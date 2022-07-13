RotoWire Partners
The Z Files: Pitcher Streaming -- A Cautionary Tale

The Z Files: Pitcher Streaming -- A Cautionary Tale

Written by 
Todd Zola 
July 13, 2022

This article is part of our The Z Files series.

The best lineups to stream against were presented in the most recent Weekly Pitching Rankings. They were listed by handedness, with each team's year-to-date K%, BB%, HR% and wOBA included.

The implication is if you want strikeouts, stream against lineups with a high K%. If you need run prevention, pick on offenses with a low wOBA. If your pitcher is wild, use him against teams with a low BB% or if he's homer-prone, deploy against clubs with the lowest HR%.

Seems intuitive, no?

Unfortunately, I broke one of the cardinal rules of analysis. For that I apologize. As someone with an advanced science degree, doing so was even more egregious.

You see, I have no evidence that how a team has performed to date reflects current expectations. If the tables had been data from the last "X" weeks, the same would be true. I don't know the proper sample to use to gauge current expectations. Maybe it exists, and I'm just not aware. However, since this information would be the Holy Grail of daily fantasy, DFS and betting, I have to think if it were truly known, the research and data would be publicly accessible.

Making matters worse is, I posted the tables (and provided advice) knowing I can't validate its efficacy. The fact everyone does the same does not make it right.

The problem is, there has to be a reason why the proper time frame isn't public knowledge. At one extreme, everyone just assumes year-to-date stats are

The best lineups to stream against were presented in the most recent Weekly Pitching Rankings. They were listed by handedness, with each team's year-to-date K%, BB%, HR% and wOBA included.

The implication is if you want strikeouts, stream against lineups with a high K%. If you need run prevention, pick on offenses with a low wOBA. If your pitcher is wild, use him against teams with a low BB% or if he's homer-prone, deploy against clubs with the lowest HR%.

Seems intuitive, no?

Unfortunately, I broke one of the cardinal rules of analysis. For that I apologize. As someone with an advanced science degree, doing so was even more egregious.

You see, I have no evidence that how a team has performed to date reflects current expectations. If the tables had been data from the last "X" weeks, the same would be true. I don't know the proper sample to use to gauge current expectations. Maybe it exists, and I'm just not aware. However, since this information would be the Holy Grail of daily fantasy, DFS and betting, I have to think if it were truly known, the research and data would be publicly accessible.

Making matters worse is, I posted the tables (and provided advice) knowing I can't validate its efficacy. The fact everyone does the same does not make it right.

The problem is, there has to be a reason why the proper time frame isn't public knowledge. At one extreme, everyone just assumes year-to-date stats are the best predictor and doesn't dig deeper. At the other, there is no correct answer.

My gut sense is the answer is somewhere in between. There may not be a perfect sample size, but there is likely a range in which the probability is highest. This has long been on my Toddy-do list, but something else has always taken greater priority. Unfortunately, this is more than an All-Star break project, so once again I'm planning on addressing it in the offseason.

The best I can do now is demonstrate why year-to-date metrics could be misleading. What follows is a team by team breakdown of plate appearances, wOBA, K%, BB%, HR% and BABIP against left-handed and right-handed pitching. The data is pulled through July 11. At that time, there was an average of 87 games played per team. Choosing to break the data into 29-game segments (one-third of 87 games) is arbitrary but serves to show the noise within the sample, and the perils of making unsubstantiated assumptions.

