The Z Files: Pitcher Streaming -- A Cautionary Tale

You see, I have no evidence that how a team has performed to date reflects current expectations. If the tables had been data from the last "X" weeks, the same would be true. I don't know the proper sample to use to gauge current expectations. Maybe it exists, and I'm just not aware. However, since this information would be the Holy Grail of daily fantasy, DFS and betting, I have to think if it were truly known, the research and data would be publicly accessible.

Unfortunately, I broke one of the cardinal rules of analysis. For that I apologize. As someone with an advanced science degree, doing so was even more egregious.

Seems intuitive, no?

My gut sense is the answer is somewhere in between. There may not be a perfect sample size, but there is likely a range in which the probability is highest. This has long been on my Toddy-do list, but something else has always taken greater priority. Unfortunately, this is more than an All-Star break project, so once again I'm planning on addressing it in the offseason.

The best I can do now is demonstrate why year-to-date metrics could be misleading. What follows is a team by team breakdown of plate appearances, wOBA, K%, BB%, HR% and BABIP against left-handed and right-handed pitching. The data is pulled through July 11. At that time, there was an average of 87 games played per team. Choosing to break the data into 29-game segments (one-third of 87 games) is arbitrary but serves to show the noise within the sample, and the perils of making unsubstantiated assumptions.

Period 1: April 7 - May 9

Period 2: May 10 - June 10

Period 3: June 11 - July 11

PA versus RHP

Team 1 2 3 Full StDev 1 Angels 811 766 703 2280 54.249 2 Astros 716 822 707 2245 63.956 3 Athletics 771 746 696 2213 38.188 4 Blue Jays 893 861 883 2637 16.371 5 Atlanta 770 793 836 2399 33.501 6 Brewers 804 783 781 2368 12.741 7 Cardinals 842 914 921 2677 43.730 8 Cubs 669 930 789 2388 130.641 9 D-backs 828 815 691 2334 75.624 10 Dodgers 671 918 729 2318 129.160 11 Giants 845 798 689 2332 80.027 12 Guardians 790 683 801 2274 65.184 13 Mariners 786 816 803 2405 15.044 14 Marlins 832 797 893 2522 48.583 15 Mets 861 749 616 2226 122.650 16 Nationals 767 799 657 2223 74.485 17 Orioles 736 753 754 2243 10.116 18 Padres 795 787 721 2303 40.612 19 Phillies 760 778 788 2326 14.189 20 Pirates 737 676 670 2083 37.072 21 Rangers 647 781 841 2269 99.324 22 Rays 846 731 838 2415 64.211 23 Red Sox 834 917 762 2513 77.565 24 Reds 726 766 793 2285 33.710 25 Rockies 758 836 624 2218 107.226 26 Royals 721 842 783 2346 60.506 27 Tigers 722 774 819 2315 48.542 28 Twins 653 935 830 2418 142.524 29 White Sox 812 831 949 2592 74.223 30 Yankees 736 797 793 2326 34.122

PA versus LHP

1 2 3 Full StDev 1 Angels 337 314 272 923 32.960 2 Astros 349 276 311 936 36.510 3 Athletics 260 370 295 925 56.199 4 Blue Jays 201 187 268 656 43.294 5 Atlanta 330 315 274 919 28.989 6 Brewers 297 346 255 898 45.545 7 Cardinals 208 280 208 696 41.569 8 Cubs 356 224 324 904 68.857 9 D-backs 262 303 337 902 37.554 10 Dodgers 337 294 300 931 23.288 11 Giants 245 295 359 899 57.143 12 Guardians 318 242 335 895 49.521 13 Mariners 339 276 263 878 40.649 14 Marlins 256 233 157 646 51.811 15 Mets 279 409 393 1081 70.890 16 Nationals 359 330 378 1067 24.173 17 Orioles 353 376 288 1017 45.640 18 Padres 330 316 414 1060 53.003 19 Phillies 315 342 298 955 22.189 20 Pirates 295 320 457 1072 87.214 21 Rangers 347 326 195 868 82.367 22 Rays 272 276 238 786 20.881 23 Red Sox 237 277 330 844 46.651 24 Reds 313 311 255 879 32.924 25 Rockies 325 287 469 1081 96.007 26 Royals 227 335 307 869 56.048 27 Tigers 282 231 279 792 28.618 28 Twins 401 266 239 906 86.793 29 White Sox 203 234 203 640 17.898 30 Yankees 305 355 276 936 39.962

Standard deviation is included to illustrate "games" may not be the best measure. Perhaps plate appearances is better. As can be witnessed via the standard deviation, the number of plate appearances within the game sample can vary by a lot.

