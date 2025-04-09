MLB Props Today: Rockies vs. Brewers and More

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

MLB Props: MLB Player Prop Picks for Wednesday, April 9

There are 15 scheduled games across MLB on Wednesday, many of which have early start times. Let's turn our attention towards the evening slate of games, which includes a great matchup between the Braves and Phillies. Here are three of the top props to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 6-0 (+5.17 units)

Best MLB Player Prop Bets Today

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Picks

Jackson Chourio over 1.5 total bases (-145) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Antonio Senzatela to allow 7+ hits (+120) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

Despite logging just 4.1 innings in his first start of the season, Senzatela gave up nine hits to the Rays. In his second outing, he allowed 10 hits over 5.1 innings against the Phillies. He doesn't have overpowering stuff, posting a 15.1% strikeout rate for his career. While injuries have sidelined him for most of the last two seasons, he gave up 133 hits over 92.1 innings in 2022. In 2021, he allowed 178 hits across 156.2 innings. His hits line has been set at 5.5, but the over comes with a lot of juice at -160. Taking him to allow at least seven hits comes with plus odds, so it could be worth the risk.

As we look to continue to attack this matchup against Senzatela, taking Chourio to record at least two total bases is appealing. In the first game of this series Tuesday, Chourio hit a double and a triple. He is slugging .933 to start the season, recording at least two total bases in six of his 11 games. It's difficult to envision Senzatela as the pitcher that cools him off.

Cleveland Guardians vs. Chicago White Sox Picks

Guardians to bat in bottom of 9th: NO (-135) at DraftKings Sportsbook for 1 Unit

The White Sox have lost six straight games to drop to 2-8 for the season. They have lost all four of their road games, which is where they will be again Wednesday. They lost 1-0 to the Guardians on Tuesday and have scored a total of just 32 runs through 10 games.

The Guardians aren't off to a great start at 4-6, but they have already played nine road games. They went just 3-6 over those nine games. While the Guardians had a winning record of 42-39 on the road last season, they were a sparkling 50-30 at home. Taking the Guardians to win this game comes with a lot of juice, so going with this game prop of them not batting in the bottom of the ninth inning looks more appealing at the better odds.