  • Period 1: April 7 - May 9
  • Period 2: May 10 - June 10
  • Period 3: June 11 - July 11

PA versus RHP

Team123FullStDev
1Angels811766703228054.249
2Astros716822707224563.956
3Athletics771746696221338.188
4Blue Jays893861883263716.371
5Atlanta770793836239933.501
6Brewers804783781236812.741
7Cardinals842914921267743.730
8Cubs6699307892388130.641
9D-backs828815691233475.624
10Dodgers6719187292318129.160
11Giants845798689233280.027
12Guardians790683801227465.184
13Mariners786816803240515.044
14Marlins832797893252248.583
15Mets8617496162226122.650
16Nationals767799657222374.485
17Orioles736753754224310.116
18Padres795787721230340.612
19Phillies760778788232614.189
20Pirates737676670208337.072
21Rangers647781841226999.324
22Rays846731838241564.211
23Red Sox834917762251377.565
24Reds726766793228533.710
25Rockies7588366242218107.226
26Royals721842783234660.506
27Tigers722774819231548.542
28Twins6539358302418142.524
29White Sox812831949259274.223
30Yankees736797793232634.122

PA versus LHP

 123FullStDev
1Angels33731427292332.960
2Astros34927631193636.510
3Athletics26037029592556.199
4Blue Jays20118726865643.294
5Atlanta33031527491928.989
6Brewers29734625589845.545
7Cardinals20828020869641.569
8Cubs35622432490468.857
9D-backs26230333790237.554
10Dodgers33729430093123.288
11Giants24529535989957.143
12Guardians31824233589549.521
13Mariners33927626387840.649
14Marlins25623315764651.811
15Mets279409393108170.890
16Nationals359330378106724.173
17Orioles353376288101745.640
18Padres330316414106053.003
19Phillies31534229895522.189
20Pirates295320457107287.214
21Rangers34732619586882.367
22Rays27227623878620.881
23Red Sox23727733084446.651
24Reds31331125587932.924
25Rockies325287469108196.007
26Royals22733530786956.048
27Tigers28223127979228.618
28Twins40126623990686.793
29White Sox20323420364017.898
30Yankees30535527693639.962

Standard deviation is included to illustrate "games" may not be the best measure. Perhaps plate appearances is better. As can be witnessed via the standard deviation, the number of plate appearances within the game sample can vary by a lot.

The conundrum is, the proper sample is likely a balance between one large enough to flesh out biases, but short enough so the composition of the lineup hasn't changed enough to affect the team results. Complicating matters is teams accrue fewer plate appearances facing southpaws, so by the time a lineup achieves the requisite number of plate appearances against lefties, the lineup may be significantly different. That said, we're dealing with probabilities, not absolutes, so it will likely be the sample against LHP simply isn't as reliable as it is against RHP.

wOBA versus RHP

Team123FullStDev
1Angels0.3180.3040.2800.3020.019
2Astros0.2980.3300.3510.3260.027
3Athletics0.2480.2640.2590.2570.008
4Blue Jays0.2990.3420.3360.3260.023
5Atlanta0.2990.3080.3500.3200.027
6Brewers0.3110.3150.3370.3210.014
7Cardinals0.2850.3220.3110.3060.019
8Cubs0.2960.3210.3170.3120.013
9D-backs0.2870.3170.2910.2990.016
10Dodgers0.3200.3350.3420.3330.011
11Giants0.3080.3190.2970.3090.011
12Guardians0.3320.2940.3140.3140.019
13Mariners0.3030.3230.2890.3050.017
14Marlins0.3060.3510.2760.3100.038
15Mets0.3290.3260.2960.3190.018
16Nationals0.3080.3080.2970.3040.006
17Orioles0.3040.2840.3040.2970.012
18Padres0.2870.2920.3150.2980.015
19Phillies0.3160.3170.2960.3100.012
20Pirates0.2890.2780.3060.2910.014
21Rangers0.2540.3010.3130.2920.031
22Rays0.3040.2690.3110.2950.023
23Red Sox0.2680.3460.3180.3120.040
24Reds0.2790.3090.2940.2940.015
25Rockies0.3030.3030.2930.3000.006
26Royals0.2630.3160.3020.2950.027
27Tigers0.2500.2610.2740.2620.012
28Twins0.3020.3400.3350.3280.021
29White Sox0.2620.2790.3230.2900.031
30Yankees0.3050.3440.3420.3310.022

