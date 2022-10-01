Weekly Hitter Rankings: Navigating the Final Series

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Playing time is the key to finding an edge over the final three days of the 2022 season. The Mariners, Tigers, Yankees and Rangers are scheduled for a doubleheader on Tuesday, so that's a good place to start. With Seattle still in the running for the top AL Wild Card seed, they're most likely to stick with their best players.

Thanks can clearly change, but Texas is slated to face four right-handers, so their left-handed contingent is another area to target. An under-the-radar consideration is the Cubs closing the campaign in Great American Ballpark against three right-handers and the Reds' suspect bullpen.

Week of October 4 - 6

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index

TM GMS vLHP vRHP HOME AWAY HR LHB HR RHB SB P LHB P RHB RUNS AVE LHB AVE RHB TOTAL 1 ARZ 3 1 2 0 3 110 105 123 98 96 85 93 92 93 2 ATL 3 2 1 0 3 80 75 90 95 100 85 87 89 88 3 BAL 3 0 3 3 0 113 123 94 104 98 102 98 96 97 4 BOS 3 1 2 3 0 79 93 124 101 94 88 93 91 92 5 CHC 3 0 3 0 3 116 118 103 107 117 108 99 103 101 6 CHW 3 0 3 3 0 123 107 90 105 100 94 98 94 96 7 CIN 3 1 2 3 0 116 118 94 106 98 107 99 96 98 8 CLE 3 1 2 3 0 107 98 82 114 109 111 102 99 101 9 COL 3 2 1 0 3 112 106 111 89 88 74 88 87 88 10 DET 4 2 2 0 4 91 99 116 94 102 120 94 99 97 11 HOU 3 2 1 3 0 110 114 61 92 102 93 90 94 92 12 KC 3 0 3 0 3 107 98 88 97 100 107 93 93 93 13 LAA 3 2 1 0 3 85 90 112 102 106 99 93 96 95 14 LAD 3 0 3 3 0 112 106 91 111 111 113 101 101 101 15 MIA 3 1 2 3 0 80 75 96 95 93 85 89 87 88 16 MIL 3 1 2 3 0 110 105 90 94 100 94 92 94 93 17 MIN 3 0 3 0 3 123 107 103 101 106 111 98 98 98 18 NYM 3 0 3 3 0 89 96 145 112 105 101 101 99 100 19 NYY 4 1 3 0 4 105 102 127 96 99 131 98 99 99 20 OAK 3 1 2 3 0 85 90 86 101 94 86 91 89 90 21 PHI 3 1 2 0 3 110 114 105 84 91 71 85 88 87 22 PIT 3 1 2 3 0 95 79 74 97 101 94 91 91 91 23 SD 3 1 2 3 0 81 91 105 108 94 92 96 91 94 24 SF 3 1 2 0 3 81 91 89 91 101 87 86 91 89 25 SEA 4 2 2 4 0 91 99 104 101 97 128 99 98 99 26 STL 3 0 3 0 3 95 79 75 112 108 105 97 94 96 27 TB 3 1 2 0 3 79 93 101 103 105 102 93 95 94 28 TEX 4 0 4 4 0 105 102 121 89 95 122 96 98 97 29 TOR 3 0 3 0 3 113 123 117 104 100 110 98 98 98 30 WSH 3 0 3 0 3 89 96 148 98 91 79 92 89 91

