MLB Picks Tonight: Free MLB Picks and Player Props for Monday, August 14

MLB Picks: Free MLB Picks and Props for Monday, August 14

New York Yankees at Atlanta Braves

Matt Olson Over 0.5 RBI (+110 DraftKings)

Olson is having quite the season and tonight's matchup with Clarke Schmidt and the Yankees sets up very nicely for him. Olson has a 1.068 OPS at home (.943 on the road) and a 1.039 OPS against right-handed pitching (.888 against lefties). Therefore the matchup with Clarke Schmidt at home is a good one for Olson. Also adding to the argument for Olson is that Schmidt has worse numbers against lefties (.373 wOBA) and on the road (4.56 ERA). Olson has an RBI in 10 of 13 games in the month of August and his anytime home run odds tonight can be found for +300 on FanDuel.

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers -1.5 Runs (+112 FanDuel)

Max Scherzer will make another start for his new team and he has a 1.80 ERA over his last three starts. Patrick Sandoval is quietly having a decent season with a 3.86 ERA but the Rangers are one of the better hitting teams against southpaws in baseball. Texas has a team .355 wOBA against lefties and that number goes to .373 at home, tied for the highest mark in baseball. The over/under for the game is nine runs and that's a high enough number to suggest runs being putting up so taking the +112 odds instead of the -190 money line odds makes sense here.

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

Corbin Carroll Over 0.5 Home Runs (+350 DraftKings), Christian Walker Over 0.5 Home Runs (+300 DraftKings)

I tried this last week and it worked out with Jorge Soler homering for the Marlins. I like this prop with both Carroll and Walker today since they lead their team in home runs (24 for Walker, 21 for Carroll). The key here is two-fold, Colorado still has very thin air and the ball tends to fly out of the park this time of the season. The more critical factor tonight is Chris Flexen will be on the mound, which is a great matchup for Arizona. Flexen has allowed two home runs in each of his last three starts and two of those were on the road. Carroll homered in Colorado once last season in two starts while Walker homered once in six games.