wOBA versus LHP

Team123FullStDev
1Angels0.3230.2840.2690.2940.028
2Astros0.2880.3300.3470.3200.030
3Athletics0.2750.2850.2840.2820.006
4Blue Jays0.2990.3590.3070.3190.033
5Atlanta0.3100.3870.3170.3380.043
6Brewers0.2930.2740.3490.3010.039
7Cardinals0.3560.2950.3420.3270.032
8Cubs0.2980.3460.3100.3140.025
9D-backs0.2560.2980.3230.2950.034
10Dodgers0.2850.3540.3180.3170.035
11Giants0.2990.3410.3070.3160.022
12Guardians0.2750.2820.2520.2680.016
13Mariners0.2920.3190.3330.3130.021
14Marlins0.2810.2430.3060.2730.032
15Mets0.2810.3260.3100.3090.023
16Nationals0.2840.3240.2880.2980.022
17Orioles0.2590.3070.3180.2940.031
18Padres0.3090.3340.2830.3060.026
19Phillies0.3150.3370.3380.3300.013
20Pirates0.3040.2720.2810.2850.017
21Rangers0.3080.3330.3750.3320.034
22Rays0.3250.2860.3200.3100.021
23Red Sox0.2750.3730.3580.3390.053
24Reds0.2650.3530.3340.3160.046
25Rockies0.3560.3100.3470.3400.024
26Royals0.2760.3080.3410.3110.033
27Tigers0.2970.2710.3410.3050.035
28Twins0.3210.3010.3010.3100.012
29White Sox0.3340.3790.3060.3420.037
30Yankees0.3310.3020.3610.3290.030

It's a crude measure, but the average standard deviation versus RHP (.019) is less than versus LHP (.028). This makes sense since there is more noise within a smaller sample.

Let's cherry-pick some teams with misleading results. For the first two periods, the Angels and Atlanta were pretty close in wOBA versus RHP. However, for the third period, the Angels were one of the best teams against which to stream right-handers, while Atlanta was one of the worst. After the first period, the Red Sox appeared meek facing southpaws, but they crushed them over the next 58 games.

My takeaway is rest-of-season expectations could be more important that actual team performance, given there is a relationship between the two as expectations are seasoned with what's been done. Further, and this is obvious but impossible to foresee without a crystal ball, judgements should be made on a game-by-game basis, fueled by that day's starting lineup.

Even so, the goal is probability, so we can still determine the optimal sample to decide if a pitcher should be streamed in a two-start week, even if we don't know the Tuesday and Sunday lineups he'll be facing.

Let's finish the story with the tables for the other metrics. BABIP is included to display luck is also a factor, not to mention a driving force for wOBA.

K% versus RHP

Team123FullStDev
1Angels25.0%25.7%30.2%26.8%2.8%
2Astros22.8%19.1%19.1%20.3%2.1%
3Athletics26.2%22.4%22.3%23.7%2.2%
4Blue Jays22.5%19.9%21.1%21.2%1.3%
5Atlanta25.1%27.1%22.7%24.9%2.2%
6Brewers25.2%22.3%23.0%23.6%1.5%
7Cardinals19.8%19.6%22.5%20.7%1.6%
8Cubs24.8%21.7%22.8%22.9%1.6%
9D-backs26.1%23.9%18.4%23.1%4.0%
10Dodgers20.9%22.3%22.4%21.9%0.8%
11Giants21.5%23.1%24.1%22.8%1.3%
12Guardians18.9%15.7%17.9%17.5%1.6%
13Mariners21.5%22.8%23.2%22.5%0.9%
14Marlins21.9%21.8%23.5%22.4%1.0%
15Mets19.0%19.5%20.3%19.5%0.7%
16Nationals21.6%19.1%18.6%19.8%1.6%
17Orioles22.7%22.6%24.1%23.1%0.8%
18Padres22.4%22.5%21.4%22.1%0.6%
19Phillies21.8%23.3%21.3%22.1%1.0%
20Pirates26.1%24.3%25.8%25.4%1.0%
21Rangers22.6%24.5%22.5%23.2%1.1%
22Rays25.9%23.7%24.6%24.8%1.1%
23Red Sox21.6%19.7%20.3%20.5%1.0%
24Reds26.3%20.8%25.2%24.1%2.9%
25Rockies21.6%21.5%21.3%21.5%0.2%
26Royals19.7%22.3%21.7%21.3%1.4%
27Tigers25.2%24.4%22.6%24.0%1.3%
28Twins23.6%22.6%21.4%22.5%1.1%
29White Sox19.5%19.6%21.1%20.1%0.9%
30Yankees21.6%20.5%21.4%21.2%0.6%

