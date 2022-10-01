RotoWire Partners
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Navigating the Final Series

Todd Zola 
October 1, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Playing time is the key to finding an edge over the final three days of the 2022 season. The Mariners, Tigers, Yankees and Rangers are scheduled for a doubleheader on Tuesday, so that's a good place to start. With Seattle still in the running for the top AL Wild Card seed, they're most likely to stick with their best players.

Thanks can clearly change, but Texas is slated to face four right-handers, so their left-handed contingent is another area to target. An under-the-radar consideration is the Cubs closing the campaign in Great American Ballpark against three right-handers and the Reds' suspect bullpen.

Good luck and be sure to check out the final rankings on Sunday night.

Week of October 4 - 6

MLB Hitting Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ31203110105123989685939293
2ATL321038075909510085878988
3BAL303301131239410498102989697
4BOS3123079931241019488939192
5CHC3030311611810310711710899103101
6CHW303301231079010510094989496
7CIN312301161189410698107999698
8CLE31230107988211410911110299101
9COL32103112106111898874888788
10DET42204919911694102120949997
11HOU32130110114619210293909492
12KC30303107988897100107939393
13LAA32103859011210210699939695
14LAD3033011210691111111113101101101
15MIA31230807596959385898788
16MIL31230110105909410094929493
17MIN30303123107103101106111989898
18NYM30330899614511210510110199100
19NYY413041051021279699131989999
20OAK312308590861019486918990
21PHI31203110114105849171858887
22PIT312309579749710194919191
23SD3123081911051089492969194
24SF312038191899110187869189
25SEA42240919910410197128999899
26STL30303957975112108105979496
27TB312037993101103105102939594
28TEX404401051021218995122969897
29TOR30303113123117104100110989898
30WSH303038996148989179928991

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWED
ARZ@Woodruff R@Lauer L@Burnes R
ATL@Luzardo L@Garrett L@Alcantara R
BALBerrios RWhite RManoah R
BOSGlasnow RSprings LRasmussen R
CHC@Greene R@Cessa R@Ashcraft R
CHWOber RWinder RVarland R
CINMiley LWesneski RAssad R
CLEGreinke RLynch LHeasley R
COL@Gonsolin R@Urias L@Kershaw L
DET@Kirby R@Gonzales L/Milone L@Gilbert R
HOUNola RSuarez LFalter L
KC@McKenzie R@Quantrill R@Civale R
LAA@Martinez R@Irvin L@Waldichuk L
LADUrena RFeltner RKuhl R
MIAElder ROdorizzi RFried L
MILHenry LGallen RKelly R
MIN@Cueto R@Giolito R@Martin R
NYMAbbott RGray. RFedde R
NYY@Perez L@Gray R/Miller R@Otto R
OAKSandoval LLorenzen ROhtani R
PHI@McCullers R@Verlander R@Valdez L
PITMikolas RQuintana LFlaherty R
SDHjelle RRodon LCobb R
SEAHill RRodriguez L/Garcia RAlexander L
SF@Musgrove R@Manaea L@Darvish R
STL@Keller R@Wilson R@Oviedo R
TB@Hill L@Eovaldi R@Pivetta R
TEXTaillon RMontas R/Cole RGerman R

