Red Sox Futures To Bet This Weekend With MA Online Betting Launching

This article is part of our MLB Picks series.

Legal Massachusetts sports betting has been available at retail locations since Jan. 31, 2023, and the MA online betting launch is set for March 10. The top Massachusetts betting apps set to launch on March 10 include BetMGM, WynnBET, and FanDuel Sportsbook. Massachusetts residents can take advantage of pre-live Massachusetts sports betting promos on those mobile sportsbooks right now while scouting out some Red Sox futures to bet this weekend after Friday's MA online betting launch.

Sign up with the best Massachusetts sportsbooks to bet on the Red Sox before the start of the regular season.

Red Sox Team Futures To Bet This Weekend With MA Online Betting Launching

When betting on Red Sox MLB futures, you can wager on team futures or individual MLB player props. The over/under for Red Sox team wins in 2023 is set at 77.5 on BetMGM. The Red Sox also have +2000 odds to win the AL East and +6000 odds to win the World Series.

Boston finished last in the AL East with a 78-84 record in 2022, but the Red Sox went worst-to-first in the AL East between 2012 and 2013, and again between 2015 and 2016. A bounce-back season could be in order if Red Sox ace Chris Sale can finally stay healthy in 2023 to complement the team's top-10 offense, but even if you don't like their AL East odds, the Red Sox can still hit the over on their projected win total simply by not regressing compared to last season.

Red Sox Player Props To Bet This Weekend With MA Online Betting Launching

In addition to team futures, Massachusetts sports bettors can wager on futures regarding specific players. A common name in individual player props is Rafael Devers, who has +1300 odds on BetMGM to lead the league in hits, as well as +1300 odds to lead the league in RBI. The latter category looks like the smarter prop bet for Devers, as he finished only eight RBI from leading the league in 2021 with 113, and 11 RBI off the leading total with 115 in 2019, but he has only one top-10 finish in hits (second in 2019 with 201).

Another Red Sox player you can wager on this weekend is Chris Sale, who has +8000 odds to lead the league in strikeouts. Getting enough innings under his belt to contend for the strikeout crown will be challenging for Sale, but if he can hold up for the whole season, Sale's an intriguing long shot. The 33-year-old lefty has led the league in strikeouts twice before and has a robust career average of 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

How to Bet On Red Sox Futures This Weekend With MA Online Betting Launching

To bet on Red Sox futures this weekend, simply sign up for and download a mobile betting app such as BetMGM Massachusetts. New users who are at least 21 years old and located in Massachusetts can create an account right now by filling out personal information including their name, address, email address, and date of birth.

While creating your BetMGM Massachusetts account, make sure to provide BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, which will get you $200 in bonus bets after you place a $10 bet following Friday's launch. In the BetMGM app, simply head over to the MLB section and you can start betting on Red Sox futures once BetMGM officially launches in Massachusetts. If you wager your $200 in bonus bets on Devers to lead the league in RBI at +1300 and he winds up doing so, you would get a $2,600 payout.