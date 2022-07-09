Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Athletics and Pirates Hitting Upstream

This article is part of our Weekly Pitcher Rankings series.
So much for an increase in run scoring. As demonstrated in the most recent Z Files, homers are stable, but runs are down due to more strikeouts and a dip in BABIP. As we've learned over the past season and a half, notes like this are strictly descriptive, not predictive. The data suggests it's still safe to stream, but streaming this season is all about picking on the weaker lineups, focusing on how the team performs against the handedness of the starting pitcher.
To that end, here are the best targets against which to stream.
Left-Handed Starters
|Team
|K%
|BB%
|HR%
|WOBA
|Cleveland Guardians
|21.3%
|7.8%
|1.5%
|0.269
|Miami Marlins
|27.7%
|7.3%
|2.2%
|0.273
|Oakland Athletics
|22.5%
|8.3%
|1.8%
|0.279
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|25.8%
|6.9%
|3.4%
|0.284
|Los Angeles Angels
|24.9%
|9.7%
|2.4%
|0.292
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|23.4%
|8.5%
|2.6%
|0.293
|Baltimore Orioles
|25.4%
|8.0%
|2.7%
|0.295
The Guardians and the Athletics sport the lowest and third-lowest wOBA against southpaws, but they make good contact, so don't expect your lefty to rack up a bunch of punch outs. As is usually the case, context drives the better options.
Right-Handed Starters
|Team
|K%
|BB%
|HR%
|WOBA
|Oakland Athletics
|23.8%
|6.5%
|2.1%
|0.258
|Detroit Tigers
|24.1%
|6.8%
|1.8%
|0.265
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|25.1%
|8.7%
|2.8%
|0.287
|Chicago White Sox
|20.3%
|6.1%
|1.8%
|0.290
|Texas Rangers
|23.4%
|7.1%
|3.1%
|0.291
|Cincinnati Reds
|24.1%
|7.5%
|2.3%
|0.291
|Tampa Bay Rays
|24.8%
|8.0%
|2.6%
|0.293
Oakland and Pittsburgh are the only teams populating both lists. The White Sox
For those curious, all of this is factored into the formulaic rankings.
Please keep in mind the schedule is taken from the Probable Pitchers page, so please direct rotation question to that space. As always, I'm happy to address specific ranking questions below.
Please stop back Sunday night for the final rankings.
Week of July 11-17
Mixed
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comments
|MIX12
|MIX15
|1
|Aaron Nola
|PHI
|@STL, @MIA
|2
|Logan Webb
|SF
|ARI, MIL
|3
|Sandy Alcantara
|MIA
|PHI
|A true throwback
|4
|Max Scherzer
|NYM
|@ATL, @CHC
|11K in 6 IP his first game back
|5
|Max Fried
|ATL
|NYM, @WAS
|6
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@LAA
|7
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|CIN, BOS
|8
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|CWS, DET
|Good pair to get back on track
|9
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|BOS
|10
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|CIN
|11
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|KC
|12
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|OAK
|13
|Pablo Lopez
|MIA
|PIT
|14
|Miles Mikolas
|STL
|PHI, CIN
|15
|Brandon Woodruff
|MIL
|@SF
|16
|Corbin Burnes
|MIL
|@MIN
|17
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD
|@LAA
|18
|Julio Urias
|LAD
|@LAA
|19
|Carlos Rodon
|SF
|MIL
|20
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@CLE, @MIN
|Strikeouts galore, but ratios at risk
|21
|Yu Darvish
|SD
|ARI
|22
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|HOU
|Last earned run against June 9, 30.2 IP scoreless since
|23
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|KC
|24
|Tony Gonsolin
|LAD
|@STL
|25
|Spencer Strider
|ATL
|NYM, @WAS
|30 K, 3 BB last 18 IP
|26
|Zack Wheeler
|PHI
|@TOR
|27
|Luis Castillo
|CIN
|@STL
|28
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@LAA
|29
|Alex Cobb
|SF
|ARI, MIL
|2.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP over last 15 IP
|30
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|CWS, DET
|31
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|DET
|32
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|BOS, BAL
|33
|Ranger Suarez
|PHI
|@MIA
|34
|Zac Gallen
|ARI
|@SF
|35
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|BOS, BAL
|36
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|DET
|37
|Eric Lauer
|MIL
|@SF
|38
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|CIN
|39
|Shane Baz
|TB
|BAL
|40
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@LAA
|41
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|OAK
|42
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|@TB, @NYY
|Welcome back!
|43
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|BOS
|44
|Devin Smeltzer
|MIN
|CWS
|32%
|45
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|@HOU
|46
|Brady Singer
|KC
|DET
|47
|Charlie Morton
|ATL
|NYM
|48
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|SEA
|49
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@TB
|50
|Tyler Anderson
|LAD
|@STL
|51
|Merrill Kelly
|ARI
|@SF, @SD
|52
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@TEX
|53
|Beau Brieske
|DET
|@KC, @CLE
|On the road, but soft pair
|1%
|11%
|54
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|OAK
|55
|MacKenzie Gore
|SD
|ARI
|56
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|@TEX
|57
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|BOS
|58
|Adam Wainwright
|STL
|LAD
|59
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|KC
|60
|Jake Odorizzi
|HOU
|OAK
|26%
|61
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@CLE, @MIN
|62
|Kyle Wright
|ATL
|@WAS
|63
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|BOS
|64
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|PHI, KC
|65
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|CWS
|66
|Michael Pineda
|DET
|@KC, @CLE
|7%
|67
|Josiah Gray
|WAS
|SEA, ATL
|68
|Josh Winder
|MIN
|MIL, CWS
|7%
|19%
|69
|Trevor Rogers
|MIA
|PIT, PHI
|70
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@KC
|71
|Alex Wood
|SF
|MIL
|72
|Aaron Ashby
|MIL
|@SF
|73
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|MIL
|74
|Keegan Thompson
|CHC
|BAL
|75
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|@NYY
|76
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@TB
|0%
|0%
|77
|Sam Long
|SF
|ARI
|0%
|0%
|78
|Braxton Garrett
|MIA
|PIT
|5%
|38%
|79
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@CLE
|80
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|HOU
|81
|Mix 12 Reliever
|0%
|0%
|82
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|SEA
|83
|Kyle Gibson
|PHI
|@MIA
|84
|Zach Thompson
|PIT
|@MIA
|1%
|0%
|85
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@TB
|86
|Brad Keller
|KC
|DET, @TOR
|21%
|40%
|87
|Sean Manaea
|SD
|@COL, ARI
|88
|Nick Lodolo
|CIN
|@STL
|89
|Marcus Stroman
|CHC
|NYM
|38%
|90
|Mitch White
|LAD
|@STL
|91
|Mix 15 Reliever
|0%
|0%
|92
|Joe Musgrove
|SD
|@COL
|93
|Chris Bassitt
|NYM
|@ATL
|94
|Zach Eflin
|PHI
|@TOR
|45%
|95
|Konnor Pilkington
|CLE
|CWS
|1%
|0%
|96
|Taijuan Walker
|NYM
|@CHC
|97
|JT Brubaker
|PIT
|@MIA
|17%
|98
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|@TB
|7%
|99
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|LAD
|20%
|15%
|100
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|@WAS, @TEX
|25%
|101
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@TEX
|102
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@TB
|0%
|0%
|103
|Daniel Castano
|MIA
|PIT, PHI
|0%
|13%
|104
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|OAK, SEA
|3%
|105
|Garrett Hill
|DET
|@CLE
|0%
|0%
|106
|Andre Pallante
|STL
|CIN
|13%
|107
|David Peterson
|NYM
|@ATL, @CHC
|108
|Steven Matz
|STL
|LAD, CIN
|19%
|109
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|CWS
|16%
|110
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|LAD
|111
|Hunter Greene
|CIN
|@STL
|112
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|CWS
|Showing signs of returning to form
|22%
|113
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@NYY
|114
|Tyler Gilbert
|ARI
|@SD
|0%
|0%
|115
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@MIN
|116
|Justin Steele
|CHC
|NYM
|15%
|117
|Carlos Carrasco
|NYM
|@CHC
|118
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@TEX
|119
|Mark Leiter Jr.
