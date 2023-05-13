Fantasy Baseball
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Rogers That

Weekly Hitter Rankings: Rogers That

Written by 
Todd Zola 
May 13, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Hitter Rankings series.

Through Friday's games, the Blue jays were averaging the 10th-most runs in MLB. However, it ranked just fourth out of the five AL East clubs. The Rays and Rangers tied for the most, with the Red Sox third and Orioles fifth. The Yankees are one spot below Toronto.

The Blue Jays have a great chance to narrow the gap with seven games in Rogers Centre. The first four are with the Yankees, then they wrap up the week with a visit from Baltimore.

Seven other squads will play seven games, but only St. Louis will be at home all week. The Yankees are the only club with a septet on the road.

The Astros, Cardinals and Nationals are slated to face four southpaws while the Angels draw seven right-handers.

Only the Tigers and Pirates have two off days. The other 20 teams are scheduled for 20 games.

Please visit again Sunday night for the weekly update.

Week of May 15-21

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ615069085101104104104989898
2ATL615331029610395104999710099
Week of May 15-21

MLB Hitter Rankings

KEY (100 neutral)

  • HR LHB/HR RHB - Average HR Park Factors
  • SB - Stolen Base Index
  • P LHB/P RHB - Opposing pitcher quality index
  • Runs - Runs scoring index
TMGMSvLHPvRHPHOMEAWAYHR LHBHR RHBSBP LHBP RHBRUNSAVE LHBAVE RHBTOTAL
1ARZ615069085101104104104989898
2ATL615331029610395104999710099
3BAL7254311111998101100110103103103
4BOS624338092109939998949896
5CHC6330611612086929691949695
6CHW6156012310773105104110104102103
7CIN615331201191029610410299103101
8CLE60606106102117999297989597
9COL61533114111109103107105102104103
10DET52323104111931101078510099100
11HOU64260110114103103103114104105105
12KC60606102991069210096949796
13LAA70734116112142100102119106106106
14LAD725341029210098100115101101101
15MIA6243370759511010193999597
16MIL624069188741009593949293
17MIN63306116102141959590989798
18NYM725619299102101104112102104103
19NYY71607112115106105104115104104104
20OAK6243398102102949990959897
21PHI62433911001011099910110298100
22PIT514329489841009775939192
23SD633608191901041059699100100
24SF633605974709810087929493
25SEA6060689921091039792979596
26STL74370948111495921031009899
27TB6153389961281019288989597
28TEX624601051028610310294100100100
29TOR716701091131219297119102105104
30WSH743439898109100100113102102102

Pitching Matchups

TeamMONTUEWEDTHUFRISATSUN
ARZ@Rucinski R@Muller L@Medina R @Oviedo R@Contreras R@Keller R
ATL@Dunning R@Eovaldi R@Perez L Miller RGilbert RKirby R
BALOhtani RCanning RSilseth RAnderson L@Kikuchi L@Manoah R@Gausman R
BOSKirby RCastillo RGonzales L @Snell L@Musgrove R@Wacha R
CHC@Valdez L@Javier R@France R @Suarez L@Nola R@Falter L
CHW Bieber RBattenfield RAllen LGreinke RLyles RKeller R
CIN@Seabold R@Anderson R@Gomber L Schmidt RBrito RGerman R
CLE @Lynn R@Clevinger R@Kopech R@Scherzer R@Carrasco R@Verlander R
COLGreene RLively RAshcraft R @Gray R@Heaney L@Dunning R
DET Ortiz RHill L @Irvin R@Corbin L@Gray. R
HOUTaillon RSteele LSmyly L Waldichuk LKaprielian RSears L
KC@Wacha R@Lugo R@Darvish R @Cease R@Giolito R@Lynn R
LAA@Rodriguez R@Kremer R@Bradish R@Wells RRyan RVarland RLopez R
LADLopez ROber RGray R@Matz L@Mikolas R@Flaherty R@Montgomery L
MIA Gray. RGore LWilliams R@DeSclafani R@Webb R@Wood L
MIL@Flaherty R@Montgomery L@Wainwright R @McClanahan L@Eflin R@Chirinos R
MIN@Syndergaard R@Kershaw L@May R @Detmers L@Sandoval L@Ohtani R
NYM@Corbin LChirinos RBradley RFleming LQuantrill RBibee RBieber R
NYY@Manoah R@Gausman R@Bassitt R@Berrios R@Lodolo L@Weaver R@Greene R
OAKKelly RHenry LNelson R @Bielak R@Brown R@Valdez L
PHI@Wood L@Manaea L@Cobb R Hendricks RStroman RTaillon R
PIT @Lorenzen R@Rodriguez L Gallen RPfaadt RKelly R
SDKeller RSinger RLynch L Paxton LSale LKluber R
SEA@Houck R@Pivetta R@Bello R @Elder R@Winans R@Morton R
SFFalter LWheeler RWalker R Alcantara RGarrett LLuzardo L
STLLauer LMiley LBurnes RUrias LGonsolin RSyndergaard RKershaw L
TB @Verlander R@Senga R@Megill RHouser RPeralta RLauer L
TEXMorton RShuster LStrider R Feltner RFreeland LSeabold R
TORBrito RGerman RCole RCortes LGibson RRodriguez RKremer R
WSHPeterson L@Luzardo L@Cabrera R@Perez RBoyd LFaedo RWentz L

