Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Athletics and Pirates Hitting Upstream

Written by 
Todd Zola 
July 9, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.

So much for an increase in run scoring. As demonstrated in the most recent Z Files, homers are stable, but runs are down due to more strikeouts and a dip in BABIP. As we've learned over the past season and a half, notes like this are strictly descriptive, not predictive. The data suggests it's still safe to stream, but streaming this season is all about picking on the weaker lineups, focusing on how the team performs against the handedness of the starting pitcher.

To that end, here are the best targets against which to stream.

Left-Handed Starters

TeamK%BB%HR%WOBA
Cleveland Guardians21.3%7.8%1.5%0.269
Miami Marlins27.7%7.3%2.2%0.273
Oakland Athletics22.5%8.3%1.8%0.279
Pittsburgh Pirates25.8%6.9%3.4%0.284
Los Angeles Angels24.9%9.7%2.4%0.292
Arizona Diamondbacks23.4%8.5%2.6%0.293
Baltimore Orioles25.4%8.0%2.7%0.295

The Guardians and the Athletics sport the lowest and third-lowest wOBA against southpaws, but they make good contact, so don't expect your lefty to rack up a bunch of punch outs. As is usually the case, context drives the better options.

Right-Handed Starters

TeamK%BB%HR%WOBA
Oakland Athletics23.8%6.5%2.1%0.258
Detroit Tigers24.1%6.8%1.8%0.265
Pittsburgh Pirates25.1%8.7%2.8%0.287
Chicago White Sox20.3%6.1%1.8%0.290
Texas Rangers23.4%7.1%3.1%0.291
Cincinnati Reds24.1%7.5%2.3%0.291
Tampa Bay Rays24.8%8.0%2.6%0.293

Oakland and Pittsburgh are the only teams populating both lists. The White Sox

For those curious, all of this is factored into the formulaic rankings.

Please keep in mind the schedule is taken from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation question to that space. As always, I'm happy to address specific ranking questions below.

Please stop back Sunday night for the final rankings.

Week of July 11-17

Mixed

RankPitcherTMOPPCommentsMIX12MIX15
1Aaron NolaPHI@STL, @MIA   
2Logan WebbSFARI, MIL   
3Sandy AlcantaraMIAPHIA true throwback  
4Max ScherzerNYM@ATL, @CHC11K in 6 IP his first game back  
5Max FriedATLNYM, @WAS   
6Justin VerlanderHOU@LAA   
7Luis SeverinoNYYCIN, BOS   
8Shane BieberCLECWS, DETGood pair to get back on track  
9Shane McClanahanTBBOS   
10Gerrit ColeNYYCIN   
11Alek ManoahTORKC   
12Framber ValdezHOUOAK   
13Pablo LopezMIAPIT   
14Miles MikolasSTLPHI, CIN   
15Brandon WoodruffMIL@SF   
16Corbin BurnesMIL@MIN   
17Clayton KershawLAD@LAA   
18Julio UriasLAD@LAA   
19Carlos RodonSFMIL   
20Dylan CeaseCWS@CLE, @MINStrikeouts galore, but ratios at risk  
21Yu DarvishSDARI   
22Shohei OhtaniLAAHOULast earned run against June 9, 30.2 IP scoreless since  
23Kevin GausmanTORKC   
24Tony GonsolinLAD@STL   
25Spencer StriderATLNYM, @WAS30 K, 3 BB last 18 IP  
26Zack WheelerPHI@TOR   
27Luis CastilloCIN@STL   
28Cristian JavierHOU@LAA   
29Alex CobbSFARI, MIL2.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP over last 15 IP  
30Cal QuantrillCLECWS, DET   
31Triston McKenzieCLEDET   
32Corey KluberTBBOS, BAL   
33Ranger SuarezPHI@MIA   
34Zac GallenARI@SF   
35Jeffrey SpringsTBBOS, BAL   
36Zach PlesacCLEDET   
37Eric LauerMIL@SF   
38Nestor CortesNYYCIN   
39Shane BazTBBAL   
40Luis GarciaHOU@LAA   
41Jon GrayTEXOAK   
42Chris SaleBOS@TB, @NYYWelcome back!  
43Jordan MontgomeryNYYBOS   
44Devin SmeltzerMINCWS 32% 
45Frankie MontasOAK@HOU   
46Brady SingerKCDET   
47Charlie MortonATLNYM   
48Martin PerezTEXSEA   
49Tyler WellsBAL@TB   
50Tyler AndersonLAD@STL   
51Merrill KellyARI@SF, @SD   
52Logan GilbertSEA@TEX   
53Beau BrieskeDET@KC, @CLEOn the road, but soft pair1%11%
54Jose UrquidyHOUOAK   
55MacKenzie GoreSDARI   
56Robbie RaySEA@TEX   
57Jameson TaillonNYYBOS   
58Adam WainwrightSTLLAD   
59Ross StriplingTORKC   
60Jake OdorizziHOUOAK 26% 
61Lance LynnCWS@CLE, @MIN   
62Kyle WrightATL@WAS   
63Drew RasmussenTBBOS   
64Jose BerriosTORPHI, KC   
65Sonny GrayMINCWS   
66Michael PinedaDET@KC, @CLE 7% 
67Josiah GrayWASSEA, ATL   
68Josh WinderMINMIL, CWS 7%19%
69Trevor RogersMIAPIT, PHI   
70Tarik SkubalDET@KC   
71Alex WoodSFMIL   
72Aaron AshbyMIL@SF   
73Joe RyanMINMIL   
74Keegan ThompsonCHCBAL   
75Nathan EovaldiBOS@NYY   
76Kutter CrawfordBOS@TB 0%0%
77Sam LongSFARI 0%0%
78Braxton GarrettMIAPIT 5%38%
79Lucas GiolitoCWS@CLE   
80Noah SyndergaardLAAHOU   
81Mix 12 Reliever   0%0%
82Dane DunningTEXSEA   
83Kyle GibsonPHI@MIA   
84Zach ThompsonPIT@MIA 1%0%
85Dean KremerBAL@TB   
86Brad KellerKCDET, @TOR 21%40%
87Sean ManaeaSD@COL, ARI   
88Nick LodoloCIN@STL   
89Marcus StromanCHCNYM 38% 
90Mitch WhiteLAD@STL   
91Mix 15 Reliever   0%0%
92Joe MusgroveSD@COL   
93Chris BassittNYM@ATL   
94Zach EflinPHI@TOR 45% 
95Konnor PilkingtonCLECWS 1%0%
96Taijuan WalkerNYM@CHC   
97JT BrubakerPIT@MIA 17% 
98Josh WinckowskiBOS@TB 7% 
99Reid DetmersLAALAD 20%15%
100Chris FlexenSEA@WAS, @TEX 25% 
101George KirbySEA@TEX   
102Brayan BelloBOS@TB 0%0%
103Daniel CastanoMIAPIT, PHI 0%13%
104Glenn OttoTEXOAK, SEA 3% 
105Garrett HillDET@CLE 0%0%
106Andre PallanteSTLCIN 13% 
107David PetersonNYM@ATL, @CHC   
108Steven MatzSTLLAD, CIN 19% 
109Dylan BundyMINCWS 16% 
110Patrick SandovalLAALAD   
111Hunter GreeneCIN@STL   
112Aaron CivaleCLECWSShowing signs of returning to form22% 
113Nick PivettaBOS@NYY   
114Tyler GilbertARI@SD 0%0%
115Michael KopechCWS@MIN   
116Justin SteeleCHCNYM 15% 
117Carlos CarrascoNYM@CHC   
118Paul BlackburnOAK@TEX   
119Mark Leiter Jr.CHCNYM 0%0%
120Drew SmylyCHCNYM 2%4%
121Madison BumgarnerARI@SD   
122Mike MinorCIN@NYY 0%11%
123Adrian SampsonCHCBAL 1%9%
124Cole IrvinOAK@HOU 19% 
125Paolo EspinoWASATL 0%2%
126Adrian MartinezOAK@TEX, @HOU 0%0%
127Johnny CuetoCWS@MIN   
128James KaprielianOAK@TEX 3%32%
129Max CastilloTORPHI 1%4%
130Alex FaedoDET@KC 8%43%
131Marco GonzalesSEA@WAS   
132Austin VothBAL@TB 0%0%
133Zack GreinkeKC@TOR 26% 
134Mitch KellerPIT@MIA, @COL 16% 
135Dakota HudsonSTLLAD 47% 
136Mike ClevingerSD@COL   
137Chase SilsethLAAHOU 1%11%
138German MarquezCOLPIT 33% 
139Jordan LylesBAL@CHC 1%17%
140Drew HutchisonDET@CLE 0%0%
141Daniel LynchKC@TOR, DET 4%26%
142Bryse WilsonPIT@MIA 0%0%
143Spencer HowardTEXOAK, SEA 2%38%
144Graham AshcraftCIN@NYY 47% 
145Blake SnellSD@COL   
146Kris BubicKCDET 0%2%
147Ian AndersonATL@WAS   
148Jonathan HeasleyKC@TOR 1%9%
149Erick FeddeWASATL 3%19%
150Dallas KeuchelARI@SF 0%0%
151Roansy ContrerasPIT@COL   
152Patrick CorbinWASATL 22% 
153Jason AlexanderMIL@MIN, @SF 1%26%
154Jose QuintanaPIT@COL 24% 
155Robert DuggerCIN@NYY 0%0%
156Chad KuhlCOLSD 20% 
157Jose UrenaCOLSD, PIT 0%0%
158Joan AdonWASSEA 0%0%
159Kyle FreelandCOLSD 7%36%
160Spenser WatkinsBAL@CHC 0%6%
161Antonio SenzatelaCOLPIT 0%0%
162Austin GomberCOLSD 3%4%
163Davis MartinCWS@CLE 0%0%

