair of starts, a sample in which he's pitched to a 9.00 ERA, 2.09 WHIP, 4.9 K/9, 4.1 BB/9 and 1.6 HR/9 across 11 innings. He's also been in poorest form on the road all season, pitching to a 6.34 ERA, 1.77 WHIP, 2.6 HR/9 and .396 wOBA across 38.1 innings.

If you're looking to register with a sportsbook via PayPal, we have all the top-rated PayPal betting sites in one place here at RotoWire.

The Mariners have been far from intimidating against lefties at home this season, as evidenced by a .224 average and .302 wOBA in that split. However, this is a day game, and Seattle's projected run total is at 5.4 and rising.

Ty France is also a very good Mariners hitter to zero in on in terms of predicting who might do some damage. The above-average contact hitter checks in with a .304 average over his last five games and a .356 average and .938 OPS versus southpaws across 77 plate appearances thus far this season. He's also been an outstanding hitter at home, where he owns a .295 average, 17 extra-base hits and a .376 wOBA.

MLB Best Bets for Nationals at Mariners:

Mariners -0.5 - First three innings (-125 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Ty France Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100 on BetMGM Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers Best Bets

The Tigers' Joey Wentz is another left-hander who I can foresee trouble for Wednesday, especially with the Rangers' projected run total sitting at a massive 5.8 as of Wednesday morning. The southpaw has been struggling all season, pitching to a 1-8 record, 6.72 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 1.9 HR/9 overall. The road has been particularly harsh (1-5, 7.48 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 2.3 HR/9), and Wentz is also allowing plenty of solid contact (10.8 percent barrel rate, 44.6 percent hard-hit rate surrendered).

The Rangers are about the worst-possible opponent for him on paper as well. Texas has been lethal against lefties all season, and the Rangers own a .323 average, .917 OPS, .395 wOBA and 157 wRC+ versus southpaws at home in the last month while belting 16 extra-base hits across 146 plate appearances along the way in the sample.

Discover the best PayPal betting sites, ranked by us! Enjoy seamless transactions, top security, and ultimate convenience at trusted online bookmakers.

Wentz will be opposed by Dane Dunning, who's arguably pitching the best baseball of his career at the moment and should give the Rangers a very good chance at a victory of at least two runs. Dunning owns a 4-0 mark at home, and Detroit sports a 27.4 percent strikeout rate, .178 average, .246 wOBA and -20.2 wRAA against righties on the road in the last month, all MLB-worst figures.

Finally, Josh Jung is a very good Rangers hitter to focus on for a prop Wednesday, as he's punished southpaws for a .394 average, 1.095 OPS and .465 wOBA at home, and he's generated 25 hits, 21 runs and 16 RBI across 79 plate appearances against left-handers overall.

MLB Best Bets for Tigers at Rangers:

Rangers -1.5 (-110 on Caesars Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Josh Jung Over 1.5 Hits+Runs+RBI (-140 on DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 RW Buck

Wednesday MLB Best Bets Recap: