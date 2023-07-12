Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Phillies and Giants lead the way

July 12, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

The Phillies and Padres play a doubleheader on the first Saturday out of the break, so they have a big edge on the field for the short week. However, they are each scheduled for only six games in the first full week out of the break, so they join the group of 13 clubs with 10 total games in the combined period.

Only the Rockies play eight games in the extended period.

These will be updated Friday morning.

Week of July 14-16

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ30303116118831079693949092
2ATL30330102102105110102111989597
3BAL32130127851019810597949394
4BOS31203989972101101106919191
5CHC3123098998410410390929292
6CHW3030310210210210110091919191
7CIN3123013012612710010397979898
8CLE3

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ    @Bassitt R@Berrios R@Gausman R
ATL    Lynn RCease RGiolito R
BAL    Alcantara RGarrett LLuzardo L
BOS    @Hendricks R@Smyly L@Stroman R
CHC    Bello RPaxton LCrawford R
CHW    @Morton R@Elder R@Strider R
CIN    Burnes RPeralta RMiley L
CLE    @Gray R@Perez L@Eovaldi R
COL    Rodon LSchmidt RCole R
DET    @Kirby R@Gilbert R@Castillo R
HOU    @Ohtani R@Detmers L@Anderson L
KC    Glasnow REflin RBradley R
LAA    Valdez LBrown RFrance R
LAD    @Verlander R@Senga R@Scherzer R
MIA    @Kremer R@Wells R@Gibson R
MIL    @Ashcraft R@Abbott L@Lively R
MIN    @Blackburn R@Sears L@Harris L
NYM    Urias LGonsolin RMiller L
NYY    @Gomber L@Anderson R@Seabold R
OAK    Lopez RRyan RGray R
PHI    Darvish RSnell L/Weathers LLugo R
PIT    Cobb RWebb RWood L
SD    @Sanchez L@Walker R/@Suarez L@Wheeler R
SEA    Rodriguez LSkubal LLorenzen R
SF    @Hill L@Oviedo R@Keller R
STL    Gore LCorbin LGray R
TB    @Marsh R@Lyles R@Singer R
TEX    Civale RWilliams RBibee R
TOR    Henry LDavies RGallen R
WSH    @Flaherty R@Montgomery L@Mikolas R

Week of July 14-23

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB – Average HR Park Factors
  • SB – Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB – Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs – Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ9270911611588969498919191
2ATL92763105103100109107114999898
3BAL10376411589134102104108110108109
4BOS9273694961039496105909291
5CHC104610098991049697108106106106
6CHW909091019499909188878687
7CIN10281001301261039293110108107108
8CLE927361069697919195898989
9COL8445310511383878978767676
10DET10283787901099391100101101101
11HOU9630910510189111113109989898
12KC1028739485100919194999999
13LAA9279012810889929198939092
14LAD936091119310210110699939494
15MIA91836102897510110099929091
16MIL936361161149810310489959595
17MIN1028379494122107104105109108109
18NYM93663979710210510493959494
19NYY945361181127511311211210099100
20OAK1019100868310010310283105104105
21PHI102873109109133104103110112112113
22PIT945631079110410210487949293
23SD103701010310798104103106108108108
24SEA1037100941057690908899100100
25SF1046010115110115109110117113113113
26STL1046648895111106105114109109109
27TB10284699911019495111104103103
28TEX9189011210114310310297989798
29TOR927631091147910410095949394
30WSH93636981027510410695939494

Pitching Matchups

TeamFRISATSUNMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Bassitt R@Berrios R@Gausman R @Soroka R@Allard L@Morton R@Lively R@Williamson L@Weaver R
ATLLynn RCease RGiolito R Nelson RHenry LDavies R@Peralta R@Miley L@Teheran R
BALAlcantara RGarrett LLuzardo LSheehan RGrove RUrias L@Eflin R@Bradley R@Chirinos R@Criswell R
BOS@Hendricks R@Smyly L@Stroman R@Medina R@Waldichuk L@Blackburn R Senga RScherzer RQuintana R
CHCBello RPaxton LCrawford RWilliams RIrvin RGore LMontgomery LMikolas RMatz LHudson R
CHW@Morton R@Elder R@Strider R @Quintana R@Carrasco R@Verlander R@Gray R@Maeda R@Ober R
CINBurnes RPeralta RMiley LStripling RWinn RCobb RWebb RGallen RGilbert LNelson R
CLE@Gray R@Perez L@Eovaldi R@Bido R@Priester R@Hill L Walker RWheeler RNola R
COLRodon LSchmidt RCole R Javier RValdez L @Cabrera R@Garrett L@Luzardo L
DET@Kirby R@Gilbert R@Castillo R@Lynch L@Yarbrough L@Marsh R@Lyles RLugo RWacha RMusgrove R
HOU@Ohtani R@Detmers L@Anderson L @Lambert R@Gomber L@Sears L@Harris L@Medina R@Waldichuk L
KCGlasnow REflin RBradley RManning ROlson RRodriguez LSkubal L@Schmidt R@Cole R@German R
LAAValdez LBrown RFrance RGerman RSeverino RRodon L Oviedo RKeller RBido R
LAD@Verlander R@Senga R@Scherzer R@Bradish R@Irvin L@Kremer R @Perez L@Eovaldi R@Heaney L
MIA@Kremer R@Wells R@Gibson R@Matz L@Hudson R@Flaherty R Anderson RSeabold RLambert R
MIL@Ashcraft R@Abbott L@Lively R @Nola R@Sanchez L@Suarez LElder RStrider RSoroka R
MIN@Blackburn R@Sears L@Harris L@Woo R@Miller R@Kirby R@Gilbert RGiolito RScholtens RToussaint R
NYMUrias LGonsolin RMiller L Toussaint RLynn RCease R@Paxton L@Crawford R@Pivetta R
NYY@Gomber L@Anderson R@Seabold R@Sandoval L@Canning R@Barria R Singer RLynch LYarbrough L
OAKLopez RRyan RGray RPivetta RMurphy LBello RBrown RFrance RBielak RJavier R
PHIDarvish RSnell L/Weathers LLugo R Teheran RRea RBurnes R@Williams R@Bibee R@Bieber R
PITCobb RWebb RWood LBieber RAllen LCivale R @Ohtani R@Detmers L@Anderson L
SD@Sanchez L@Walker R/@Suarez L@Wheeler R @Kikuchi L@Manoah R@Bassitt R@Lorenzen R@Manning R@Olson R
SEARodriguez LSkubal LLorenzen RMaeda ROber RLopez RRyan RBerrios RGausman RKikuchi L
SF@Hill L@Oviedo R@Keller R@Williamson L@Weaver R@Ashcraft R@Abbott L@Corbin L@Gray R@Williams R
STLGore LCorbin LGray RHoeing RCueto RAlcantara R@Smyly L@Stroman R@Steele L@Taillon R
TB@Marsh R@Lyles R@Singer R@Heaney L@Dunning R@Gray RWells RGibson RBradish RIrvin L
TEXCivale RWilliams RBibee RChirinos RCriswell RGlasnow R Gonsolin RMiller LSheehan R
TORHenry LDavies RGallen R Musgrove RDarvish RSnell L@Castillo R@Woo R@Miller R
WSH@Flaherty R@Montgomery L@Mikolas R@Steele L@Taillon R@Hendricks R Wood LStripling RWinn R