American League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Justin VerlanderHOU@LAA 
2Luis SeverinoNYYCIN, BOS 
3Shane BieberCLECWS, DETGood pair to get back on track
4Shane McClanahanTBBOS 
5Gerrit ColeNYYCIN 
6Alek ManoahTORKC 
7Framber ValdezHOUOAK 
8Dylan CeaseCWS@CLE, @MINStrikeouts galore, but ratios at risk
9Shohei OhtaniLAAHOULast earned run against June 9, 30.2 IP scoreless since
10Kevin GausmanTORKC 
11Cristian JavierHOU@LAA 
12Cal QuantrillCLECWS, DET 
13Triston McKenzieCLEDET 
14Corey KluberTBBOS, BAL 
15Jeffrey SpringsTBBOS, BAL 
16Zach PlesacCLEDET 
17Nestor CortesNYYCIN 
18Shane BazTBBAL 
19Luis GarciaHOU@LAA 
20Jon GrayTEXOAK 
21Chris SaleBOS@TB, @NYYWelcome back!
22Jordan MontgomeryNYYBOS 
23Devin SmeltzerMINCWS 
24Frankie MontasOAK@HOU 
25Brady SingerKCDET 
26Martin PerezTEXSEA 
27Tyler WellsBAL@TB 
28Logan GilbertSEA@TEX 
29Beau BrieskeDET@KC, @CLEOn the road, but soft pair
30Jose UrquidyHOUOAK 
31Robbie RaySEA@TEX 
32Jameson TaillonNYYBOS 
33Ross StriplingTORKC 
34Jake OdorizziHOUOAK 
35Lance LynnCWS@CLE, @MIN 
36Drew RasmussenTBBOS 
37Jose BerriosTORPHI, KC 
38Sonny GrayMINCWS 
39Michael PinedaDET@KC, @CLE 
40Josh WinderMINMIL, CWS 
41Tarik SkubalDET@KC 
42Joe RyanMINMIL 
43Nathan EovaldiBOS@NYY 
44Kutter CrawfordBOS@TB 
45Lucas GiolitoCWS@CLE 
46Noah SyndergaardLAAHOU 
47Dane DunningTEXSEA 
48Dean KremerBAL@TB 
49Brad KellerKCDET, @TOR 
50Konnor PilkingtonCLECWS 
51Josh WinckowskiBOS@TB 
52Reid DetmersLAALAD 
53Chris FlexenSEA@WAS, @TEX 
54George KirbySEA@TEX 
55Brayan BelloBOS@TB 
56Glenn OttoTEXOAK, SEA 
57Garrett HillDET@CLE 
58AL Reliever   
59Dylan BundyMINCWS 
60Patrick SandovalLAALAD 
61Aaron CivaleCLECWSShowing signs of returning to form
62Nick PivettaBOS@NYY 
63Michael KopechCWS@MIN 
64Paul BlackburnOAK@TEX 
65Cole IrvinOAK@HOU 
66Adrian MartinezOAK@TEX, @HOU 
67Johnny CuetoCWS@MIN 
68James KaprielianOAK@TEX 
69Max CastilloTORPHI 
70Alex FaedoDET@KC 
71Marco GonzalesSEA@WAS 
72Austin VothBAL@TB 
73Zack GreinkeKC@TOR 
74Chase SilsethLAAHOU 
75Jordan LylesBAL@CHC 
76Drew HutchisonDET@CLE 
77Daniel LynchKC@TOR, DET 
78Spencer HowardTEXOAK, SEA 
79Kris BubicKCDET 
80Jonathan HeasleyKC@TOR 
81Spenser WatkinsBAL@CHC 
82Davis MartinCWS@CLE 