K% versus LHP

Team123FullStDev
1Angels23.7%23.9%27.2%24.8%2.0%
2Astros21.2%13.8%20.6%18.8%4.1%
3Athletics28.1%19.7%20.0%22.2%4.8%
4Blue Jays24.4%15.0%17.2%18.8%4.9%
5Atlanta25.8%22.9%21.9%23.6%2.0%
6Brewers23.9%24.9%20.8%23.4%2.1%
7Cardinals19.7%18.6%23.1%20.3%2.3%
8Cubs22.5%22.8%25.3%23.6%1.5%
9D-backs22.1%27.4%19.9%23.1%3.9%
10Dodgers22.3%18.7%26.0%22.3%3.7%
11Giants21.2%23.1%25.1%23.4%2.0%
12Guardians22.0%16.1%23.9%21.1%4.1%
13Mariners21.2%24.3%24.0%23.0%1.7%
14Marlins29.7%28.8%22.9%27.7%3.7%
15Mets24.0%17.4%20.4%20.2%3.3%
16Nationals16.7%17.6%19.8%18.1%1.6%
17Orioles28.6%23.1%25.0%25.6%2.8%
18Padres22.4%18.7%22.2%21.2%2.1%
19Phillies26.0%23.7%16.8%22.3%4.8%
20Pirates20.7%28.4%27.8%26.0%4.3%
21Rangers21.0%21.5%24.6%22.0%2.0%
22Rays18.8%16.3%25.6%20.0%4.8%
23Red Sox21.9%22.0%21.8%21.9%0.1%
24Reds26.8%19.0%23.9%23.2%3.9%
25Rockies20.3%17.8%17.7%18.5%1.5%
26Royals18.5%17.9%16.9%17.7%0.8%
27Tigers24.8%19.9%20.4%21.8%2.7%
28Twins23.4%15.8%17.2%19.5%4.0%
29White Sox21.7%20.5%25.1%22.3%2.4%
30Yankees24.9%22.0%25.0%23.8%1.7%

There is more variance than I expected with strikeouts. As such, one of the ancillary projects will be determining if the trends within team strikeouts are due to the ups and downs of individual players, or the in and out of players within the lineup. That is, how is K% affected by lineup composition?

HR% versus RHP

Team123FullStDev
1Angels3.8%3.3%3.6%3.6%0.3%
2Astros3.5%3.4%5.1%4.0%1.0%
3Athletics1.8%1.6%3.0%2.1%0.8%
4Blue Jays3.4%3.7%3.5%3.5%0.2%
5Atlanta3.4%3.4%5.7%4.2%1.3%
6Brewers3.2%4.0%4.5%3.9%0.7%
7Cardinals1.7%3.3%3.4%2.8%1.0%
8Cubs1.5%3.1%2.5%2.5%0.8%
9D-backs3.0%3.9%2.7%3.3%0.6%
10Dodgers2.8%3.5%4.1%3.5%0.7%
11Giants2.7%3.3%2.6%2.9%0.4%
12Guardians2.4%2.6%2.0%2.3%0.3%
13Mariners2.8%2.9%3.0%2.9%0.1%
14Marlins2.5%3.9%2.7%3.0%0.8%
15Mets2.3%2.7%3.2%2.7%0.5%
16Nationals2.2%2.6%1.5%2.2%0.6%
17Orioles1.9%3.6%2.7%2.7%0.9%
18Padres1.4%1.9%2.9%2.0%0.8%
19Phillies3.2%4.0%3.6%3.6%0.4%
20Pirates1.9%2.5%4.5%2.9%1.4%
21Rangers2.0%3.8%3.2%3.1%0.9%
22Rays2.6%3.3%1.9%2.6%0.7%
23Red Sox1.7%2.7%2.8%2.4%0.6%
24Reds2.5%2.7%2.0%2.4%0.4%
25Rockies3.0%2.2%2.4%2.5%0.4%
26Royals1.7%2.5%2.3%2.2%0.4%
27Tigers1.2%2.1%2.0%1.8%0.5%
28Twins2.6%4.0%3.9%3.6%0.8%
29White Sox2.2%1.6%1.9%1.9%0.3%
30Yankees3.0%4.6%5.3%4.3%1.2%

