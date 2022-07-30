RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Dog Days of August

Todd Zola 
July 30, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Scoring is up a tad since the break, though it's independent of homers since the league posted the same 2.9 HR percentage this month before and after the break. Strikeout rate has been the same as well. The difference is a .299 BABIP since the break, eight points higher than the .291 mark from July 1 through the 16th.

The first week in August features three doubleheaders, giving the Rockies, Padres and Mets eight games. Don't get too excited, Colorado is on the road all week. The Athletics only play five games.

Of those will seven contests, the Guardians, Twins and Rangers are home all week while the Red Sox take their struggles to the road for seven.

The under-the-radar offense is the White Sox as they draw the vulnerable Royals and Rangers rotations.

Please check back on Sunday night after teams have firmed up their rotations. Well, as much as they can 48 hours before the trade deadline.

Week of August 1 - 7

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ60633101978910210594989999
2ATL7162592941121009497999798

3BAL6153310911387105102100101100101
4BOS7070795951171039810410198100
5CHC615339194719710188949695
6CHW7163411310490106102114105102104
7CIN642069590103969982949494
8CLE7257010798100929710399101100
9COL82608869310093981139710099
10DET73443941021031029510110199100
11HOU7253410810511810199108103102103
12KC7164310192109104103108103102103
13LAA73434103999898102103100101101
14LAD72534828810810095100999798
15MIA624338491931041129798102100
16MIL624331039282108111104102102102
17MIN7257096971019897112102101102
18NYM83553981031229999122105106106
19NYY6243310794879510194969797
20OAK52323106951121049569979295
21PHI61542114114105104102103103102103
22PIT615331041011099710089979898
23SD84453939791102102120104105105
24SF64242687990999583939393
25SEA72543103102114959710099100100
26STL63360948186949784949494
27TB62424911021009610191959897
28TEX70770105102114103103112105105105
29TOR62406939610210310293979797
30WSH7253411812111110096105103102103

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Quantrill R@McKenzie R@Bieber R Marquez RSenzatela RUrena R
ATL Gibson RWheeler R@Carrasco R@Walker R@Scherzer R@deGrom R
BAL@Gray R@Howard R@Perez L Keller RBrubaker RWilson R
BOS@Garcia R@Javier R@Urquidy R@Heasley R@Greinke R@Keller R@Singer R
CHC @Wainwright R@Mikolas R@Hudson RNeidert RLopez RGarrett L
CHWKeller RSinger RBubic L@Otto R@Dunning R@Gray R@Howard R
CIN@Garrett L@Luzardo L@Alcantara R @Ashby L@Small L@Burnes R
CLEGallen RNelson RBumgarner LVerlander RValdez LOdorizzi RGarcia R
COL@Clevinger R@Weathers L@Snell L@Musgrove R@Martin R@Kelly R@Gallen R
DET@Archer R@Smeltzer L@Ryan RSprings LKluber RMcClanahan LRasmussen R
HOUEovaldi RHill LCrawford R@Plesac R@Pilkington L@Quantrill R@McKenzie R
KC@Kopech R@Giolito R@Lynn RPivetta RWinckowski REovaldi RHill L
LAA Montas RIrvin LKaprielian R@Ray L@Flexen R@Gonzales L
LAD@Webb R@Wood L@Cobb R@Junis RManaea LClevinger RDarvish R
MIAGreene RAshcraft RMinor L @Smyly L@Sampson R@Thompson R
MIL @Wilson R@Thompson R@Quintana LMahle RLodolo LGreene R
MINSkubal LManning RAlexander LStripling RBerrios RManoah RGausman R
NYM@Gray. R@Corbin L@Sanchez. RWright RAnderson RFried LStrider R
NYYGonzales LGilbert RCastillo R @Pallante R@Liberatore L@Wainwright R
OAK @Syndergaard R@Suarez L@Junk R Rodon LWebb R
PHI @Strider R@Morton RFedde REspino RGray. RCorbin L
PIT Burnes RWoodruff RLauer L@Kremer R@Voth R@Watkins R
SDSenzatela RGomber LKuhl RFreeland L@Gonsolin R@Heaney L@Anderson L
SEA@German R@Taillon R@Cole R Ohtani RSandoval LDetmers L
SFHeaney LAnderson LUrias LKershaw L @Blackburn R@Oller R
STL Thompson RSteele LStroman RCortes Jr. LMontgomery LGerman R
TB Gausman RKikuchi L@Hutchison R@Hill R@Skubal L@Manning R
TEXWatkins RLyles RBradish RCueto RCease RKopech RGiolito R
TOR @Rasmussen R@Yarbrough L@Gray R@Bundy R@Archer R@Smeltzer L
WSHScherzer RdeGrom RBassitt R@Falter L@Suarez L@Nola R@Gibson R

