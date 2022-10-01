Weekly Hitter Rankings: Navigating the Final Series

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.
Playing time is the key to finding an edge over the final three days of the 2022 season. The Mariners, Tigers, Yankees and Rangers are scheduled for a doubleheader on Tuesday, so that's a good place to start. With Seattle still in the running for the top AL Wild Card seed, they're most likely to stick with their best players.
Thanks can clearly change, but Texas is slated to face four right-handers, so their left-handed contingent is another area to target. An under-the-radar consideration is the Cubs closing the campaign in Great American Ballpark against three right-handers and the Reds' suspect bullpen.
Good luck and be sure to check out the final rankings on Sunday night.
Week of October 4 - 6
MLB Hitting Rankings
KEY (100 neutral)
- HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
- SB - Stolen Base Index
- P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
- Runs - Runs scoring index
|TM
|GMS
|vLHP
|vRHP
|HOME
|AWAY
|HR LHB
|HR RHB
|SB
|P LHB
|P RHB
|RUNS
|AVE LHB
|AVE RHB
|TOTAL
|1
|ARZ
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|110
|105
|123
|98
|96
|85
|93
|92
|93
|2
|ATL
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|80
|75
|90
|95
|100
|85
|87
|89
|88
|3
|BAL
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|113
|123
|94
|104
|98
|102
|98
|96
|97
|4
|BOS
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|79
|93
|124
|101
|94
|88
|93
|91
|92
|5
|CHC
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|116
|118
|103
|107
|117
|108
|99
|103
|101
|6
|CHW
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|123
|107
|90
|105
|100
|94
|98
|94
|96
|7
|CIN
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|116
|118
|94
|106
|98
|107
|99
|96
|98
|8
|CLE
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|107
|98
|82
|114
|109
|111
|102
|99
|101
|9
|COL
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|112
|106
|111
|89
|88
|74
|88
|87
|88
|10
|DET
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|91
|99
|116
|94
|102
|120
|94
|99
|97
|11
|HOU
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|110
|114
|61
|92
|102
|93
|90
|94
|92
|12
|KC
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|107
|98
|88
|97
|100
|107
|93
|93
|93
|13
|LAA
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|85
|90
|112
|102
|106
|99
|93
|96
|95
|14
|LAD
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|112
|106
|91
|111
|111
|113
|101
|101
|101
|15
|MIA
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|80
|75
|96
|95
|93
|85
|89
|87
|88
|16
|MIL
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|110
|105
|90
|94
|100
|94
|92
|94
|93
|17
|MIN
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|123
|107
|103
|101
|106
|111
|98
|98
|98
|18
|NYM
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|89
|96
|145
|112
|105
|101
|101
|99
|100
|19
|NYY
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|105
|102
|127
|96
|99
|131
|98
|99
|99
|20
|OAK
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|85
|90
|86
|101
|94
|86
|91
|89
|90
|21
|PHI
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|110
|114
|105
|84
|91
|71
|85
|88
|87
|22
|PIT
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|95
|79
|74
|97
|101
|94
|91
|91
|91
|23
|SD
