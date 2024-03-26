Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Batter Up!

Todd Zola 
Published on March 26, 2024

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Here are your Team Hitting Rankings for the Four-Day and 11-Day scoring periods to open the season. 

And here are some primers explaining the categories.

https://www.rotowire.com/baseball/article/the-z-files-weekly-rankings-primer-63016

https://www.rotowire.com/baseball/article/the-z-files-weekly-rankings-primer-56267

I'll bet you're curious why I'm calling these Team Hitter Rankings. Beginning with the first full week's rankings (April 1 - April 7), I am going to include Individual Hitter Rankings. Look for a primer later in the week, but using the site's Probable Pitchers Chart, and Projected Batting Order vs. LHP and vs. RHP (both the best in the biz), I'll generate individual batter's rankings for Mon-Thurs, Fri-Sun and the full week. 

Good luck this season. May all your batted balls land safely.

Week of March 28 - March 31

MLB Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ422408381104121119135122120121
2ATL312031421457410510386828282
3BAL31230127857411011496858384
4BOS413049410511510698108111109110
5CHC312031121017010711095818181
6CHW312301331176110810890848283
7CIN31230130126

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ   Freeland LQuantrill RGomber LFeltner R
ATL   @Wheeler R @Nola R@Suarez L
BAL   Sandoval L Canning RSilseth R
BOS   @Castillo L@Kirby R@Gilbert R@Miller R
CHC   @Eovaldi R @Gray R@Heaney L
CHW   Skubal L Maeda RFlaherty R
CIN   Gray R Corbin LIrvin R
CLE   @Wood L@Stripling R@Sears L@Blackburn R
COL   @Gallen R@Kelly R@Henry L@Pfaadt R
DET   @Crochet L @Soroka R@Fedde R
HOU   Cortes LRodon LStroman RSchmidt R
KC   Lopez R Ryan ROber R
LAA   @Burnes R @Rodriguez R@Wells R
LAD   Mikolas RThompson LLynn RMatz L
MIA   Keller RPerez LJones RFalter L
MIL   @Quintana L @Severino R@Megill R
MIN   @Ragans L @Lugo R@Singer R
NYM   Peralta R Hall LRea R
NYY   @Valdez L@Javier R@Brown R@France R
OAK   Bieber RAllen LBibee RCarrasco R
PHI   Strider R Fried LSale L
PIT   @Luzardo L@Puk L@Weathers L@Rogers L
SD   Webb RHarrison LHicks RWinn R
SEA   Bello RPivetta RCrawford RWhitlock R
SF   @Darvish R@Musgrove R@Cease R@King R
STL   @Glasnow R@Miller R@Yamamoto R@Stone R
TB   Berrios RBassitt RKikuchi LFrancis R
TEX   Steele L Hendricks RWicks L
TOR   @Eflin R@Civale R@Littell R@Alexander L
WSH   @Montas R @Greene R@Ashcraft R

Week of March 28 - April 7

MLB Team Hitting Rankings

TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
ARZ1064739086998797106105109107
ATL9363612612292100100115101100101
BAL9456311584858791107959394
BOS1037010103100101113110109115113114
CHC9366310310087100103101989999
CHW10196413310097108112112119117118
CIN93663123121112115114103107107107
CLE1037010909296112110106112112112
COL1046379997979699110108109109
DET94536100102114958498969194
HOU1037731121089891100108109112111
KC1019731038011162801049510198
LAA9273611293949410087949595
LAD105573111120997679116103106105
MIA1064739191989489108108106107
MIL8175396117911149482888386
MIN8173586909311411182878687
NYM927631051041021009693989697
NYY1028371069990111109101114112113
OAK10197386861148110191100109105
PHI95463110113106989896989999
PIT1055379799109111116104115117116
SD1037738988103107111100113115114
SF10193795999910810792111111111
SEA1028731021051449410196110114112
STL102837901111119587100106105106
TB10377310210496115111110119117118
TEX9276311298851031119799101100
TOR102801010510299989698107106107
WSH9366311312194948489969294