National League

RankPitcherTMOPPComment
1Aaron NolaPHI@STL, @MIA 
2Logan WebbSFARI, MIL 
3Sandy AlcantaraMIAPHIA true throwback
4Max ScherzerNYM@ATL, @CHC11K in 6 IP his first game back
5Max FriedATLNYM, @WAS 
6Pablo LopezMIAPIT 
7Miles MikolasSTLPHI, CIN 
8Brandon WoodruffMIL@SF 
9Corbin BurnesMIL@MIN 
10Clayton KershawLAD@LAA 
11Julio UriasLAD@LAA 
12Carlos RodonSFMIL 
13Yu DarvishSDARI 
14Tony GonsolinLAD@STL 
15Spencer StriderATLNYM, @WAS30 K, 3 BB last 18 IP
16Zack WheelerPHI@TOR 
17Luis CastilloCIN@STL 
18Alex CobbSFARI, MIL2.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP over last 15 IP
19Ranger SuarezPHI@MIA 
20Zac GallenARI@SF 
21Eric LauerMIL@SF 
22Charlie MortonATLNYM 
23Tyler AndersonLAD@STL 
24Merrill KellyARI@SF, @SD 
25MacKenzie GoreSDARI 
26Adam WainwrightSTLLAD 
27Kyle WrightATL@WAS 
28Josiah GrayWASSEA, ATL 
29Trevor RogersMIAPIT, PHI 
30Alex WoodSFMIL 
31Aaron AshbyMIL@SF 
32Keegan ThompsonCHCBAL 
33Sam LongSFARI 
34Braxton GarrettMIAPIT 
35Kyle GibsonPHI@MIA 
36Zach ThompsonPIT@MIA 
37Sean ManaeaSD@COL, ARI 
38Nick LodoloCIN@STL 
39Marcus StromanCHCNYM 
40Mitch WhiteLAD@STL 
41Joe MusgroveSD@COL 
42Chris BassittNYM@ATL 
43Zach EflinPHI@TOR 
44Taijuan WalkerNYM@CHC 
45JT BrubakerPIT@MIA 
46Daniel CastanoMIAPIT, PHI 
47Andre PallanteSTLCIN 
48David PetersonNYM@ATL, @CHC 
49NL Reliever   
50Steven MatzSTLLAD, CIN 
51Hunter GreeneCIN@STL 
52Tyler GilbertARI@SD 
53Justin SteeleCHCNYM 
54Carlos CarrascoNYM@CHC 
55Mark Leiter Jr.CHCNYM 
56Drew SmylyCHCNYM 
57Madison BumgarnerARI@SD 
58Mike MinorCIN@NYY 
59Adrian SampsonCHCBAL 
60Paolo EspinoWASATL 
61Mitch KellerPIT@MIA, @COL 
62Dakota HudsonSTLLAD 
63Mike ClevingerSD@COL 
64German MarquezCOLPIT 
65Bryse WilsonPIT@MIA 
66Graham AshcraftCIN@NYY 
67Blake SnellSD@COL 
68Ian AndersonATL@WAS 
69Erick FeddeWASATL 
70Dallas KeuchelARI@SF 
71Roansy ContrerasPIT@COL 
72Patrick CorbinWASATL 
73Jason AlexanderMIL@MIN, @SF 
74Jose QuintanaPIT@COL 
75Robert DuggerCIN@NYY 
76Chad KuhlCOLSD 
77Jose UrenaCOLSD, PIT 
78Joan AdonWASSEA 
79Kyle FreelandCOLSD 
80Antonio SenzatelaCOLPIT 
81Austin GomberCOLSD 