The conundrum is, the proper sample is likely a balance between one large enough to flesh out biases, but short enough so the composition of the lineup hasn't changed enough to affect the team results. Complicating matters is teams accrue fewer plate appearances facing southpaws, so by the time a lineup achieves the requisite number of plate appearances against lefties, the lineup may be significantly different. That said, we're dealing with probabilities, not absolutes, so it will likely be the sample against LHP simply isn't as reliable as it is against RHP.

wOBA versus RHP

Team 1 2 3 Full StDev 1 Angels 0.318 0.304 0.280 0.302 0.019 2 Astros 0.298 0.330 0.351 0.326 0.027 3 Athletics 0.248 0.264 0.259 0.257 0.008 4 Blue Jays 0.299 0.342 0.336 0.326 0.023 5 Atlanta 0.299 0.308 0.350 0.320 0.027 6 Brewers 0.311 0.315 0.337 0.321 0.014 7 Cardinals 0.285 0.322 0.311 0.306 0.019 8 Cubs 0.296 0.321 0.317 0.312 0.013 9 D-backs 0.287 0.317 0.291 0.299 0.016 10 Dodgers 0.320 0.335 0.342 0.333 0.011 11 Giants 0.308 0.319 0.297 0.309 0.011 12 Guardians 0.332 0.294 0.314 0.314 0.019 13 Mariners 0.303 0.323 0.289 0.305 0.017 14 Marlins 0.306 0.351 0.276 0.310 0.038 15 Mets 0.329 0.326 0.296 0.319 0.018 16 Nationals 0.308 0.308 0.297 0.304 0.006 17 Orioles 0.304 0.284 0.304 0.297 0.012 18 Padres 0.287 0.292 0.315 0.298 0.015 19 Phillies 0.316 0.317 0.296 0.310 0.012 20 Pirates 0.289 0.278 0.306 0.291 0.014 21 Rangers 0.254 0.301 0.313 0.292 0.031 22 Rays 0.304 0.269 0.311 0.295 0.023 23 Red Sox 0.268 0.346 0.318 0.312 0.040 24 Reds 0.279 0.309 0.294 0.294 0.015 25 Rockies 0.303 0.303 0.293 0.300 0.006 26 Royals 0.263 0.316 0.302 0.295 0.027 27 Tigers 0.250 0.261 0.274 0.262 0.012 28 Twins 0.302 0.340 0.335 0.328 0.021 29 White Sox 0.262 0.279 0.323 0.290 0.031 30 Yankees 0.305 0.344 0.342 0.331 0.022

wOBA versus LHP

Team 1 2 3 Full StDev 1 Angels 0.323 0.284 0.269 0.294 0.028 2 Astros 0.288 0.330 0.347 0.320 0.030 3 Athletics 0.275 0.285 0.284 0.282 0.006 4 Blue Jays 0.299 0.359 0.307 0.319 0.033 5 Atlanta 0.310 0.387 0.317 0.338 0.043 6 Brewers 0.293 0.274 0.349 0.301 0.039 7 Cardinals 0.356 0.295 0.342 0.327 0.032 8 Cubs 0.298 0.346 0.310 0.314 0.025 9 D-backs 0.256 0.298 0.323 0.295 0.034 10 Dodgers 0.285 0.354 0.318 0.317 0.035 11 Giants 0.299 0.341 0.307 0.316 0.022 12 Guardians 0.275 0.282 0.252 0.268 0.016 13 Mariners 0.292 0.319 0.333 0.313 0.021 14 Marlins 0.281 0.243 0.306 0.273 0.032 15 Mets 0.281 0.326 0.310 0.309 0.023 16 Nationals 0.284 0.324 0.288 0.298 0.022 17 Orioles 0.259 0.307 0.318 0.294 0.031 18 Padres 0.309 0.334 0.283 0.306 0.026 19 Phillies 0.315 0.337 0.338 0.330 0.013 20 Pirates 0.304 0.272 0.281 0.285 0.017 21 Rangers 0.308 0.333 0.375 0.332 0.034 22 Rays 0.325 0.286 0.320 0.310 0.021 23 Red Sox 0.275 0.373 0.358 0.339 0.053 24 Reds 0.265 0.353 0.334 0.316 0.046 25 Rockies 0.356 0.310 0.347 0.340 0.024 26 Royals 0.276 0.308 0.341 0.311 0.033 27 Tigers 0.297 0.271 0.341 0.305 0.035 28 Twins 0.321 0.301 0.301 0.310 0.012 29 White Sox 0.334 0.379 0.306 0.342 0.037 30 Yankees 0.331 0.302 0.361 0.329 0.030

It's a crude measure, but the average standard deviation versus RHP (.019) is less than versus LHP (.028). This makes sense since there is more noise within a smaller sample.