HR% versus LHP

Team123FullStDev
1Angels2.7%2.5%1.8%2.4%0.5%
2Astros3.2%4.0%4.2%3.7%0.5%
3Athletics2.3%1.4%2.4%1.9%0.6%
4Blue Jays2.0%3.2%3.4%2.9%0.8%
5Atlanta3.0%4.4%3.3%3.6%0.7%
6Brewers3.7%2.0%3.5%3.0%0.9%
7Cardinals4.3%1.1%2.9%2.6%1.6%
8Cubs2.8%4.0%2.8%3.1%0.7%
9D-backs2.7%2.3%3.0%2.7%0.4%
10Dodgers2.1%4.1%3.0%3.0%1.0%
11Giants3.3%4.1%3.3%3.6%0.5%
12Guardians2.2%0.8%1.2%1.5%0.7%
13Mariners2.7%2.9%2.3%2.6%0.3%
14Marlins2.0%2.6%1.9%2.2%0.4%
15Mets1.8%2.4%2.8%2.4%0.5%
16Nationals0.8%1.5%3.2%1.9%1.2%
17Orioles1.1%3.2%3.5%2.6%1.3%
18Padres4.2%1.6%1.7%2.5%1.5%
19Phillies2.5%4.1%2.7%3.1%0.9%
20Pirates2.7%2.8%3.9%3.3%0.7%
21Rangers3.2%5.8%6.2%4.8%1.6%
22Rays2.6%1.4%2.9%2.3%0.8%
23Red Sox0.8%4.7%3.0%3.0%2.0%
24Reds1.9%3.5%3.1%2.8%0.8%
25Rockies1.5%2.4%2.8%2.3%0.7%
26Royals0.4%2.7%3.6%2.4%1.7%
27Tigers0.7%1.3%2.2%1.4%0.8%
28Twins3.2%1.9%2.9%2.8%0.7%
29White Sox3.4%4.3%1.5%3.1%1.4%
30Yankees4.9%3.9%5.8%4.8%1.0%

I don't use HR% as much as wOBA and K% when identifying pitchers to stream, but there are occasions when the hurler in question's main crutch is homers, so there are scenarios in which using an iffy guy against a powerless lineup is a sage play.

