Weekly Hitter Rankings: A Red Hot Week

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

An already busy week is even busier with a pair of twin bills yielding 101 games for the week. The Reds and Tigers lead the way with eight games, with the Red playing all at home. Eighteen clubs have seven games while the remaining 10 squads have six. There are no silly five-game week, the way Abner Doubleday intended.

For those playing matchups, all eight of the Tigers games are slated to face right-handers while the Reds, Guardians and Royals have seven righties on the docket. The Diamondbacks, Cubs, Rockies and Giants are schedule to see four southpaw starters.

Please take a break from your weekend festivities and check the final rankings on Sunday evening.

Week of July 4-10

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index