Let's cherry-pick some teams with misleading results. For the first two periods, the Angels and Atlanta were pretty close in wOBA versus RHP. However, for the third period, the Angels were one of the best teams against which to stream right-handers, while Atlanta was one of the worst. After the first period, the Red Sox appeared meek facing southpaws, but they crushed them over the next 58 games.

My takeaway is rest-of-season expectations could be more important that actual team performance, given there is a relationship between the two as expectations are seasoned with what's been done. Further, and this is obvious but impossible to foresee without a crystal ball, judgements should be made on a game-by-game basis, fueled by that day's starting lineup.

Even so, the goal is probability, so we can still determine the optimal sample to decide if a pitcher should be streamed in a two-start week, even if we don't know the Tuesday and Sunday lineups he'll be facing.

Let's finish the story with the tables for the other metrics. BABIP is included to display luck is also a factor, not to mention a driving force for wOBA.

K% versus RHP

Team 1 2 3 Full StDev 1 Angels 25.0% 25.7% 30.2% 26.8% 2.8% 2 Astros 22.8% 19.1% 19.1% 20.3% 2.1% 3 Athletics 26.2% 22.4% 22.3% 23.7% 2.2% 4 Blue Jays 22.5% 19.9% 21.1% 21.2% 1.3% 5 Atlanta 25.1% 27.1% 22.7% 24.9% 2.2% 6 Brewers 25.2% 22.3% 23.0% 23.6% 1.5% 7 Cardinals 19.8% 19.6% 22.5% 20.7% 1.6% 8 Cubs 24.8% 21.7% 22.8% 22.9% 1.6% 9 D-backs 26.1% 23.9% 18.4% 23.1% 4.0% 10 Dodgers 20.9% 22.3% 22.4% 21.9% 0.8% 11 Giants 21.5% 23.1% 24.1% 22.8% 1.3% 12 Guardians 18.9% 15.7% 17.9% 17.5% 1.6% 13 Mariners 21.5% 22.8% 23.2% 22.5% 0.9% 14 Marlins 21.9% 21.8% 23.5% 22.4% 1.0% 15 Mets 19.0% 19.5% 20.3% 19.5% 0.7% 16 Nationals 21.6% 19.1% 18.6% 19.8% 1.6% 17 Orioles 22.7% 22.6% 24.1% 23.1% 0.8% 18 Padres 22.4% 22.5% 21.4% 22.1% 0.6% 19 Phillies 21.8% 23.3% 21.3% 22.1% 1.0% 20 Pirates 26.1% 24.3% 25.8% 25.4% 1.0% 21 Rangers 22.6% 24.5% 22.5% 23.2% 1.1% 22 Rays 25.9% 23.7% 24.6% 24.8% 1.1% 23 Red Sox 21.6% 19.7% 20.3% 20.5% 1.0% 24 Reds 26.3% 20.8% 25.2% 24.1% 2.9% 25 Rockies 21.6% 21.5% 21.3% 21.5% 0.2% 26 Royals 19.7% 22.3% 21.7% 21.3% 1.4% 27 Tigers 25.2% 24.4% 22.6% 24.0% 1.3% 28 Twins 23.6% 22.6% 21.4% 22.5% 1.1% 29 White Sox 19.5% 19.6% 21.1% 20.1% 0.9% 30 Yankees 21.6% 20.5% 21.4% 21.2% 0.6%