Pitching Matchups

TeamThu 3/28Fri 3/29Sat 3/30Sun 3/31Mon 4/1Tue 4/2Wed 4/3Thu 4/4Fri 4/5Sat 4/6Sun 4/7
ARZFreeland LQuantrill RGomber LFeltner RGil RCortes LRodon L @Fried L@Sale L@Morton R
ATL@Wheeler R @Nola R@Suarez L@Flexen R@Nastrini R@Crochet L Henry LPfaadt RNelson R
BALSandoval L Canning RSilseth RWacha RMarsh RRagans L @Jones R@Falter L@Gonzales L
BOS@Castillo L@Kirby R@Gilbert R@Miller R@Boyle R@Wood L@Stripling R @Canning R@Silseth R@Detmers L
CHC@Eovaldi R @Gray R@Heaney LHudson RFreeland LQuantrill R Yamamoto RStone RPaxton L
CHWSkubal L Maeda RFlaherty RMorton RLopez RStrider R@Lugo R@Singer R@Wacha R@Marsh R
CINGray R Corbin LIrvin R@Turnbull R@Sanchez L@Wheeler R Severino RMegill RManaea L
CLE@Wood L@Stripling R@Sears L@Blackburn R@Hancock R@Castillo L@Kirby R@Lopez R @Ryan R@Ober R
COL@Gallen R@Kelly R@Henry L@Pfaadt R@Imanaga L@Assad R@Steele L Littell RAlexander LPepiot R
DET@Crochet L @Soroka R@Fedde R@Manaea L@Houser R@Quintana L Sears LBlackburn RBoyle R
HOUCortes LRodon LStroman RSchmidt RGausman RBerrios RBassitt R @Gray R@Heaney L@Dunning R
KCLopez R Ryan ROber R@Kremer R@Irvin L@Burnes RSoroka RFedde RFlexen RNastrini R
LAA@Burnes R @Rodriguez R@Wells R@Meyer R@Luzardo L@Puk L Crawford RWhitlock RHouck R
LADMikolas RThompson LLynn RMatz LBlack RWebb RHarrison L @Hendricks R@Wicks L@Imanaga L
MIAKeller RPerez LJones RFalter LDetmers LAnderson LSandoval L@Lynn R @Matz L@Gibson R
MIL@Quintana L @Severino R@Megill R Paddack RVarland R Gilbert RMiller RHancock R
MIN@Ragans L @Lugo R@Singer R @Junis R@Peralta RBibee R Carrasco RMcKenzie R
NYMPeralta R Hall LRea ROlson RMize RSkubal L @Greene R@Ashcraft R@Martinez R
NYY@Valdez L@Javier R@Brown R@France R@Nelson R@Gallen R@Kelly R Kikuchi LFrancis RGausman R
OAKBieber RAllen LBibee RCarrasco RHouck RBello RPivetta R @Maeda R@Flaherty R@Olson R
PHIStrider R Fried LSale LMartinez RAbbott LMontas R @Corbin L@Irvin R@Gore L
PIT@Luzardo L@Puk L@Weathers L@Rogers L@Gore L @Williams R@Gray RRodriguez RWells RKremer R
SDWebb RHarrison LHicks RWinn RGibson RMikolas RThompson L @Hicks R@Winn R@Snell L
SEABello RPivetta RCrawford RWhitlock RMcKenzie RBieber RAllen L @Hall L@Rea R@Junis R
SF@Darvish R@Musgrove R@Cease R@King R@Paxton L@Glasnow R@Miller R Cease RKing RWaldron R
STL@Glasnow R@Miller R@Yamamoto R@Stone R@Waldron R@Darvish R@Musgrove RWeathers L Rogers LMeyer R
TBBerrios RBassitt RKikuchi LFrancis RDunning RBradford LEovaldi R @Gomber L@Feltner R@Hudson R
TEXSteele L Hendricks RWicks L@Pepiot R@Eflin R@Civale R Brown RFrance RBlanco R
TOR@Eflin R@Civale R@Littell R@Alexander L@Blanco R@Valdez L@Javier R @Stroman R@Schmidt R@Gil R
WSH@Montas R @Greene R@Ashcraft RGonzales L Keller RPerez LNola RSuarez LTurnbull R

