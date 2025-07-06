MLB Betting Expert Michael Rathburn is back on this busy Sunday, and he does a deep dive into several games, including the Giants-A's interleague series finale.

Dominate your NFL Draft this season with limited time offer. Use promo code PURPLE

Top MLB Betting Picks for July 6: Expert Predictions and Best Bets

Previous article 2-1 (+0.94 units) (parlays will not count for or against record, but will for units)

Season 81-86-1 (-8.37 units)

Cash in on the best sportsbook promos available at the best MLB betting sites this baseball season. The BetMGM bonus code gets new players one of the best welcome bonuses in the industry.

Key MLB Betting Trends and Matchups Analysis

Before locking in your MLB bets Sunday, be sure to check out these key betting numbers.

Watch the heat, as always, in outdoor parks for totals.

Bullpen Rankings (updated 7/1/25; xFIP, K/9, BB/9, HR/9 Last 30 Days)

Top 10 (Braves, Orioles, Padres, Astros, Brewers, Rays, Rangers, Pirates, Cardinals, Twins). These are teams you can feel confident betting in full-game situations.

Bottom 10 (Nationals, Phillies, Reds, Blue Jays, Rockies, Mariners, Angels, Tigers, Guardians, White Sox). These are teams you can feel confident betting against in full-game situations. If you want to bet these teams, only focus on the F5 inning lines.

Check out Caesars' MLB offerings this season using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code at signup for a generous welcome offer.

Houston Astros vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Insights

We might as well go back to this one again, as the Houston Astros have been taking value in this series. The Los Angeles Dodgers are overpriced home favorites with RHP Emmet Sheehan against RHP Ryan Gusto. I have the pitching matchup slightly in favor of the Astros and getting them at a nice road 'dog price is the play here.

MLB Best Bets: Astros ML for 1 unit (BetMGM +165)

Check out BetRivers this MLB season and use the BetRivers bonus code for one of the top MLB betting promos.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs Seattle Mariners Best Bets and Predictions

As soon as I saw this pitching matchup (Pirates RHP Paul Skenes versus Mariners RHP George Kirby), I knew I wanted a piece of the UNDER as long as it was 6.5 runs or more.

Well, there was a 7.0 out there upon opening and I quickly pounced on it. The UNDER is 5-1 in Skenes' last six starts. The UNDER is 7-3 in Seattle's last 10 home games, and 11-4-1 in their 16 at T-Mobile Park.

Skenes has allowed just three runs the first time through the lineup in 18 starts, and the Pirates should be able to scrape together 1-2 runs early and grab the win.

Yesterday's game was 1-0, and I gave that play out on VSIN's Saturday Live Bet show along with the Astros and Tigers ML.

MLB Best Bets: Pirates/Mariners UNDER 6.5 runs for 1 unit (FanDuel -112)

Mariners UNDER 0.5 runs F3 for 0.5 unit (DraftKings -120)

Pirates ML for 0.5 unit (ESPN Bet +105)

Check in on one of the top sports betting apps when you sign up with the bet365 bonus code for your baseball betting.

San Francisco Giants vs Athletics Best Bets and Predictions

Athletics LHP Jacob Lopez has been an underrated pitcher, and I think we can take advantage of it on both the side and total. I usually steer away from multiple plays in a single game because of variance in baseball, but I think the side and total represent tremendous value.

The Giants have been terrible against left-handed pitching, and near the bottom in wRC+ all season. RHP Hayden Birdsong has been getting knocked around lately, allowing five home runs in his last four starts along with an 8.35 ERA and 1.69 WHIP.

This line feels significantly inflated based on the earlier results this season and all of the OVERs.

MLB Best Bets: Giants/Athletics UNDER 10.0 runs for 1 unit (BetMGM -102); Athletics ML for 1 unit (FanDuel -110)

MLB Picks Today Recap