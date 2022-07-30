Weekly Hitter Rankings: Dog Days of August

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Scoring is up a tad since the break, though it's independent of homers since the league posted the same 2.9 HR percentage this month before and after the break. Strikeout rate has been the same as well. The difference is a .299 BABIP since the break, eight points higher than the .291 mark from July 1 through the 16th.

The first week in August features three doubleheaders, giving the Rockies, Padres and Mets eight games. Don't get too excited, Colorado is on the road all week. The Athletics only play five games.

Of those will seven contests, the Guardians, Twins and Rangers are home all week while the Red Sox take their struggles to the road for seven.

The under-the-radar offense is the White Sox as they draw the vulnerable Royals and Rangers rotations.

Please check back on Sunday night after teams have firmed up their rotations. Well, as much as they can 48 hours before the trade deadline.

Week of August 1 - 7

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index