Weekly Hitter Rankings: AL Central Playing Pieces of Eight

Written by 
Todd Zola 
July 9, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

A pair of doubleheaders give the Tigers, Royals, White Sox and Guardians eight games. Cleveland is home the whole week while the White Sox and Detroit are on the road the while time.

It's another full week at Coors Field as the Rockies are slated for seven home tilts.

The Orioles, Dodgers and Angels only play five, with the two Los Angeles teams getting the Sunday before the All-Star break off.

Platoon wonks take note. The Guardians are scheduled to face eight righties while the Royals face seven. The Padres have four lefties on the docket.

Please return for the final rankings on Sunday night.

Week of July 11-17

MLB Hitting Rankings

Week of July 11-17

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ633067083107999779929393
2ATL7253410610413410599118106104105
3BAL514058899761029570918990
4BOS73407101100121959192979596
5CHC6156088106124102959510099100
6CHW82608102987910199118101100101
7CIN624061079494909981929493
8CLE80880107989599100123106105106
9COL7347012311910396101132106108107
10DET82608968984105100119103100102
11HOU615331151069110696921019699
12KC8174497978895100118100103102
13LAA5235012098107899166939192
14LAD53205104881029810575939594
15MIA71670807575106104105101100101
16MIL624067182981069681959294
17MIN606609697119106949310297100
18NYM7340793991199995104999899
19NYY6246011910699101105103103103103
20OAK615061081081029110486939896
21PHI624069289929910287949595
22PIT73407989494106110116103104104
23SD7433410510794103110126104108106
24SF734705974961041049899100100
25SEA61506107106103101105989810099
26STL72570948110097989910099100
27TB71670889513697100102101103102
28TEX71670105102104101106116104106105
29TOR615601091138810810298103101102
30WSH624601121151069398939810099

Pitching Matchup

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Cobb R@Webb R@Long L @Darvish R@Gore L@Manaea L
ATLScherzer RPeterson LBassitt R@Fedde R@Corbin L@Espino R@Gray. R
BAL @Sampson R@Thompson R @Baz R@Springs L@Kluber R
BOS@Springs L@Kluber R@McClanahan L@Rasmussen R@Montgomery L@Taillon R@Severino R
CHC Watkins RLyles RCarrasco RWalker RScherzer RPeterson L
CHW@Quantrill R@Bieber R/Pilkington L@Civale R@Gray R@Smeltzer L@Bundy R@Winder R
CIN @Severino R@Cole R@Cortes Jr. L@Pallante R@Mikolas R@Matz L
CLELynn RCease R/Martin RGiolito RHill RHutchison RPineda RBrieske R
COLManaea LClevinger RMusgrove RSnell LQuintana LKeller RContreras R
DET@Keller R/Lynch L@Bubic L@Singer R@McKenzie R@Plesac R@Quantrill R@Bieber R
HOU @Syndergaard R@Ohtani R@Silseth RMontas RIrvin LMartinez R
KCPineda R/Faedo RBrieske RSkubal L@Stripling R@Manoah R@Gausman R@Berrios R
LAA Garcia RJavier RVerlander RKershaw LUrias L 
LAD @Matz L@Wainwright R@Hudson R@Detmers L@Sandoval L 
MIAKeller RWilson RBrubaker RThompson RGibson RSuarez LNola R
MIL @Winder R@Ryan R@Rodon L@Wood L@Cobb R@Webb R
MIN Alexander RBurnes RCueto RKopech RLynn RCease R
NYM@Fried L@Strider R@Morton R@Leiter R@Steele L@Stroman R@Smyly L
NYY Ashcraft RDugger RMinor LPivetta REovaldi RSale L
OAK@Howard R@Otto R@Gray R @Urquidy R@Valdez L@Odorizzi R
PHI@Mikolas R@Berrios R@Castillo R @Alcantara R@Rogers L@Castano L
PIT@Rogers L@Castano L@Lopez R@Garrett L@Marquez R@Urena R@Senzatela R
SD@Urena R@Gomber L@Kuhl R@Freeland LBumgarner LGilbert LKelly R
SEA @Gray. R@Adon R@Perez L@Dunning R@Howard R@Otto R
SFKelly RKeuchel LGallen RAshby LWoodruff RLauer LAlexander R
STLNola RWhite RGonsolin RAnderson LCastillo RGreene RLodolo L
TBBello RSale LWinckowski RCrawford RWells RKremer RVoth R
TEXMartinez RKaprielian RBlackburn RKirby RRay LGilbert RFlexen R
TOR Eflin RWheeler RHeasley RGreinke RKeller RLynch L
WSH Flexen RGonzales LWright RAnderson RFried LStrider R

