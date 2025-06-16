Menu
SXM: The Rafael Devers Trade, Nick's Take

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
Updated on June 16, 2025 4:43PM EST
This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick Whalen, co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Sports Today show on SiriusXM, breaks down the Rafael Devers trade.  The well paid DH is moving to San Francisco with pitching and prospects heading to Boston.  Here are Nick's thoughts:

For more SiriusXM Fantasy Sports, click here

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen 11am-1pm EST Monday through Friday and 1-3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday. Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET. Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
