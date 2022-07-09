Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Athletics and Pirates Hitting Upstream

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

So much for an increase in run scoring. As demonstrated in the most recent Z Files, homers are stable, but runs are down due to more strikeouts and a dip in BABIP. As we've learned over the past season and a half, notes like this are strictly descriptive, not predictive. The data suggests it's still safe to stream, but streaming this season is all about picking on the weaker lineups, focusing on how the team performs against the handedness of the starting pitcher. To that end, here are the best targets against which to stream. Left-Handed Starters Team K% BB% HR% WOBA Cleveland Guardians 21.3% 7.8% 1.5% 0.269 Miami Marlins 27.7% 7.3% 2.2% 0.273 Oakland Athletics 22.5% 8.3% 1.8% 0.279 Pittsburgh Pirates 25.8% 6.9% 3.4% 0.284 Los Angeles Angels 24.9% 9.7% 2.4% 0.292 Arizona Diamondbacks 23.4% 8.5% 2.6% 0.293 Baltimore Orioles 25.4% 8.0% 2.7% 0.295 The Guardians and the Athletics sport the lowest and third-lowest wOBA against southpaws, but they make good contact, so don't expect your lefty to rack up a bunch of punch outs. As is usually the case, context drives the better options. Right-Handed Starters Team K% BB% HR% WOBA Oakland Athletics 23.8% 6.5% 2.1% 0.258 Detroit Tigers 24.1% 6.8% 1.8% 0.265 Pittsburgh Pirates 25.1% 8.7% 2.8% 0.287 Chicago White Sox 20.3% 6.1% 1.8% 0.290 Texas Rangers 23.4% 7.1% 3.1% 0.291 Cincinnati Reds 24.1% 7.5% 2.3% 0.291 Tampa Bay Rays 24.8% 8.0% 2.6% 0.293 Oakland and Pittsburgh are the only teams populating both lists. The White Sox