Sorare MLB: Upgrades, Holds and Downgrades

As we head into July, the most summery of all months, are you feeling the heat when it comes to putting together the best Sorare lineup possible? I get it. You want a successful, robust selection of players at your disposal. You want to rack up Sorare points like competitive eaters rack up hot dogs on the Fourth of July. That's why I am here. Once again, I have looked into the MLB landscape and returned with players I think are Upgrades, Holds and Downgrades. A little crafty work at the end of June can set you up for a fruitful July.

The number in parentheses is each player's last limited card sale price as of June 26.

Upgrades

Trea Turner, PHI ($115.61): I'm thinking about the idea of rising tides and the overarching lifting of ships that could accompany them. Bryce Harper is hitting like he wants to win another MVP (and with Mookie Betts hurt, I consider him my personal favorite). Kyle Schwarber is a great leadoff hitter, and he's also been hot. Who tends to bat second for the Phillies, though? The one hitting between Harper and Schwarber? That would be Turner. Since returning from injury, Turner already has three games with double-digit Sorare points, and even in his "disappointing" first season with Philly he went 26/30 with 35 doubles for good measure.

George Kirby, SEA ($13.28): Seattle's ballpark is overlooked when conversations about pitcher-friendly stadium happen. Sure, he just tallied 33.0 Sorare points on the road against the Rays, but the Mariners' park has really helped Kirby in his career. He has a career 3.39 ERA overall, but a 2.83 ERA at home. Granted, Kirby won't pitch in Seattle every time he takes the mound, but the opportunities will be there.

Nolan Jones, COL ($13.17): Since returning to the lineup, Jones has had between 9.0 and 19.0 Sorare points five times in 11 games. That includes Wednesday, when he hit a double on the road against the Astros. Of course, its Jones' home park that should help him stand out. After Cleveland gave up on him prior to last season, Colorado scooped Jones up in a trade, and he posted a .931 OPS with 20 homers and 20 stolen bases. That's his upside, and recently he's seemed more inclined to hit that level again.

Jonathan India, CIN ($7.06): India being a former NL Rookie of the Year already feels like it has faded from the front of the collective baseball mind, and as time goes on new baseball fans checking out awards history will see that win and say, "Really, that guy?" However, just because he isn't an All-Star doesn't mean he isn't a perfectly capable second baseman. India has a .376 OBP this year, and last season he had 17 homers and 14 stolen bases. Plus, over the last three weeks he has a .971 OPS, and he just picked up a whopping 70.0 Sorare points over a three-game series with the Pirates.3

Holds

Willy Adames, MIL ($34.44): Adames' game has changed, but his production, in terms of generating Sorare points, has not. The shortstop has never really been one to draw a walk, but for the last couple years he's been hitting homers and doubles. Last year Adames may have batted .217, but with 24 homers and 28 doubles he was quite productive for his position. This year, Adames has hit .238, and he has 13 homers through 81 games (exactly half the season!), but he's also stolen 10 bases. That's a new high for him. Maybe he hits fewer doubles. Maybe he hits fewer homers. Even so, Adames' stolen bases have ticked his Sorare potential up a notch or two.

Reese Olson, DET ($4.68): Wins and losses are not a particularly good measure of how a pitcher is at, you know, pitching. Olson is a great example of that. He has a 2-8 record, but he has a 3.35 ERA, and on top of that a 2.98 FIP. Now, he did have a few tough starts recently, but over his last two starts he's thrown 12.1 innings and only allowed two runs. Those starts earned him 24.0 and 32.0 Sorare points. Oh, and if finally he starts getting more wins, that will mean more Sorare points going forward.

Downgrades

Marcus Semien, TEX ($33.24): Semien just picked up a goose egg against the Brewers on Wednesday, going 0-for-5 while off for the Rangers and earning zero Sorare points in the process. Rough games have not been rare for him this year, unfortunately. His OBP is down to .307, and over the last three weeks he's gotten on base just 27.6 percent of the time. Last year, Semien reached triple digits in RBI and runs scored. This season, he might not hit either threshold.

Jeremy Pena, HOU ($10.25): On the one hand, Pena has hit better this year. His .280 average would be a personal high. On the other hand, he has a .318 OBP, so he's walking even less often. Pena has been cold over the last three weeks, struggling to a .468 OPS. In that time, he has more games with negative Sorare points than games with double-digit Sorare points. The shortstop also has a real problem in that he's become dependent on facing lefties for success. In his career, he has a .667 OPS versus his fellow righties. Basically, Pena hits like a platoon player, but he isn't in a platoon.

Luis Severino, NYM ($3.33): Severino has certainly bounced back this season. He had a 6.65 ERA with the Yankees last season, but after swapping boroughs, he has a 3.29 ERA for the Mets. There are a few reasons for concern, though. One is the fact that, you know, he had a 6.65 ERA last season. Over his last seven starts, he's allowed at least five runs three times. Recently he allowed six runs to the Rangers in a game where he only managed 4.0 Sorare points. Severino has a 2.47 ERA at home, but a 4.19 ERA on the road. Now, that may not seem like a concern. Clearly Severino is enjoying his new ballpark! The problem is that he's also on the trade block. If Severino is no longer pitching at Citi Field half the time, his stock drops even more.