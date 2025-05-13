Top MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday, May 13

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Top MLB Player Prop Bets to Watch for May 13: Expert Picks & Insights

There will be no shortage of action across baseball Tuesday with all 30 teams set to take the field. Be mindful of the weather, though, as we've seen some postponements roll in this afternoon. Let's dive into the wagering side of things and discuss three of the top player props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 23-3 (+15.21 units)

Use the best sportsbook promos from the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

Yankees vs Mariners: Max Fried Key Betting Insights

Max Fried to record 18+ outs (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

With Gerrit Cole (elbow) out for the season, Fried has become the new ace of the Yankees. He has not let the team down after signing a hefty contract with them during the offseason, posting a 1.05 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP over eight starts. While he only has a 22.6% strikeout rate, his walk rate is just 5.3%.

Since Fried has done such a good job of keeping hitters off base, he has logged at least six innings in six of his eight starts. He has thrown at least 92 pitches in all eight of his starts and has reached at least 100 pitches in three of his last four outings. The Yankees have issues at the bottom of their starting rotation, so getting length out of Fried every five days is important for their bullpen. The Mariners have just a .693 OPS at home this season, which should help Fried's effort to log at least six innings again.

Check out Caesars Sportsbook this MLB season and use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Giants vs Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray Walks Prop Bet

Robbie Ray over 1.5 walks allowed (-165) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Ray has only allowed 1,132 hits over 1,303 career innings. However, he has command issues that have left him with a 10.1% walk rate for his career. He only logged 30.2 innings last season, but he issued 15 walks. In his seven starts, he issued at least two walks five times.

Ray has had similar command issues this year, posting a 12.7% walk rate. He has made eight starts, walking at least two batters in six of them. The Diamondbacks have scored the fifth-most runs in baseball, making them a difficult matchup. One key reason for their success is that they have drawn the third-most walks in baseball. There is plenty of juice with this over, but it's still an appealing wager.

Check in on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

Reds vs White Sox: Elly De La Cruz Stolen Base Odds

Elly De La Cruz over 0.5 stolen bases (+200) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

De La Cruz stole 67 bases over 160 games last season. He has remained productive on the base paths this season, posting 14 steals over 42 games. Tuesday brings a matchup against Jonathan Cannon, who has a 1.45 WHIP over 44 innings this season. Cannon doesn't miss many bats, recording a 17.3% strikeout rate for his career.

De La Cruz is a dynamic hitter, but he has a career 31.8% strikeout rate and a .270 wOBA against left-handed pitchers. He has a .355 wOBA versus righties, and Cannon is not an overpowering one who racks up a lot of strikeouts. Look for De La Cruz to reach base at least once in this game. Given the plus odds here, this wager is worth the risk.

MLB Player Prop Picks Recap