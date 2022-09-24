RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: I Don't Like Mondays

Written by 
Todd Zola 
September 24, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Logically, it makes sense, especially without a potential 163rd game to break ties. To make sure all makeups could be scheduled, there are only four games on Monday. As it happens, none of the off days were needed for a doubleheader, though the Phillies and Nationals will convene for a pair on Saturday. That said, the Red Sox and Orioles join the Phillies and Nationals as the only clubs with seven games, as one of the games Baltimore and Boston lost to the lockout is being played on Monday. Of those four teams, only the Nationals are home all week while just the Orioles are on the road the whole time.

Three division winners are among the four squads with only five games. The Diamondbacks join the Astros, Mets and Cardinals with a pair of off days.

For those playing the platoons, the Rangers and Rockies each are slated to face four southpaws while the Red Sox line up to see seven righty starters.

Please check back Sunday night for the final rankings.

Week of September 26 - October 2

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ505057990971069474938991
2

2ATL6153310610314210595109104100102
3BAL72507969997941011139710099
4BOS707439210212798101117102104103
5CHC6246088106919610610897103100
6CHW615068994100999992959595
7CIN615069293861091041061009899
8CLE624601079889928588959294
9COL6420686901121019287969294
10DET6156092105103108106115104105105
11HOU523501101147810010182969797
12KC62406100102929897102969696
13LAA6246012098127101107111105105105
14LAD633339799100104106104101102102
15MIA6150610310212410494941009698
16MIL615601101057596103989810099
17MIN6243394101105102101112100101101
18NYM5232395921091009374949193
19NYY60633114110117104107105103104104
20OAK6330610699959710189959696
21PHI72507102111116104105123104105105
22PIT62433958091100107100989999
23SD624608191104959487959595
24SF6066059748110210397959796
25SEA6336091991011011049799101100
26STL50532100917310410284969495
27TB6150610910696889582919493
28TEX64206106991189710197989999
29TOR606601091131139598106100102101
30WSH725701121158510098122104104104

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ @Garcia R@McCullers R @Cobb R@Junis R@Webb R
ATL@Abbott R@Corbin L@Gray. R Bassitt RdeGrom RScherzer R
BAL@Seabold R@Wacha R@Eovaldi R@Hill L@German R@Cortes Jr. L@Severino R
BOSLyles RBradish RKremer RBaumann R@Manoah R@Stripling R@Gausman R
CHC Wheeler RSuarez LNola RAshcraft RLodolo LAnderson R
CHW @Ober R@Winder R@Varland R@Darvish R@Clevinger R@Snell L
CIN@Contreras R@Keller R@Wilson R @Assad R@Miley L@Sampson R
CLE Kluber RGlasnow RSprings LSinger RBubic LGreinke R
COL @Webb R@Hjelle R@Rodon L@Heaney L@Kershaw L@Anderson L
DET Greinke RLynch LHeasley RRyan RBundy ROber R
HOU Davies RBumgarner L Rasmussen RMcClanahan LKluber R
KC @Wentz L@Manning R@Rodriguez L@Quantrill R@Civale R@McKenzie R
LAA Kaprielian RMartinez RIrvin LOtto RRagans LDunning R
LAD @Snell L@Manaea L@Musgrove RKuhl RFreeland LMarquez R
MIA @Carrasco R@Walker R@Lauer L@Burnes R@Peralta R@Houser R
MIL Mikolas RFlaherty RGarrett LAlcantara RCabrera RLopez R
MIN Lynn RCueto RGiolito R@Hutchison R@Alexander L@Wentz L
NYM Lopez RLuzardo L @Wright R@Morton R@Fried L
NYY@Gausman R@Berrios R@White R Voth RLyles RBradish R
OAK @Sandoval L@Davidson L@Lorenzen R@Gilbert R@Castillo R@Ray L
PHI @Smyly L@Stroman R@Wesneski R@Fedde R@Gore L/Sanchez R@Abbott R
PITAnderson RGreene RCessa R @Quintana L@Montgomery L@Wainwright R
SD Anderson LMay RUrias LMartin RCease RLynn R
SEA Dunning RPerez LGray RWaldichuk LSears LKaprielian R
SF Marquez RUrena RFeltner RGallen RKelly RJameson R
STL @Houser R@Woodruff R Oviedo ROrtiz RContreras R
TB @McKenzie R@Bieber R@Morris R@Verlander R@Urquidy R@Valdez L
TEX @Ray L@Kirby R@Gonzales L@Ohtani R@Detmers L@Suarez L
TORSeverino RTaillon RCole R Pivetta RBello RWacha R
WSHElder RFried LOdorizzi R Falter LGibson R/Syndergaard RWheeler R