K% versus LHP

Team 1 2 3 Full StDev 1 Angels 23.7% 23.9% 27.2% 24.8% 2.0% 2 Astros 21.2% 13.8% 20.6% 18.8% 4.1% 3 Athletics 28.1% 19.7% 20.0% 22.2% 4.8% 4 Blue Jays 24.4% 15.0% 17.2% 18.8% 4.9% 5 Atlanta 25.8% 22.9% 21.9% 23.6% 2.0% 6 Brewers 23.9% 24.9% 20.8% 23.4% 2.1% 7 Cardinals 19.7% 18.6% 23.1% 20.3% 2.3% 8 Cubs 22.5% 22.8% 25.3% 23.6% 1.5% 9 D-backs 22.1% 27.4% 19.9% 23.1% 3.9% 10 Dodgers 22.3% 18.7% 26.0% 22.3% 3.7% 11 Giants 21.2% 23.1% 25.1% 23.4% 2.0% 12 Guardians 22.0% 16.1% 23.9% 21.1% 4.1% 13 Mariners 21.2% 24.3% 24.0% 23.0% 1.7% 14 Marlins 29.7% 28.8% 22.9% 27.7% 3.7% 15 Mets 24.0% 17.4% 20.4% 20.2% 3.3% 16 Nationals 16.7% 17.6% 19.8% 18.1% 1.6% 17 Orioles 28.6% 23.1% 25.0% 25.6% 2.8% 18 Padres 22.4% 18.7% 22.2% 21.2% 2.1% 19 Phillies 26.0% 23.7% 16.8% 22.3% 4.8% 20 Pirates 20.7% 28.4% 27.8% 26.0% 4.3% 21 Rangers 21.0% 21.5% 24.6% 22.0% 2.0% 22 Rays 18.8% 16.3% 25.6% 20.0% 4.8% 23 Red Sox 21.9% 22.0% 21.8% 21.9% 0.1% 24 Reds 26.8% 19.0% 23.9% 23.2% 3.9% 25 Rockies 20.3% 17.8% 17.7% 18.5% 1.5% 26 Royals 18.5% 17.9% 16.9% 17.7% 0.8% 27 Tigers 24.8% 19.9% 20.4% 21.8% 2.7% 28 Twins 23.4% 15.8% 17.2% 19.5% 4.0% 29 White Sox 21.7% 20.5% 25.1% 22.3% 2.4% 30 Yankees 24.9% 22.0% 25.0% 23.8% 1.7%

There is more variance than I expected with strikeouts. As such, one of the ancillary projects will be determining if the trends within team strikeouts are due to the ups and downs of individual players, or the in and out of players within the lineup. That is, how is K% affected by lineup composition?

HR% versus RHP

Team 1 2 3 Full StDev 1 Angels 3.8% 3.3% 3.6% 3.6% 0.3% 2 Astros 3.5% 3.4% 5.1% 4.0% 1.0% 3 Athletics 1.8% 1.6% 3.0% 2.1% 0.8% 4 Blue Jays 3.4% 3.7% 3.5% 3.5% 0.2% 5 Atlanta 3.4% 3.4% 5.7% 4.2% 1.3% 6 Brewers 3.2% 4.0% 4.5% 3.9% 0.7% 7 Cardinals 1.7% 3.3% 3.4% 2.8% 1.0% 8 Cubs 1.5% 3.1% 2.5% 2.5% 0.8% 9 D-backs 3.0% 3.9% 2.7% 3.3% 0.6% 10 Dodgers 2.8% 3.5% 4.1% 3.5% 0.7% 11 Giants 2.7% 3.3% 2.6% 2.9% 0.4% 12 Guardians 2.4% 2.6% 2.0% 2.3% 0.3% 13 Mariners 2.8% 2.9% 3.0% 2.9% 0.1% 14 Marlins 2.5% 3.9% 2.7% 3.0% 0.8% 15 Mets 2.3% 2.7% 3.2% 2.7% 0.5% 16 Nationals 2.2% 2.6% 1.5% 2.2% 0.6% 17 Orioles 1.9% 3.6% 2.7% 2.7% 0.9% 18 Padres 1.4% 1.9% 2.9% 2.0% 0.8% 19 Phillies 3.2% 4.0% 3.6% 3.6% 0.4% 20 Pirates 1.9% 2.5% 4.5% 2.9% 1.4% 21 Rangers 2.0% 3.8% 3.2% 3.1% 0.9% 22 Rays 2.6% 3.3% 1.9% 2.6% 0.7% 23 Red Sox 1.7% 2.7% 2.8% 2.4% 0.6% 24 Reds 2.5% 2.7% 2.0% 2.4% 0.4% 25 Rockies 3.0% 2.2% 2.4% 2.5% 0.4% 26 Royals 1.7% 2.5% 2.3% 2.2% 0.4% 27 Tigers 1.2% 2.1% 2.0% 1.8% 0.5% 28 Twins 2.6% 4.0% 3.9% 3.6% 0.8% 29 White Sox 2.2% 1.6% 1.9% 1.9% 0.3% 30 Yankees 3.0% 4.6% 5.3% 4.3% 1.2%