|CHC
|NYM
|0%
|0%
|120
|Drew Smyly
|CHC
|NYM
|2%
|4%
|121
|Madison Bumgarner
|ARI
|@SD
|122
|Mike Minor
|CIN
|@NYY
|0%
|11%
|123
|Adrian Sampson
|CHC
|BAL
|1%
|9%
|124
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@HOU
|19%
|125
|Paolo Espino
|WAS
|ATL
|0%
|2%
|126
|Adrian Martinez
|OAK
|@TEX, @HOU
|0%
|0%
|127
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|@MIN
|128
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@TEX
|3%
|32%
|129
|Max Castillo
|TOR
|PHI
|1%
|4%
|130
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|@KC
|8%
|43%
|131
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@WAS
|132
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|@TB
|0%
|0%
|133
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@TOR
|26%
|134
|Mitch Keller
|PIT
|@MIA, @COL
|16%
|135
|Dakota Hudson
|STL
|LAD
|47%
|136
|Mike Clevinger
|SD
|@COL
|137
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|HOU
|1%
|11%
|138
|German Marquez
|COL
|PIT
|33%
|139
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@CHC
|1%
|17%
|140
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|@CLE
|0%
|0%
|141
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@TOR, DET
|4%
|26%
|142
|Bryse Wilson
|PIT
|@MIA
|0%
|0%
|143
|Spencer Howard
|TEX
|OAK, SEA
|2%
|38%
|144
|Graham Ashcraft
|CIN
|@NYY
|47%
|145
|Blake Snell
|SD
|@COL
|146
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|DET
|0%
|2%
|147
|Ian Anderson
|ATL
|@WAS
|148
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|@TOR
|1%
|9%
|149
|Erick Fedde
|WAS
|ATL
|3%
|19%
|150
|Dallas Keuchel
|ARI
|@SF
|0%
|0%
|151
|Roansy Contreras
|PIT
|@COL
|152
|Patrick Corbin
|WAS
|ATL
|22%
|153
|Jason Alexander
|MIL
|@MIN, @SF
|1%
|26%
|154
|Jose Quintana
|PIT
|@COL
|24%
|155
|Robert Dugger
|CIN
|@NYY
|0%
|0%
|156
|Chad Kuhl
|COL
|SD
|20%
|157
|Jose Urena
|COL
|SD, PIT
|0%
|0%
|158
|Joan Adon
|WAS
|SEA
|0%
|0%
|159
|Kyle Freeland
|COL
|SD
|7%
|36%
|160
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|@CHC
|0%
|6%
|161
|Antonio Senzatela
|COL
|PIT
|0%
|0%
|162
|Austin Gomber
|COL
|SD
|3%
|4%
|163
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@CLE
|0%
|0%
American League
|Rank
|Pitcher
|TM
|OPP
|Comment
|1
|Justin Verlander
|HOU
|@LAA
|2
|Luis Severino
|NYY
|CIN, BOS
|3
|Shane Bieber
|CLE
|CWS, DET
|Good pair to get back on track
|4
|Shane McClanahan
|TB
|BOS
|5
|Gerrit Cole
|NYY
|CIN
|6
|Alek Manoah
|TOR
|KC
|7
|Framber Valdez
|HOU
|OAK
|8
|Dylan Cease
|CWS
|@CLE, @MIN
|Strikeouts galore, but ratios at risk
|9
|Shohei Ohtani
|LAA
|HOU
|Last earned run against June 9, 30.2 IP scoreless since
|10
|Kevin Gausman
|TOR
|KC
|11
|Cristian Javier
|HOU
|@LAA
|12
|Cal Quantrill
|CLE
|CWS, DET
|13
|Triston McKenzie
|CLE
|DET
|14
|Corey Kluber
|TB
|BOS, BAL
|15
|Jeffrey Springs
|TB
|BOS, BAL
|16
|Zach Plesac
|CLE
|DET
|17
|Nestor Cortes
|NYY
|CIN
|18
|Shane Baz
|TB
|BAL
|19
|Luis Garcia
|HOU
|@LAA
|20
|Jon Gray
|TEX
|OAK
|21
|Chris Sale
|BOS
|@TB, @NYY
|Welcome back!
