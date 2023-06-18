Weekly Hitter Rankings: London Calling

Fantasy Baseball
Written by 
Todd Zola 
June 18, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Thanks for your patience. I awoke yesterday to a couple of corrupt files. The silver lining is having to regenerate the rankings let me refresh some of the coding, specifically the stolen base index as well as having the number of games have a greater influence on the total. Not that there was anything wrong with the previous version, but this is improved.

For the first time since 2019, there will be games across the pond as the Cubs and Cardinals will continue the London Series, which was interrupted for a few years by the pandemic. If you recall, when the Yankees took both London games from the Red Sox four years ago, they were both slugfests, with scores of 17-13 and 12-8.  The rankings reflected adjusted park factors, but since both clubs play only five games, their overall rank for the week suffers.

The Orioles, Angels and Dodgers join the Cubs and Cardinals with only five games.

The upstart Diamondbacks are in great shape this week, especially for stolen bases. Arizona is one of nine teams to play seven games, though they'll be on the road all week, including a makeup tilt in Washington on Thursday.

The Marlins and Giants are home for seven, while the Red Sox and Royals join the Diamondbacks for the full monty on the road.

For the platoon wonks, the Rockies and Padres are slated to face four southpaws, while Diamondbacks and Red Sox have seven righty starters on the docket.

Week of June 19-25

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ707079595145102101119118117118
2ATL624061191199210310511299100100
3BAL505321158999989581787577
4BOS70707117100106102100115118115117
5CHC51405106986610910593807879
6CHW63360133117689910298999999
7CIN624601301261058890104979797
8CLE62460109105114102106102100102101
9COL6423312012782104106101100101101
10DET6156081918710610495979797
11HOU6243311412013197100969810099
12KC7250790931069898100111111111
13LAA523231181198210710995828383
14LAD514321211217310310386808080
15MIA716709591101105101111119117118
16MIL606331091051101029891989697
17MIN716439589110102101107116115116
18NYM6330611011178989783939293
19NYY6156011410290989794979697
20OAK6240611211211210310185979697
21PHI615601081111348184100929493
22PIT734349687120100104111116117117
23SD743348484122102104118117118118
24SF7167074778510399109114113114
25SEA61506121938310110290969395
26STL523231161178710610498828182
27TB6156097949910610310610099100
28TEX60606124109121848599929192
29TOR615331061041178989110949494
30WSH7254310610573103103111116116116

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Burnes R@Rea R@Teheran R@Irvin R@Webb R@DeSclafani R@Cobb R
ATL @Suarez L@Nola R@Walker R@Greene R@Weaver R@Williamson L
BAL @Glasnow R@Bradley R Gilbert RMiller RKirby R
BOS@Lopez R@Ober R@Gray R@Ryan R@Giolito R@Lynn R@Scholtens R
CHC@Bido R@Oviedo R@Hill L  @Wainwright R@Flaherty R
CHWHeaney LEovaldi RPerez L Paxton LCrawford RWhitlock R
CINGomber LFreeland LKauffmann R Elder RMorton RStrider R
CLE Medina RBlackburn RSears LMiley LPeralta RBurnes R
COL@Williamson L@Lively R@Abbott L Sandoval LCanning RAnderson L
DETLyles RLynch LSinger R Varland RLopez ROber R
HOUScherzer RVerlander RMegill R @Miller L@Gonsolin R@Kershaw L
KC@Lorenzen R@Olson R@Boyd L@McClanahan L@Eflin R@Chirinos R@Glasnow R
LAA Kershaw LSheehan R @Seabold R@Anderson R@Gomber L
LAD @Detmers L@Ohtani R France RBielak RBrown R
MIABerrios RKikuchi LGausman RKeller ROrtiz RBido ROviedo R
MILKelly RNelson RGallen R @Bieber R@Bibee R@Civale R
MINCrawford RWhitlock RHouck RBello R@Wentz L@Lorenzen R@Olson R
NYM@Brown R@Valdez L@Javier R @Wheeler R@Sanchez L@Suarez L
NYY Kirby RCastillo RWoo RDunning RGray RHeaney L
OAK @Civale R@Allen L@McKenzie R@Bassitt R@Berrios R@Kikuchi L
PHI Strider RSmith-Shawver RShuster LSenga RCarrasco RScherzer R
PITSmyly LStroman RHendricks R@Garrett L@Luzardo L@Cabrera R@Perez R
SD@DeSclafani R@Cobb R@Manaea L@Wood LCorbin LGray RGore L
SEA @Cole R@German R@Schmidt R@Irvin L@Gibson R@Kremer R
SFWacha RMartinez RDarvish RSnell LDavies RKelly RNelson R
STL@Gray R@Gore L@Williams R  Steele LTaillon R
TB Bradish RWells RMayers RGreinke RLyles RLynch L
TEX@Scholtens R@Cease R@Kopech R @Severino R@Vasquez R@Cole R
TOR@Cabrera R@Perez R@Alcantara R Kaprielian RHarris LMedina R
WSHFlaherty RMontgomery LMikolas RHenry L@Musgrove R@Wacha R@Lugo R

