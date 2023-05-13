Weekly Hitter Rankings: Rogers That

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Through Friday's games, the Blue jays were averaging the 10th-most runs in MLB. However, it ranked just fourth out of the five AL East clubs. The Rays and Rangers tied for the most, with the Red Sox third and Orioles fifth. The Yankees are one spot below Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a great chance to narrow the gap with seven games in Rogers Centre. The first four are with the Yankees, then they wrap up the week with a visit from Baltimore.

Seven other squads will play seven games, but only St. Louis will be at home all week. The Yankees are the only club with a septet on the road.

The Astros, Cardinals and Nationals are slated to face four southpaws while the Angels draw seven right-handers.

Only the Tigers and Pirates have two off days. The other 20 teams are scheduled for 20 games.

Week of May 15-21

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors

SB - Stolen Base Index

P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index

Runs - Runs scoring index