|22
|Jordan Montgomery
|NYY
|BOS
|23
|Devin Smeltzer
|MIN
|CWS
|24
|Frankie Montas
|OAK
|@HOU
|25
|Brady Singer
|KC
|DET
|26
|Martin Perez
|TEX
|SEA
|27
|Tyler Wells
|BAL
|@TB
|28
|Logan Gilbert
|SEA
|@TEX
|29
|Beau Brieske
|DET
|@KC, @CLE
|On the road, but soft pair
|30
|Jose Urquidy
|HOU
|OAK
|31
|Robbie Ray
|SEA
|@TEX
|32
|Jameson Taillon
|NYY
|BOS
|33
|Ross Stripling
|TOR
|KC
|34
|Jake Odorizzi
|HOU
|OAK
|35
|Lance Lynn
|CWS
|@CLE, @MIN
|36
|Drew Rasmussen
|TB
|BOS
|37
|Jose Berrios
|TOR
|PHI, KC
|38
|Sonny Gray
|MIN
|CWS
|39
|Michael Pineda
|DET
|@KC, @CLE
|40
|Josh Winder
|MIN
|MIL, CWS
|41
|Tarik Skubal
|DET
|@KC
|42
|Joe Ryan
|MIN
|MIL
|43
|Nathan Eovaldi
|BOS
|@NYY
|44
|Kutter Crawford
|BOS
|@TB
|45
|Lucas Giolito
|CWS
|@CLE
|46
|Noah Syndergaard
|LAA
|HOU
|47
|Dane Dunning
|TEX
|SEA
|48
|Dean Kremer
|BAL
|@TB
|49
|Brad Keller
|KC
|DET, @TOR
|50
|Konnor Pilkington
|CLE
|CWS
|51
|Josh Winckowski
|BOS
|@TB
|52
|Reid Detmers
|LAA
|LAD
|53
|Chris Flexen
|SEA
|@WAS, @TEX
|54
|George Kirby
|SEA
|@TEX
|55
|Brayan Bello
|BOS
|@TB
|56
|Glenn Otto
|TEX
|OAK, SEA
|57
|Garrett Hill
|DET
|@CLE
|58
|AL Reliever
|59
|Dylan Bundy
|MIN
|CWS
|60
|Patrick Sandoval
|LAA
|LAD
|61
|Aaron Civale
|CLE
|CWS
|Showing signs of returning to form
|62
|Nick Pivetta
|BOS
|@NYY
|63
|Michael Kopech
|CWS
|@MIN
|64
|Paul Blackburn
|OAK
|@TEX
|65
|Cole Irvin
|OAK
|@HOU
|66
|Adrian Martinez
|OAK
|@TEX, @HOU
|67
|Johnny Cueto
|CWS
|@MIN
|68
|James Kaprielian
|OAK
|@TEX
|69
|Max Castillo
|TOR
|PHI
|70
|Alex Faedo
|DET
|@KC
|71
|Marco Gonzales
|SEA
|@WAS
|72
|Austin Voth
|BAL
|@TB
|73
|Zack Greinke
|KC
|@TOR
|74
|Chase Silseth
|LAA
|HOU
|75
|Jordan Lyles
|BAL
|@CHC
|76
|Drew Hutchison
|DET
|@CLE
|77
|Daniel Lynch
|KC
|@TOR, DET
|78
|Spencer Howard
|TEX
|OAK, SEA
|79
|Kris Bubic
|KC
|DET
|80
|Jonathan Heasley
|KC
|@TOR
|81
|Spenser Watkins
|BAL
|@CHC
|82
|Davis Martin
|CWS
|@CLE