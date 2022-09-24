Weekly Hitter Rankings: I Don't Like Mondays

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Logically, it makes sense, especially without a potential 163rd game to break ties. To make sure all makeups could be scheduled, there are only four games on Monday. As it happens, none of the off days were needed for a doubleheader, though the Phillies and Nationals will convene for a pair on Saturday. That said, the Red Sox and Orioles join the Phillies and Nationals as the only clubs with seven games, as one of the games Baltimore and Boston lost to the lockout is being played on Monday. Of those four teams, only the Nationals are home all week while just the Orioles are on the road the whole time.

Three division winners are among the four squads with only five games. The Diamondbacks join the Astros, Mets and Cardinals with a pair of off days.

For those playing the platoons, the Rangers and Rockies each are slated to face four southpaws while the Red Sox line up to see seven righty starters.

Please check back Sunday night for the final rankings.

Week of September 26 - October 2

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index