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|81
|91
|105
|108
|94
|92
|96
|91
|94
|24
|SF
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|81
|91
|89
|91
|101
|87
|86
|91
|89
|25
|SEA
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|91
|99
|104
|101
|97
|128
|99
|98
|99
|26
|STL
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|95
|79
|75
|112
|108
|105
|97
|94
|96
|27
|TB
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|79
|93
|101
|103
|105
|102
|93
|95
|94
|28
|TEX
|4
|0
|4
|4
|0
|105
|102
|121
|89
|95
|122
|96
|98
|97
|29
|TOR
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|113
|123
|117
|104
|100
|110
|98
|98
|98
|30
|WSH
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|89
|96
|148
|98
|91
|79
|92
|89
|91
Pitching Matchups
|Team
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|ARZ
|@Woodruff R
|@Lauer L
|@Burnes R
|ATL
|@Luzardo L
|@Garrett L
|@Alcantara R
|BAL
|Berrios R
|White R
|Manoah R
|BOS
|Glasnow R
|Springs L
|Rasmussen R
|CHC
|@Greene R
|@Cessa R
|@Ashcraft R
|CHW
|Ober R
|Winder R
|Varland R
|CIN
|Miley L
|Wesneski R
|Assad R
|CLE
|Greinke R
|Lynch L
|Heasley R
|COL
|@Gonsolin R
|@Urias L
|@Kershaw L
|DET
|@Kirby R
|@Gonzales L/Milone L
|@Gilbert R
|HOU
|Nola R
|Suarez L
|Falter L
|KC
|@McKenzie R
|@Quantrill R
|@Civale R
|LAA
|@Martinez R
|@Irvin L
|@Waldichuk L
|LAD
|Urena R
|Feltner R
|Kuhl R
|MIA
|Elder R
|Odorizzi R
|Fried L
|MIL
|Henry L
|Gallen R
|Kelly R
|MIN
|@Cueto R
|@Giolito R
|@Martin R
|NYM
|Abbott R
|Gray. R
|Fedde R
|NYY
|@Perez L
|@Gray R/Miller R
|@Otto R
|OAK
|Sandoval L
|Lorenzen R
|Ohtani R
|PHI
|@McCullers R
|@Verlander R
|@Valdez L
|PIT
|Mikolas R
|Quintana L
|Flaherty R
|SD
|Hjelle R
|Rodon L
|Cobb R
|SEA
|Hill R
|Rodriguez L/Garcia R
|Alexander L
|SF
|@Musgrove R
|@Manaea L
|@Darvish R
|STL
|@Keller R
|@Wilson R
|@Oviedo R
|TB
|@Hill L
|@Eovaldi R
|@Pivetta R
|TEX
|Taillon R
|Montas R/Cole R
|German R
Playing time is the key to finding an edge over the final three days of the 2022 season. The Mariners, Tigers, Yankees and Rangers are scheduled for a doubleheader on Tuesday, so that's a good place to start. With Seattle still in the running for the top AL Wild Card seed, they're most likely to stick with their best players.
Thanks can clearly change, but Texas is slated to face four right-handers, so their left-handed contingent is another area to target. An under-the-radar consideration is the Cubs closing the campaign in Great American Ballpark against three right-handers and the Reds' suspect bullpen.
Good luck and be sure to check out the final rankings on Sunday night.
Week of October 4 - 6
MLB Hitting Rankings
KEY (100 neutral)
- HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
- SB - Stolen Base Index
- P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
- Runs - Runs scoring index
|TM
|GMS
|vLHP
|vRHP
|HOME
|AWAY
|HR LHB
|HR RHB
|SB
|P LHB
|P RHB
|RUNS
|AVE LHB
|AVE RHB
|TOTAL
|1
|ARZ
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|110
|105
|123
|98
|96
|85
|93
|92
|93
|2
|ATL
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|80
|75
|90
|95
|100
|85
|87
|89
|88
|3
|BAL
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|113
|123
|94
|104
|98
|102
|98
|96
|97
|4
|BOS
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|79
|93
|124
|101
|94
|88
|93
|91
|92
|5
|CHC
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|116
|118
|103
|107
|117
|108
|99
|103
|101
|6
|CHW
