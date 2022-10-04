MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for Tuesday, October 4

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Picks Tonight: Expert MLB Bets for October 4

RotoWire.com's Michael Rathburn has dug into the best sports betting sites across the country to identify his MLB bets and MLB player props to target today.

Last Article's Record: 1-3 -2.20 units

Season Record:198-177-5 +31.03 units

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

Both of these teams are dead last in most hitting categories over the last 30 days, and we get a whopper of a total at 8.5 runs. Javier Assad vs. Luis Cessa does not resonate as some incredible pitching matchup, but both lineups are just so weak right now that it might not matter. They are under 4.00 ERAs in their 7 starts respectively and the Reds are averaging 2.3 runs per game in their last 24 games. The Cubs are just averaging 3.4 runs in their last 17.

Assad did get roughed up against the Reds for 4 runs in 5.1 innings on September 7th, but at 8.5 we have a lot of cushion.

MLB Best Bets for Cubs at Reds

Cubs/Reds UNDER 8.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings -105)

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Sticking with the theme of picking on teams that are not hitting and have nothing to play for, I am looking at the White Sox who are hitting .194 in their last 12 games with 2.33 runs per game. They have gone under 4 runs in 10 out of their last 12 games. One of those games was against the pitcher in this game, Josh Winder, but it was just 3 runs against him and 4 total.

MLB Best Bets for Twins at White Sox

White Sox UNDER 3.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +105)

Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox

Sometimes I dig into a game to find the best angles and sometimes I just look at a game on the surface and know what direction to go. First off, we get the Rays at close to even money at -120 against the Red Sox with nothing to play for. The Rays have owned the Red Sox 12-5 this year in the season series. Jeffrey Springs has pitched great all season with a 2.41 ERA, but only 5.54 ERA against the Red Sox. Nathan Eovaldi has a 5.75 ERA in his last 7 starts and has not faced the Rays this year.

I am going to lean on the Rays' dominance of the Red Sox this year along with Springs's overall season data to go with the Rays as slight road favorites.

MLB Best Bets for Rays at Red Sox

Rays -120 for 1 RW buck (DraftKings)

Toronto Blue Jays at Baltimore Orioles

You know my love for divisional games and we get two bad pitchers with Mitch White against Mike Baumann who have a combined 9.55 ERA on the season, but an over 13.00 in their most recent starts (White 7, Baumann 3).

Add in the Jays with the #1 offense and Orioles #6 over the last 14 days and we get an offensive explosion tonight in Baltimore. We get a soft number based on the recent Orioles offense not scoring many runs and they had a cluster of 3 games in which they scored 33 runs. I am leaning on the Jays' offense to post at least 5 runs in this game if not more to help carry us on the OVER.

MLB Best Bets for Blue Jays at Orioles

Blue Jays/Orioles OVER 7.5 runs for 1 RW buck (DraftKings +100)

Before you place your bets, be sure to use all of RotoWire's MLB resources, like our MLB Lineups page, MLB Weather page, and the best batter vs. pitcher stats.