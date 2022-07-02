RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: A Red Hot Week

Written by 
Todd Zola 
July 2, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

An already busy week is even busier with a pair of twin bills yielding 101 games for the week. The Reds and Tigers lead the way with eight games, with the Red playing all at home. Eighteen clubs have seven games while the remaining 10 squads have six. There are no silly five-game week, the way Abner Doubleday intended.

For those playing matchups, all eight of the Tigers games are slated to face right-handers while the Reds, Guardians and Royals have seven righties on the docket. The Diamondbacks, Cubs, Rockies and Giants are schedule to see four southpaw starters.

Please take a break from your weekend festivities and check the final rankings on Sunday evening.

Week of July 4-10

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ743709595108105106109105105105
ATL72570999010897106115102105104
BAL72570113123107101100113105106106
BOS73470799312591941009710099
CHC743071111061199995911009899
CHW71

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZvs. Rodon Lvs. Wood Lvs. Cobb Rvs. Gomber Lvs. Kuhl Rvs. Freeland Lvs. Marquez R
ATLvs. Hudson Rvs. Pallante Rvs. Mikolas Rvs. Liberatore Lvs. Fedde Rvs. Corbin Lvs. Espino R
BALvs. Dunning Rvs. Howard Rvs. Otto Rvs. Ohtani Rvs. Lorenzen Rvs. Sandoval Lvs. Suarez L
BOSvs. Patino Rvs. Springs Lvs. Kluber Rvs. Cole Rvs. Cortes Jr. Lvs. Montgomery Lvs. Taillon R
CHCat Lauer Lat Gonzalez Rat Burnes Rat Anderson Lat Kershaw Lat Urias Lat White R
CHWvs. Bundy Rvs. Archer Rvs. Ryan Rvs. Brieske Rvs. Skubal Lvs. Faedo Rvs. Garcia R
CINvs. Walker Rvs. Scherzer Rvs. Bassitt Rvs. Contreras R/Wilson Rvs. McClanahan Lvs. Rasmussen Rvs. Baz R
CLEat Faedo R/Rodriguez Rat Garcia Rat Pineda R at Singer Rat Heasley Rat Greinke R
COLat Urias Lat White Rat Gonsolin Rat Keuchel Lat Gallen Rat Bumgarner Lat Smith L
DETvs. Plesac R/Quantrill Rvs. Bieber Rvs. Morgan Rat Cease Rat Giolito Rat Cueto Rat Kopech R
HOUvs. Heasley Rvs. Greinke Rvs. Keller Rvs. Bubic Lat Blackburn Rat Montas Rat Irvin L
KCat Verlander Rat Garcia Rat Javier Rat Urquidy Rvs. Civale Rvs. McKenzie Rvs. Plesac R
LAA at Alcantara Rat Rogers Lat Lyles Rat Wells Rat Kremer Rat Voth R
LADvs. Freeland Lvs. Marquez Rvs. Senzatela Rvs. Mills Rvs. Thompson Rvs. Steele Lvs. Hendricks R
MIAat Corbin Lvs. Syndergaard Rvs. Silseth Rat Peterson Lat Carrasco Rat Walker Rat Scherzer R
MILvs. Steele Lvs. Hendricks Rvs. Sampson R vs. Thompson Rvs. Quintana Lvs. Keller R
MINat Cueto Rat Kopech Rat Lynn R at Perez Lat Gray Rat Dunning R
NYMat Greene Rat Lodolo Lat Ashcraft Rvs. Castano Lvs. Lopez Rvs. Garrett Lvs. Alcantara R
NYY at Keller Rat Brubaker Rat Winckowski Rat Seabold Rat Wacha Rat Pivetta R
OAKvs. Manoah Rvs. Kikuchi Lvs. Berrios R vs. Valdez Lvs. Verlander Rvs. Garcia R
PHI vs. Espino Rvs. Gray. Rvs. Tetreault Rat Wainwright Rat Hudson Rat Pallante R
PIT vs. Taillon Rvs. Severino Rat Mahle R/Minor Lat Ashby Lat Woodruff Rat Lauer L
SDvs. Flexen Rvs. Gilbert R vs. Webb Rvs. Long Lvs. Rodon Lvs. Wood L
SEAat Manaea Lat Clevinger R vs. Gausman Rvs. Stripling Rvs. Manoah Rvs. Kikuchi L
SFat Bumgarner Lat Smith Lat Kelly Rat Musgrove Rat Snell Lat Darvish Rat Gore L
STLat Wright Rat Anderson Rat Fried Lat Strider Rvs. Gibson Rvs. Wheeler Rvs. Suarez L
TBat Wacha Rat Pivetta Rat Hill L at Castillo Rat Greene Rat Lodolo L
TEXat Kremer Rat Voth Rat Bradish R vs. Gray Rvs. Smeltzer Lvs. Bundy R
TORat Irvin Lat Martinez Rat Kaprielian Rat Gonzales Lat Kirby Rat Ray Lat Flexen R
WSHvs. Garrett Lat Suarez Lat Nola Rat Falter Lat Morton Rat Wright Rat Anderson R

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Todd has been writing about fantasy baseball since 1997. He won NL Tout Wars and Mixed LABR in 2016 as well as a multi-time league winner in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship. Todd is now setting his sights even higher: The Rotowire Staff League. Lord Zola, as he's known in the industry, won the 2013 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Article of the Year award and was named the 2017 FSWA Fantasy Baseball Writer of the Year. Todd is a five-time FSWA awards finalist.