BB% versus RHP

Team123FullStDev
1Angels9.6%6.1%7.3%7.7%1.8%
2Astros9.5%8.9%10.5%9.6%0.8%
3Athletics6.6%7.4%5.0%6.4%1.2%
4Blue Jays6.7%9.1%7.6%7.8%1.2%
5Atlanta8.2%5.9%7.3%7.1%1.2%
6Brewers9.0%8.4%9.7%9.0%0.7%
7Cardinals8.7%7.7%7.4%7.9%0.7%
8Cubs10.3%9.9%8.0%9.4%1.2%
9D-backs11.1%8.8%9.7%9.9%1.2%
10Dodgers11.5%9.9%8.6%10.0%1.5%
11Giants9.8%9.4%11.5%10.2%1.1%
12Guardians7.6%8.9%7.0%7.8%1.0%
13Mariners9.3%8.6%8.7%8.9%0.4%
14Marlins8.8%8.3%6.0%7.7%1.5%
15Mets8.9%6.7%5.8%7.3%1.6%
16Nationals7.2%7.6%9.7%8.1%1.3%
17Orioles7.9%6.9%6.6%7.1%0.7%
18Padres11.1%6.9%9.4%9.1%2.1%
19Phillies7.8%8.0%7.5%7.7%0.3%
20Pirates8.4%9.8%8.2%8.8%0.9%
21Rangers7.1%6.4%8.2%7.3%0.9%
22Rays8.3%7.3%8.7%8.1%0.7%
23Red Sox5.8%8.4%7.9%7.4%1.4%
24Reds7.9%9.1%5.2%7.4%2.0%
25Rockies8.3%7.5%7.7%7.8%0.4%
26Royals7.9%7.5%8.9%8.1%0.7%
27Tigers8.0%4.9%7.0%6.6%1.6%
28Twins9.2%9.0%8.2%8.8%0.5%
29White Sox5.7%6.1%6.2%6.0%0.3%
30Yankees10.1%10.7%10.8%10.5%0.4%

BB% versus LHP

Team123FullStDev
1Angels10.7%8.6%9.6%9.6%1.1%
2Astros10.6%9.8%8.7%9.7%1.0%
3Athletics8.1%9.2%7.1%8.2%1.1%
4Blue Jays10.0%12.8%4.9%8.7%4.0%
5Atlanta10.6%9.5%8.0%9.5%1.3%
6Brewers9.1%9.0%11.0%9.6%1.1%
7Cardinals9.1%9.3%8.2%8.9%0.6%
8Cubs7.0%9.8%6.5%7.5%1.8%
9D-backs8.4%8.9%8.0%8.4%0.5%
10Dodgers10.1%10.5%9.3%10.0%0.6%
11Giants9.8%8.5%9.2%9.1%0.7%
12Guardians10.1%5.4%7.2%7.7%2.4%
13Mariners11.8%10.5%11.4%11.3%0.7%
14Marlins9.4%6.4%5.1%7.3%2.2%
15Mets8.6%9.5%9.4%9.3%0.5%
16Nationals9.7%8.2%8.7%8.9%0.8%
17Orioles9.3%7.2%8.0%8.2%1.1%
18Padres10.6%10.4%7.0%9.2%2.0%
19Phillies8.3%9.9%12.4%10.2%2.1%
20Pirates8.5%6.6%6.3%7.0%1.2%
21Rangers9.8%6.1%9.2%8.3%2.0%
22Rays9.2%7.6%6.7%7.9%1.3%
23Red Sox7.2%9.4%10.6%9.2%1.7%
24Reds7.7%8.0%8.2%8.0%0.3%
25Rockies6.5%8.0%7.9%7.5%0.8%
26Royals6.6%9.3%9.1%8.5%1.5%
27Tigers9.2%4.8%6.8%7.1%2.2%
28Twins9.5%7.9%8.4%8.7%0.8%
29White Sox9.4%6.8%6.4%7.5%1.6%
30Yankees7.9%9.3%10.9%9.3%1.5%

Like HR%, I don't use a team's BB% a lot, but there are pitchers whose main issue is control, so knowing the impatient lineups can help.

