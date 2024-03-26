Weekly Hitter Rankings: Batter Up!

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Here are your Team Hitting Rankings for the Four-Day and 11-Day scoring periods to open the season.

And here are some primers explaining the categories.

I'll bet you're curious why I'm calling these Team Hitter Rankings. Beginning with the first full week's rankings (April 1 - April 7), I am going to include Individual Hitter Rankings. Look for a primer later in the week, but using the site's Probable Pitchers Chart, and Projected Batting Order vs. LHP and vs. RHP (both the best in the biz), I'll generate individual batter's rankings for Mon-Thurs, Fri-Sun and the full week.

Good luck this season. May all your batted balls land safely.

Week of March 28 - March 31

MLB Team Hitting Rankings