HR% versus LHP

Team 1 2 3 Full StDev 1 Angels 2.7% 2.5% 1.8% 2.4% 0.5% 2 Astros 3.2% 4.0% 4.2% 3.7% 0.5% 3 Athletics 2.3% 1.4% 2.4% 1.9% 0.6% 4 Blue Jays 2.0% 3.2% 3.4% 2.9% 0.8% 5 Atlanta 3.0% 4.4% 3.3% 3.6% 0.7% 6 Brewers 3.7% 2.0% 3.5% 3.0% 0.9% 7 Cardinals 4.3% 1.1% 2.9% 2.6% 1.6% 8 Cubs 2.8% 4.0% 2.8% 3.1% 0.7% 9 D-backs 2.7% 2.3% 3.0% 2.7% 0.4% 10 Dodgers 2.1% 4.1% 3.0% 3.0% 1.0% 11 Giants 3.3% 4.1% 3.3% 3.6% 0.5% 12 Guardians 2.2% 0.8% 1.2% 1.5% 0.7% 13 Mariners 2.7% 2.9% 2.3% 2.6% 0.3% 14 Marlins 2.0% 2.6% 1.9% 2.2% 0.4% 15 Mets 1.8% 2.4% 2.8% 2.4% 0.5% 16 Nationals 0.8% 1.5% 3.2% 1.9% 1.2% 17 Orioles 1.1% 3.2% 3.5% 2.6% 1.3% 18 Padres 4.2% 1.6% 1.7% 2.5% 1.5% 19 Phillies 2.5% 4.1% 2.7% 3.1% 0.9% 20 Pirates 2.7% 2.8% 3.9% 3.3% 0.7% 21 Rangers 3.2% 5.8% 6.2% 4.8% 1.6% 22 Rays 2.6% 1.4% 2.9% 2.3% 0.8% 23 Red Sox 0.8% 4.7% 3.0% 3.0% 2.0% 24 Reds 1.9% 3.5% 3.1% 2.8% 0.8% 25 Rockies 1.5% 2.4% 2.8% 2.3% 0.7% 26 Royals 0.4% 2.7% 3.6% 2.4% 1.7% 27 Tigers 0.7% 1.3% 2.2% 1.4% 0.8% 28 Twins 3.2% 1.9% 2.9% 2.8% 0.7% 29 White Sox 3.4% 4.3% 1.5% 3.1% 1.4% 30 Yankees 4.9% 3.9% 5.8% 4.8% 1.0%

I don't use HR% as much as wOBA and K% when identifying pitchers to stream, but there are occasions when the hurler in question's main crutch is homers, so there are scenarios in which using an iffy guy against a powerless lineup is a sage play.

BB% versus RHP

Team 1 2 3 Full StDev 1 Angels 9.6% 6.1% 7.3% 7.7% 1.8% 2 Astros 9.5% 8.9% 10.5% 9.6% 0.8% 3 Athletics 6.6% 7.4% 5.0% 6.4% 1.2% 4 Blue Jays 6.7% 9.1% 7.6% 7.8% 1.2% 5 Atlanta 8.2% 5.9% 7.3% 7.1% 1.2% 6 Brewers 9.0% 8.4% 9.7% 9.0% 0.7% 7 Cardinals 8.7% 7.7% 7.4% 7.9% 0.7% 8 Cubs 10.3% 9.9% 8.0% 9.4% 1.2% 9 D-backs 11.1% 8.8% 9.7% 9.9% 1.2% 10 Dodgers 11.5% 9.9% 8.6% 10.0% 1.5% 11 Giants 9.8% 9.4% 11.5% 10.2% 1.1% 12 Guardians 7.6% 8.9% 7.0% 7.8% 1.0% 13 Mariners 9.3% 8.6% 8.7% 8.9% 0.4% 14 Marlins 8.8% 8.3% 6.0% 7.7% 1.5% 15 Mets 8.9% 6.7% 5.8% 7.3% 1.6% 16 Nationals 7.2% 7.6% 9.7% 8.1% 1.3% 17 Orioles 7.9% 6.9% 6.6% 7.1% 0.7% 18 Padres 11.1% 6.9% 9.4% 9.1% 2.1% 19 Phillies 7.8% 8.0% 7.5% 7.7% 0.3% 20 Pirates 8.4% 9.8% 8.2% 8.8% 0.9% 21 Rangers 7.1% 6.4% 8.2% 7.3% 0.9% 22 Rays 8.3% 7.3% 8.7% 8.1% 0.7% 23 Red Sox 5.8% 8.4% 7.9% 7.4% 1.4% 24 Reds 7.9% 9.1% 5.2% 7.4% 2.0% 25 Rockies 8.3% 7.5% 7.7% 7.8% 0.4% 26 Royals 7.9% 7.5% 8.9% 8.1% 0.7% 27 Tigers 8.0% 4.9% 7.0% 6.6% 1.6% 28 Twins 9.2% 9.0% 8.2% 8.8% 0.5% 29 White Sox 5.7% 6.1% 6.2% 6.0% 0.3% 30 Yankees 10.1% 10.7% 10.8% 10.5% 0.4%

