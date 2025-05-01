College Baseball Betting: Odds to Make CWS Update

This article is part of our College Baseball Picks series.

Texas Longhorns Dominating SEC, Eye College World Series Berth

Back on the Future Wednesday train here as we prepare for Week 12 of the College Baseball season. This series has featured a lot of good bets with some serious CLV. While our futures portfolios are locked and stocked to this point, there's always room to add a bit more. Or in some cases, let people get in on a second chance when they missed it the first time.

Teams to Make the College World Series

Texas Longhorns +100 (DK)

If you read my preseason articles, you will be familiar with my preseason Omaha 8 list. A part of that list was the Texas Longhorns in their first year as an SEC school (+290). I've talked a lot about this group throughout 2025, including more than a handful of weekend betting opportunities. All they've done is blow out any and all expectations, even my own. It's not enough that they are currently leading the SEC, but they are FIVE games up on the next closest team with only a few weeks to go. That's unheard of.

Sitting at a laughable 19-2 in conference play, the Horns have yet to lose a series this year, winning seven straight. That includes sweeps at Mississippi State, Mizzou, UGA, Auburn, and Texas A&M. It's not just the fact that they're historically good, but it's how they've been winning.

Virtually playing without their best player in Max Belyeu since the end of March, and now their Friday ace Jared Spencer, has not fazed them. All of these injuries throughout the year have not mattered as Jim Schlossnagle and Max Weiner have the next man up more than prepared.

Additionally, they have an incredible amount of poise, especially in the big moment or a tight game. Texas is 7-1 in one-run games in SEC play (10-2 overall). While that may be a bit fluky, that's how you have to be able to win in June. Those tough tight games that make you want to drop dead from all the pressure. It's been utterly amazing. They just have a bunch of dawgs on that team.

Making Omaha means you win a Regional and Super Regional first. Barring a complete collapse, it would be a huge surprise for Texas not to be the #1 seed this year. Though nothing is set in stone for another month, D1 Baseball simulated their Field of 64 for if the season ended today. They had Texas hosting TCU, UTRGV, and Oral Roberts in the region, which is pretty winnable. TCU is solid, but not great. The Super Regional has them currently matched up against UCLA's region (Cal Poly, Texas A&M, and Fresno State). The Aggies would clearly be the big threat there. For my sake, I hope those two wouldn't have to face each other until the end of June.

Chances are the Longhorns will end up having a pretty winnable path to make it to the College World Series. They'll likely be big favorites in just about any game they would play up until that point. Even with the loss of Spencer in the Friday role, it's rare that many/if any teams will have a significant pitching advantage over them.

Even money on the best team in the sport to make it to Omaha seems like a bet worth taking.

Pick: Texas to make the CWS +100 (DK)