BABIP versus RHP

Team123FullStDev
Angels0.2850.3050.2780.2900.014
Astros0.2570.2890.2670.2720.016
Athletics0.2550.2610.2360.2510.013
Blue Jays0.2770.2990.3200.2990.022
Atlanta0.2730.3140.2890.2920.021
Brewers0.2910.2710.2880.2830.011
Cardinals0.2760.3000.2860.2880.012
Cubs0.3080.2910.3150.3040.012
D-backs0.2430.2760.2490.2560.018
Dodgers0.2850.3030.3070.2990.012
Giants0.2930.2840.2580.2800.018
Guardians0.3200.2510.3060.2940.036
Mariners0.2790.3060.2540.2800.026
Marlins0.2870.3290.2690.2930.031
Mets0.3180.3190.2620.3030.033
Nationals0.3170.2860.2810.2950.020
Orioles0.3090.2390.2910.2790.036
Padres0.2750.3070.2890.2910.016
Phillies0.2980.2890.2660.2840.017
Pirates0.3100.2540.2500.2730.034
Rangers0.2520.2860.3030.2820.026
Rays0.3090.2310.3290.2920.052
Red Sox0.2740.3310.3050.3040.029
Reds0.2660.2940.3140.2920.024
Rockies0.2740.3160.2770.2910.023
Royals0.2560.3130.3010.2910.030
Tigers0.2620.2690.2820.2710.010
Twins0.2900.3120.3020.3020.011
White Sox0.2470.2880.3450.2960.049
Yankees0.2770.2850.2560.2730.015

BABIP versus LHP

Team123FullStDev
1Angels0.3220.2850.2650.2930.029
2Astros0.2320.2540.2990.2610.034
3Athletics0.2720.2770.2640.2710.007
4Blue Jays0.2960.3130.2720.2900.021
5Atlanta0.2830.3520.2940.3100.037
6Brewers0.2470.2690.2900.2680.022
7Cardinals0.3010.3010.3260.3080.014
8Cubs0.2800.3070.3020.2940.014
9D-backs0.2200.3130.3100.2840.053
10Dodgers0.2660.3080.3190.2960.028
11Giants0.2440.3040.2860.2800.031
12Guardians0.2510.3010.2570.2680.027
13Mariners0.2390.3040.3290.2860.046
14Marlins0.2930.2590.3200.2880.031
15Mets0.2740.3010.2780.2860.015
16Nationals0.2830.3430.2430.2890.050
17Orioles0.2850.2930.2960.2910.006
18Padres0.2460.3380.2890.2920.046
19Phillies0.3230.2860.2940.3010.019
20Pirates0.2890.2770.2610.2740.014
21Rangers0.2710.2640.3100.2770.025
22Rays0.3050.2910.3360.3080.023
23Red Sox0.2870.3350.3540.3280.035
24Reds0.2780.3160.3330.3080.028
25Rockies0.3890.2820.3310.3360.054
26Royals0.2870.2770.2840.2820.005
27Tigers0.3500.2920.3590.3350.036
28Twins0.2930.2900.2590.2830.019
29White Sox0.3050.3650.3730.3490.037
30Yankees0.2770.2630.2880.2750.013

Out of curiosity, I wanted to determine which metric correlates best with wOBA. Here are the results:

RHP Correlation to wOBA

Stat123Full
1K%-0.25-0.27-0.27-0.34
2HR%0.570.600.600.70
3BB%0.430.550.420.56
4BABIP0.720.680.410.50

LHP Correlation to wOBA

Stat123Full
1K%-0.29-0.25-0.20-0.32
2HR%0.510.670.620.55
3BB%0.020.470.460.28
4BABIP0.550.670.550.54

I'm not exactly sure how to apply this yet, but if I figured if I was curious, you may be as well.

I don't want to give the impression using data of this nature is a waste of time without "proof". That said, I do think it needs to presented without an implied level of certainty. This hobby is based on deciding what is most likely to happen, and this is just another example. Shoot, if we all KNEW what would happen, I'd still be making peptides.

However, there must be a sample size that yields the best answer; we just don't know what it is (yet).

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd Zola
Todd Zola
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
MLB Bets Tonight at FanDuel Sportsbook: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, July 13
MLB Bets Tonight at FanDuel Sportsbook: Expert MLB Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, July 13
MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Wednesday, July 13
MLB Picks Today: Expert MLB Bets for Wednesday, July 13
FanDuel MLB: Wednesday Targets
FanDuel MLB: Wednesday Targets
DraftKings MLB: Wednesday Breakdown
DraftKings MLB: Wednesday Breakdown