BB% versus LHP

Team 1 2 3 Full StDev 1 Angels 10.7% 8.6% 9.6% 9.6% 1.1% 2 Astros 10.6% 9.8% 8.7% 9.7% 1.0% 3 Athletics 8.1% 9.2% 7.1% 8.2% 1.1% 4 Blue Jays 10.0% 12.8% 4.9% 8.7% 4.0% 5 Atlanta 10.6% 9.5% 8.0% 9.5% 1.3% 6 Brewers 9.1% 9.0% 11.0% 9.6% 1.1% 7 Cardinals 9.1% 9.3% 8.2% 8.9% 0.6% 8 Cubs 7.0% 9.8% 6.5% 7.5% 1.8% 9 D-backs 8.4% 8.9% 8.0% 8.4% 0.5% 10 Dodgers 10.1% 10.5% 9.3% 10.0% 0.6% 11 Giants 9.8% 8.5% 9.2% 9.1% 0.7% 12 Guardians 10.1% 5.4% 7.2% 7.7% 2.4% 13 Mariners 11.8% 10.5% 11.4% 11.3% 0.7% 14 Marlins 9.4% 6.4% 5.1% 7.3% 2.2% 15 Mets 8.6% 9.5% 9.4% 9.3% 0.5% 16 Nationals 9.7% 8.2% 8.7% 8.9% 0.8% 17 Orioles 9.3% 7.2% 8.0% 8.2% 1.1% 18 Padres 10.6% 10.4% 7.0% 9.2% 2.0% 19 Phillies 8.3% 9.9% 12.4% 10.2% 2.1% 20 Pirates 8.5% 6.6% 6.3% 7.0% 1.2% 21 Rangers 9.8% 6.1% 9.2% 8.3% 2.0% 22 Rays 9.2% 7.6% 6.7% 7.9% 1.3% 23 Red Sox 7.2% 9.4% 10.6% 9.2% 1.7% 24 Reds 7.7% 8.0% 8.2% 8.0% 0.3% 25 Rockies 6.5% 8.0% 7.9% 7.5% 0.8% 26 Royals 6.6% 9.3% 9.1% 8.5% 1.5% 27 Tigers 9.2% 4.8% 6.8% 7.1% 2.2% 28 Twins 9.5% 7.9% 8.4% 8.7% 0.8% 29 White Sox 9.4% 6.8% 6.4% 7.5% 1.6% 30 Yankees 7.9% 9.3% 10.9% 9.3% 1.5%

Like HR%, I don't use a team's BB% a lot, but there are pitchers whose main issue is control, so knowing the impatient lineups can help.

