Weekly Hitter Rankings: AL Central Playing Pieces of Eight

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

A pair of doubleheaders give the Tigers, Royals, White Sox and Guardians eight games. Cleveland is home the whole week while the White Sox and Detroit are on the road the while time.

It's another full week at Coors Field as the Rockies are slated for seven home tilts.

The Orioles, Dodgers and Angels only play five, with the two Los Angeles teams getting the Sunday before the All-Star break off.

Platoon wonks take note. The Guardians are scheduled to face eight righties while the Royals face seven. The Padres have four lefties on the docket.

Please return for the final rankings on Sunday night.

Week of July 11-17

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index