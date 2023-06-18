Weekly Hitter Rankings: London Calling

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Thanks for your patience. I awoke yesterday to a couple of corrupt files. The silver lining is having to regenerate the rankings let me refresh some of the coding, specifically the stolen base index as well as having the number of games have a greater influence on the total. Not that there was anything wrong with the previous version, but this is improved.

For the first time since 2019, there will be games across the pond as the Cubs and Cardinals will continue the London Series, which was interrupted for a few years by the pandemic. If you recall, when the Yankees took both London games from the Red Sox four years ago, they were both slugfests, with scores of 17-13 and 12-8. The rankings reflected adjusted park factors, but since both clubs play only five games, their overall rank for the week suffers.

The Orioles, Angels and Dodgers join the Cubs and Cardinals with only five games.

The upstart Diamondbacks are in great shape this week, especially for stolen bases. Arizona is one of nine teams to play seven games, though they'll be on the road all week, including a makeup tilt in Washington on Thursday.

The Marlins and Giants are home for seven, while the Red Sox and Royals join the Diamondbacks for the full monty on the road.

For the platoon wonks, the Rockies and Padres are slated to face four southpaws, while Diamondbacks and Red Sox have seven righty starters on the docket.