BABIP versus RHP

Team 1 2 3 Full StDev Angels 0.285 0.305 0.278 0.290 0.014 Astros 0.257 0.289 0.267 0.272 0.016 Athletics 0.255 0.261 0.236 0.251 0.013 Blue Jays 0.277 0.299 0.320 0.299 0.022 Atlanta 0.273 0.314 0.289 0.292 0.021 Brewers 0.291 0.271 0.288 0.283 0.011 Cardinals 0.276 0.300 0.286 0.288 0.012 Cubs 0.308 0.291 0.315 0.304 0.012 D-backs 0.243 0.276 0.249 0.256 0.018 Dodgers 0.285 0.303 0.307 0.299 0.012 Giants 0.293 0.284 0.258 0.280 0.018 Guardians 0.320 0.251 0.306 0.294 0.036 Mariners 0.279 0.306 0.254 0.280 0.026 Marlins 0.287 0.329 0.269 0.293 0.031 Mets 0.318 0.319 0.262 0.303 0.033 Nationals 0.317 0.286 0.281 0.295 0.020 Orioles 0.309 0.239 0.291 0.279 0.036 Padres 0.275 0.307 0.289 0.291 0.016 Phillies 0.298 0.289 0.266 0.284 0.017 Pirates 0.310 0.254 0.250 0.273 0.034 Rangers 0.252 0.286 0.303 0.282 0.026 Rays 0.309 0.231 0.329 0.292 0.052 Red Sox 0.274 0.331 0.305 0.304 0.029 Reds 0.266 0.294 0.314 0.292 0.024 Rockies 0.274 0.316 0.277 0.291 0.023 Royals 0.256 0.313 0.301 0.291 0.030 Tigers 0.262 0.269 0.282 0.271 0.010 Twins 0.290 0.312 0.302 0.302 0.011 White Sox 0.247 0.288 0.345 0.296 0.049 Yankees 0.277 0.285 0.256 0.273 0.015

BABIP versus LHP

Team 1 2 3 Full StDev 1 Angels 0.322 0.285 0.265 0.293 0.029 2 Astros 0.232 0.254 0.299 0.261 0.034 3 Athletics 0.272 0.277 0.264 0.271 0.007 4 Blue Jays 0.296 0.313 0.272 0.290 0.021 5 Atlanta 0.283 0.352 0.294 0.310 0.037 6 Brewers 0.247 0.269 0.290 0.268 0.022 7 Cardinals 0.301 0.301 0.326 0.308 0.014 8 Cubs 0.280 0.307 0.302 0.294 0.014 9 D-backs 0.220 0.313 0.310 0.284 0.053 10 Dodgers 0.266 0.308 0.319 0.296 0.028 11 Giants 0.244 0.304 0.286 0.280 0.031 12 Guardians 0.251 0.301 0.257 0.268 0.027 13 Mariners 0.239 0.304 0.329 0.286 0.046 14 Marlins 0.293 0.259 0.320 0.288 0.031 15 Mets 0.274 0.301 0.278 0.286 0.015 16 Nationals 0.283 0.343 0.243 0.289 0.050 17 Orioles 0.285 0.293 0.296 0.291 0.006 18 Padres 0.246 0.338 0.289 0.292 0.046 19 Phillies 0.323 0.286 0.294 0.301 0.019 20 Pirates 0.289 0.277 0.261 0.274 0.014 21 Rangers 0.271 0.264 0.310 0.277 0.025 22 Rays 0.305 0.291 0.336 0.308 0.023 23 Red Sox 0.287 0.335 0.354 0.328 0.035 24 Reds 0.278 0.316 0.333 0.308 0.028 25 Rockies 0.389 0.282 0.331 0.336 0.054 26 Royals 0.287 0.277 0.284 0.282 0.005 27 Tigers 0.350 0.292 0.359 0.335 0.036 28 Twins 0.293 0.290 0.259 0.283 0.019 29 White Sox 0.305 0.365 0.373 0.349 0.037 30 Yankees 0.277 0.263 0.288 0.275 0.013

Out of curiosity, I wanted to determine which metric correlates best with wOBA. Here are the results:

RHP Correlation to wOBA

Stat 1 2 3 Full 1 K% -0.25 -0.27 -0.27 -0.34 2 HR% 0.57 0.60 0.60 0.70 3 BB% 0.43 0.55 0.42 0.56 4 BABIP 0.72 0.68 0.41 0.50

LHP Correlation to wOBA

Stat 1 2 3 Full 1 K% -0.29 -0.25 -0.20 -0.32 2 HR% 0.51 0.67 0.62 0.55 3 BB% 0.02 0.47 0.46 0.28 4 BABIP 0.55 0.67 0.55 0.54

I'm not exactly sure how to apply this yet, but if I figured if I was curious, you may be as well.

I don't want to give the impression using data of this nature is a waste of time without "proof". That said, I do think it needs to presented without an implied level of certainty. This hobby is based on deciding what is most likely to happen, and this is just another example. Shoot, if we all KNEW what would happen, I'd still be making peptides.

However, there must be a sample size that yields the best answer; we just don't know what it is (yet).