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|123
|107
|90
|105
|100
|94
|98
|94
|96
|7
|CIN
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|116
|118
|94
|106
|98
|107
|99
|96
|98
|8
|CLE
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|107
|98
|82
|114
|109
|111
|102
|99
|101
|9
|COL
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|112
|106
|111
|89
|88
|74
|88
|87
|88
|10
|DET
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|91
|99
|116
|94
|102
|120
|94
|99
|97
|11
|HOU
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|110
|114
|61
|92
|102
|93
|90
|94
|92
|12
|KC
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|107
|98
|88
|97
|100
|107
|93
|93
|93
|13
|LAA
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|85
|90
|112
|102
|106
|99
|93
|96
|95
|14
|LAD
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|112
|106
|91
|111
|111
|113
|101
|101
|101
|15
|MIA
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|80
|75
|96
|95
|93
|85
|89
|87
|88
|16
|MIL
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|110
|105
|90
|94
|100
|94
|92
|94
|93
|17
|MIN
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|123
|107
|103
|101
|106
|111
|98
|98
|98
|18
|NYM
|3
|0
|3
|3
|0
|89
|96
|145
|112
|105
|101
|101
|99
|100
|19
|NYY
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|105
|102
|127
|96
|99
|131
|98
|99
|99
|20
|OAK
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|85
|90
|86
|101
|94
|86
|91
|89
|90
|21
|PHI
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|110
|114
|105
|84
|91
|71
|85
|88
|87
|22
|PIT
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|95
|79
|74
|97
|101
|94
|91
|91
|91
|23
|SD
|3
|1
|2
|3
|0
|81
|91
|105
|108
|94
|92
|96
|91
|94
|24
|SF
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|81
|91
|89
|91
|101
|87
|86
|91
|89
|25
|SEA
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|91
|99
|104
|101
|97
|128
|99
|98
|99
|26
|STL
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|95
|79
|75
|112
|108
|105
|97
|94
|96
|27
|TB
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|79
|93
|101
|103
|105
|102
|93
|95
|94
|28
|TEX
|4
|0
|4
|4
|0
|105
|102
|121
|89
|95
|122
|96
|98
|97
|29
|TOR
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|113
|123
|117
|104
|100
|110
|98
|98
|98
|30
|WSH
|3
|0
|3
|0
|3
|89
|96
|148
|98
|91
|79
|92
|89
|91
Pitching Matchups
|Team
|MON
|TUE
|WED
|ARZ
|@Woodruff R
|@Lauer L
|@Burnes R
|ATL
|@Luzardo L
|@Garrett L
|@Alcantara R
|BAL
|Berrios R
|White R
|Manoah R
|BOS
|Glasnow R
|Springs L
|Rasmussen R
|CHC
|@Greene R
|@Cessa R
|@Ashcraft R
|CHW
|Ober R
|Winder R
|Varland R
|CIN
|Miley L
|Wesneski R
|Assad R
|CLE
|Greinke R
|Lynch L
|Heasley R
|COL
|@Gonsolin R
|@Urias L
|@Kershaw L
|DET
|@Kirby R
|@Gonzales L/Milone L
|@Gilbert R
|HOU
|Nola R
|Suarez L
|Falter L
|KC
|@McKenzie R
|@Quantrill R
|@Civale R
|LAA
|@Martinez R
|@Irvin L
|@Waldichuk L
|LAD
|Urena R
|Feltner R
|Kuhl R
|MIA
|Elder R
|Odorizzi R
|Fried L
|MIL
|Henry L
|Gallen R
|Kelly R
|MIN
|@Cueto R
|@Giolito R
|@Martin R
|NYM
|Abbott R
|Gray. R
|Fedde R
|NYY
|@Perez L
|@Gray R/Miller R
|@Otto R
|OAK
|Sandoval L
|Lorenzen R
|Ohtani R
|PHI
|@McCullers R
|@Verlander R
|@Valdez L
|PIT
|Mikolas R
|Quintana L
|Flaherty R
|SD
|Hjelle R
|Rodon L
|Cobb R
|SEA
|Hill R
|Rodriguez L/Garcia R
|Alexander L
|SF
|@Musgrove R
|@Manaea L
|@Darvish R
|STL
|@Keller R
|@Wilson R
|@Oviedo R
|TB
|@Hill L
|@Eovaldi R
|@Pivetta R
|TEX
|Taillon R
|Montas R/Cole R
|German R